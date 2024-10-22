MOUNT LAUREL, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. (FCOB), holding company of 1st Colonial Community Bank, today reported net income of $1.8 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to net income of $1.8 million, or $0.38 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2023. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, net income was $5.4 million, or $1.09 per diluted share, compared to $5.3 million, or $1.10 per diluted share, for the same period in 2023.

Robert White, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are pleased to report our third quarter and nine month results, which reflect continued stability in our operating results. Our net interest margin improved during the quarter, which we believe will continue for the balance of the year, as the yield curve continues to widen. Our residential mortgage business revenue improved for the quarter and we have solid momentum given the increase in housing inventory in our markets. Our credit discipline and strong portfolio management practices continue to deliver strong asset quality metrics. We remain focused on delivering high quality products and services to our growing client base, as well as continuing to closely manage operating expenses as we proceed through the final quarter of 2024."

Operating Results

Net Interest Income

The net interest margin was 3.16% for the third quarter of 2024 compared to 3.11% for the second quarter of 2024 and 3.43% for the third quarter of 2023. The average yield on interest-earning assets grew 22 basis points from 5.30% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 to 5.52% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. The average rate paid on average interest-bearing liabilities increased 57 basis points from 2.23% for the third quarter of 2023 to 2.80% for the third quarter of 2024. Net interest margin was 3.19% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 compared to 3.52% for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Net interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 was $6.2 million and $6.6 million, respectively. The $447 thousand decline in net interest income was primarily attributable to a $989 thousand increase in interest paid on average interest-bearing liabilities that was partially offset by a $542 thousand increase in interest income earned on average interest-earning assets. For the third quarter of 2024, average loan balances decreased $11.3 million to $623.2 million from $634.5 million for the third quarter of 2023. Average residential mortgages outstanding increased $18.3 million and average outstanding construction and commercial real estate loans and home equity lines of credit declined $12.0 million, $9.4 million, and $6.7 million, respectively. Interest income earned on average cash and investment balances increased $172 thousand and $239 thousand from the third quarter of 2023. When compared to the second quarter of 2024, net interest income increased $266 thousand.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, net interest income decreased $1.7 million, or 8%, to $18.4 million from $20.0 million for the same period in 2023. The decline in net interest income was primarily attributable to a $4.1 million increase in interest paid on average interest-bearing liabilities and was partially mitigated by a $2.4 million increase in interest income earned on average interest-earning assets. During the first nine months of 2024, interest income on average loans and average investments increased $1.6 million and $561 thousand, respectively. Our average outstanding loan balance grew $8.1 million. Average residential mortgages outstanding increased $29.2 million and average outstanding construction loans decreased $19.6 million.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2024, interest expense was $4.6 million, an increase of $989 thousand from $3.6 million for the third quarter of 2023. For the third quarter of 2024, average interest-bearing deposits increased $16.0 million from the third quarter of 2023. Average brokered certificates of deposit (CDs) increased $36.9 million due to declines in average retail CD and interest checking balances of $16.8 million and $8.3 million, respectively. As a result of the prolonged higher interest rates, we have increased our deposit rates over the last year. The increase in deposit rates combined with the increase in the average balance of higher cost brokered CDs led to an increase of $1.1 million in deposit interest expense in the third quarter of 2024 compared to the third quarter of 2023. When compared to the second quarter of 2024, total interest expense increased $197 thousand from $4.4 million. The average rate paid on interest bearing liabilities was 2.80% for the third quarter of 2024 compared to 2.74% for the second quarter of 2024 and 2.23% for the third quarter of 2023.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, interest expense was $13.2 million, an increase of $4.1 million from $9.1 million for the same period in 2023. For the first nine months of 2024, average interest-bearing deposits increased $17.9 million from the average balance for the comparable 2023 period. Average brokered CD balances increased $43.2 million while average interest checking, savings and money market and retail CD balances declined $6.9 million, $8.8 million, and $9.5 million, respectively. The increase in deposit rates combined with the increase in average brokered CD balances led to an increase of $4.4 million in deposit interest expense for the first three quarters of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023. Average borrowings decreased $7.7 million during the first three quarters of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023.

Provision for Credit Losses

For the three months ended September 30, 2024, the net provision for credit losses was $82 thousand and included $120 thousand for loans and a provision release of $38 thousand for off balance sheet ("OBS") commitments. For the three months ended September 30, 2023, the provision for credit losses was $126 thousand and included $126 thousand for loans and $0 for OBS commitments. For the third quarter of 2024 net charge-offs were $291 thousand compared to net recoveries of $222 thousand for the third quarter of 2023 and net charge-offs of $208 thousand for the second quarter of 2024.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, the provision for credit losses was a net release of $202 thousand and included $140 thousand for loans and $62 thousand for OBS commitments. The release was mainly due to a planned sale of $15 million in home equity lines of credit which occurred in June 2024. As a result of the sale, we were able to expand our ability to originate new lines of credit without increasing our concentration in single family residential mortgages. For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, the provision for credit losses was $122 thousand and included $180 thousand for loans and a net release of $58 thousand for OBS commitments. Net charge-offs were $383 thousand for the first nine months of 2024 compared to net recoveries of $104 thousand for the same period in 2023. Annualized net charge-offs to average loans was 0.08% as of September 30, 2024 compared to annualized net recoveries of 0.02% as of September 30, 2023.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the third quarter of 2024 was $944 thousand, an increase of $27 thousand, or 3%, from $917 thousand for the third quarter of 2023. Income from the origination and sales of residential mortgages was $659 thousand and grew $191 thousand, or 41%, from the third quarter in 2023. While mortgage originations grew $2.2 million, or 8%, we sold 94% of the originations in the third quarter of 2024 compared to 73% in the third quarter of 2023. Gains on the sale of SBA loans were $9 thousand for the third quarter of 2024 compared to $104 thousand for the comparable 2023 period. When compared to the second quarter of 2024, non-interest income for the third quarter of 2024 decreased $25 thousand, or 3%, from $969 thousand.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, noninterest income was $2.6 million, an increase of $564 thousand, or 27%, from $2.1 million for the same period in 2023. Income from the origination and sales of residential mortgages grew $759 thousand, or 78%, from $976 thousand for the first three quarters of 2023 to $1.7 million for the first three quarters of 2024. For the first nine months of 2024, we sold $76.6 million, or 90%, of the $85.2 million in mortgage loan originations compared to sales of $45.4 million, or 59%, of the $76.5 million in mortgage loan originations for the first nine months of 2023. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, gains on the sale of SBA loans were $31 thousand and declined $204 thousand from $235 thousand for the same period in 2023.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense was $4.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, and decreased $327 thousand, or 7%, from $4.9 million for the comparable period in 2023. Professional fees, which include audit and legal expenses, declined $115 thousand and loan expenses and FDIC assessment expenses decreased $48 thousand and $52 thousand, respectively. When compared to the second quarter of 2024, non-interest expense for the third quarter of 2024 decreased $164 thousand. Our efficiency ratio improved to 65.2% for the third quarter of 2024 compared to 65.9% for the same quarter in 2023 and 69.9% for the second quarter of 2024.

Noninterest expense was $14.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and decreased $501 thousand from $14.7 million for the same period in 2023. Salaries and benefits decreased $399 thousand, or 5%, mainly due to the recognition of severance that was negotiated with a former executive in 2023. FDIC assessment expenses and loan expenses declined $98 thousand and $50 thousand, respectively. Professional fees increased $91 thousand and were mostly related to optional targeted testing of operational areas. Our efficiency ratio was 67.7% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 compared to 66.5% for the same period in 2023.

Income Taxes

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, income tax expenses were $555 thousand and $1.6 million, respectively, compared to $626 thousand and $2.0 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, respectively. Income taxes were favorably impacted by an increase in non-taxable income and a reduction in the New Jersey corporate surtax rate.

Financial Condition

Assets

As of September 30, 2024, total assets were $815.3 million and decreased $4.1 million, or 1%, from $811.1 million as of June 30, 2024. Total assets were $825.6 million as of December 31, 2023.

Total loans were $624.1 million as of September 30, 2024, an increase of $1.4 million from $622.7 million as of June 30, 2024. Total loans declined $12.9 million, or 2%, from $637.0 million as of December 31, 2023. During the nine months ended September 30, 2024, commercial loans, including commercial real estate and construction loans, declined $6.5 million and home equity loans and lines of credit declined $2.7 million. Additionally, nonaccrual loans declined $3.5 million during the same period. As of September 30, 2024, loans held for sale were $12.8 million and increased $1.4 million and $9.2 million from $11.4 million as of June 30, 2024 and $3.6 million as of December 31, 2023, respectively.

Investments increased $2.3 million, or 2%, to $110.8 million as of September 30, 2024 from $108.6 million as of June 30, 2024. Investments were $107.6 million as of December 31, 2023. During 2024 we received $4.8 million in principal paydowns and reinvested the proceeds in short-term municipal bond anticipation notes. The unrealized loss was $4.0 million as of September 30, 2024 compared to $6.2 million as of December 31, 2023.

Asset Quality

As of September 30, 2024, the allowance for credit losses ("ACL") for loans was $9.2 million, or 1.47%, of total loans compared to $9.3 million, or 1.50%, of total loans as of June 30, 2024. The ACL was $9.7 million, or 1.52% of total loans, as of December 31, 2023. As of September 30, 2024, non-performing assets were $1.7 million and included $1.4 million in nonaccrual loans and $258 thousand in other real estate owned. Non-performing assets were $1.7 million as of June 30, 2024 and $4.9 million as of December 31, 2023. The ACL to non-accrual loans was 653% as of September 30, 2024 compared to 641% as of June 30, 2024 and 199% as of December 31, 2023. As of September 30, 2024, the ratio of non-performing assets to total assets was 0.20% compared to 0.21% as of June 30, 2024 and 0.59% as of December 31, 2023.

Liabilities

Total deposits were $699.1 million as of September 30, 2024, an increase of $47.1 million, or 7%, from $651.9 million as of June 30, 2024. For the first nine months of 2024, total deposits increased $11.6 million, or 2%, from $687.4 million as of December 31, 2023. Municipal interest checking accounts and savings accounts increased $18.8 million and $16.1 million, respectively. Retail CDs, other checking deposits, and money market accounts decreased $26.0 million, $6.6 million and $2.5 million, respectively. Brokered CDs increased $11.8 million to partially replace the reduction in retail CD balances and to lower short-term borrowings. The current interest rate environment has made it highly competitive in retaining and growing our deposit customers.

As of September 30, 2024, short-term borrowings were $24.6 million and declined $46.2 million from $70.8 million as of June 30, 2024 and $29.0 million from $53.6 million as of December 31, 2023.

Shareholder's Equity

Total shareholders' equity was $75.5 million as of September 30, 2024, compared to $72.0 million as of June 30, 2024 and $67.9 million as of December 31, 2023. The accumulated comprehensive loss was $2.9 million as of September 30, 2024 compared to $4.3 million for June 30, 2024 and $4.5 million as of December 31, 2023. The accumulated comprehensive loss is related to the unrealized loss in our investment portfolio. Tangible book value per share increased $0.67 from $15.09 as of June 30, 2024 to $15.76 as of September 30, 2024. Tangible book value per share was $14.31 as of December 31, 2023.

Consolidated Financial Statements and Other Highlights:

1st COLONIAL BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS (Unaudited, dollars in thousands, except per share data) For the three months ended For the nine months Sept 30, June 30, Sept 30, ended September 30, 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 Interest income $ 10,755 $ 10,292 $ 10,213 $ 31,546 $ 29,099 Interest expense 4,586 4,389 3,597 13,178 9,050 Net Interest Income 6,169 5,903 6,616 18,368 20,049 Provision for (release of) credit losses 82 (439 ) 126 (202 ) 122 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 6,087 6,342 6,490 18,570 19,927 Non-interest income 944 969 917 2,634 2,070 Non-interest expense 4,638 4,802 4,965 14,213 14,714 Income before taxes 2,393 2,509 2,442 6,991 7,283 Income tax expense 555 556 626 1,619 1,986 Net Income $ 1,838 $ 1,953 $ 1,816 $ 5,372 $ 5,297 Earnings Per Share - Basic $ 0.38 $ 0.41 $ 0.38 $ 1.13 $ 1.13 Earnings Per Share - Diluted $ 0.37 $ 0.40 $ 0.38 $ 1.09 $ 1.10

SELECTED PERFORMANCE RATIOS: For the three months ended For the nine months Sept 30, June 30, Sept 30, ended September 30, 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 Annualized Return on Average Assets 0.91 % 1.00 % 0.92 % 0.90 % 0.91 % Annualized Return on Average Equity 9.91 % 11.10 % 11.45 % 10.09 % 11.59 % Book value per share (1) $ 15.76 $ 15.09 $ 13.51 $ 15.76 $ 13.51

As of September 30, 2024 As of December 31, 2023 Bank Capital Ratios: Tier 1 Leverage 10.68 % 10.02 % Total Risk Based Capital 17.00 % 15.55 % Common Equity Tier 1 15.74 % 14.30 %

1st COLONIAL BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited, in thousands) As of September 30, 2024 As of December 31, 2023 Cash and cash equivalents $ 43,904 $ 52,727 Total investments 110,829 107,577 Loans held for sale 12,780 3,619 Total loans 624,114 637,037 Less ACL-loans (9,167 ) (9,690 ) Loans and leases, net 614,947 627,347 Bank owned life insurance 18,328 17,894 Premises and equipment, net 1,544 1,770 Other real estate owned ("OREO") 258 - Accrued interest receivable 3,506 3,431 Other assets 9,223 11,279 Total Assets $ 815,319 $ 825,644 Total deposits $ 699,064 $ 687,444 Other borrowings 24,600 53,600 Subordinated debt 10,684 10,631 Other liabilities 5,512 6,046 Total Liabilities 739,860 757,721 Total Shareholders' Equity 75,459 67,923 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 815,319 $ 825,644

1st COLONIAL BANCORP, INC. NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN TABLES (Unaudited, in thousands, except percentages) For the three months ended September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 Average Balance Interest Yield/ Rate Average Balance Interest Yield/ Rate Average Balance Interest Yield/ Rate Cash and cash equivalents $ 33,180 $ 409 4.90 % $ 13,650 $ 157 4.63 % $ 19,853 $ 237 4.74 % Investment securities 111,148 865 3.10 % 108,370 808 3.00 % 103,236 626 2.41 % Loans held for sale 7,916 125 6.28 % 8,294 131 6.35 % 7,064 106 5.95 % Loans 623,234 9,356 5.97 % 632,463 9,196 5.85 % 634,525 9,244 5.78 % Total interest-earning assets 775,477 10,755 5.52 % 762,777 10,292 5.43 % 764,678 10,213 5.30 % Non-interest earning assets 25,252 25,935 20,918 Total average assets $ 800,829 $ 788,712 $ 785,596 Interest-bearing deposits Interest checking accounts $ 382,186 $ 1,743 1.81 % $ 364,634 $ 1,485 1.64 % $ 390,471 $ 1,471 1.49 % Savings and money markets 72,957 404 2.20 % 69,478 334 1.93 % 68,782 227 1.31 % Certificates of deposit 72,741 745 4.07 % 73,253 744 4.08 % 89,552 618 2.74 % Brokered deposits 103,050 1,347 5.20 % 103,360 1,313 5.11 % 66,171 869 5.21 % Total interest-bearing deposits 630,934 4,239 2.67 % 610,725 3,876 2.55 % 614,976 3,185 2.05 % Borrowings 20,867 347 6.62 % 33,031 513 6.25 % 25,931 412 6.30 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 651,801 4,586 2.80 % 643,756 4,389 2.74 % 640,907 3,597 2.23 % Non-interest bearing deposits 69,590 68,668 75,101 Other liabilities 5,670 5,555 6,657 Total average liabilities 727,061 717,979 722,665 Shareholders' equity 73,768 70,733 62,931 Total average liabilities and equity $ 800,829 $ 788,712 $ 785,596 Net interest income $ 6,169 $ 5,903 $ 6,616 Net interest margin 3.16 % 3.11 % 3.43 % Net interest spread 2.72 % 2.68 % 3.07 %

1st COLONIAL BANCORP, INC. NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN TABLES - Continued (Unaudited, in thousands, except percentages) For the nine months ended For the nine months ended September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 Average Balance Interest Yield Average Balance Interest Yield/Rate Cash and cash equivalents $ 20,632 $ 712 4.61 % $ 15,612 $ 512 4.38 % Investment securities 110,237 2,478 3.00 % 115,546 1,917 2.22 % Loans held for sale 6,988 332 6.35 % 5,588 196 4.69 % Loans 632,386 28,024 5.92 % 624,285 26,474 5.67 % Total interest-earning assets 770,243 31,546 5.47 % 761,031 29,099 5.11 % Non-interest earning assets 24,271 21,314 Total average assets $ 794,514 $ 782,345 Interest-bearing deposits Interest checking accounts $ 373,575 $ 4,641 1.66 % $ 380,502 $ 3,377 1.19 % Savings and money market deposits 68,925 1,011 1.96 % 77,731 664 1.14 % Certificates of deposit 77,148 2,304 3.99 % 86,681 1,389 2.14 % Brokered deposits 100,355 3,899 5.19 % 57,178 2,067 4.83 % Total interest-bearing deposits 620,003 11,855 2.55 % 602,092 7,497 1.66 % Borrowings 27,669 1,323 6.39 % 35,349 1,553 5.88 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 647,672 13,178 2.72 % 637,441 9,050 1.90 % Non-interest bearing deposits 69,977 77,310 Other liabilities 5,713 6,498 Total average liabilities 723,362 721,249 Shareholders' equity 71,152 61,096 Total average liabilities and equity $ 794,514 $ 782,345 Net interest income $ 18,368 $ 20,049 Net interest margin 3.19 % 3.52 % Net interest spread 2.75 % 3.21 %

About 1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc.

1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc, is a Pennsylvania corporation headquartered in Mount Laurel, New Jersey, and the parent company of 1st Colonial Community Bank (the "Bank"). The Bank provides a range of business and consumer financial services, placing emphasis on customer service and access to decision makers. Headquartered in Collingswood, New Jersey, the Bank has branches in Westville, New Jersey and Limerick, Pennsylvania. The bank also has administrative offices in Mount Laurel, New Jersey. To learn more, call (877) 785-8550 or visit www.1stcolonial.com.

"Safe Harbor" Statement

In addition to historical information, this press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include statements with respect to 1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc.'s strategies, goals, beliefs, expectations, estimates, intentions, capital raising efforts, financial condition and results of operations, future performance, and business. Statements preceded by, followed by, or that include the words "may," "could," "should," "pro forma," "looking forward," "would," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "plan," or similar expressions generally indicate a forward-looking statement. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on various important factors (some of which, in whole or in part, are beyond 1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc.'s control). Numerous competitive, economic, regulatory, legal and technological factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include, without limitation, the impact of the ongoing pandemic and government responses thereto; on the U.S. economy, including the markets in which we operate; actions that we and our customers take in response to these factors and the effects such actions have on our operations, products, services and customer relationships; increased competitive pressures; changes in the interest rate environment; changes in general economic conditions and conditions within the securities markets; legislative and regulatory changes; and the effects of inflation, a potential recession, among others, could cause 1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc.'s financial performance to differ materially from the goals, plans, objectives, intentions and expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements. 1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. cautions that the foregoing factors are not exclusive, and neither such factors nor any such forward-looking statement takes into account the impact of any future events. All forward-looking statements and information set forth herein are based on management's current beliefs and assumptions as of the date hereof and speak only as of the date they are made. 1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by 1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. or by or on behalf of 1st Colonial Community Bank.

