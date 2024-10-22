WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE: PMT) today reported net income attributable to common shareholders of $31.0 million, or $0.36 per common share on a diluted basis for the third quarter of 2024, on net investment income of $80.9 million. PMT previously announced a cash dividend for the third quarter of 2024 of $0.40 per common share of beneficial interest, which was declared on September 19, 2024, and will be paid on October 25, 2024, to common shareholders of record as of October 11, 2024.

Third Quarter 2024 Highlights

Financial results:

Net income attributable to common shareholders of $31.0 million; annualized return on average common equity of 9% 1 Solid levels of income excluding market-driven fair value changes bolstered by fair value changes including associated tax benefits

Book value per common share decreased slightly to $15.85 at September 30, 2024, from $15.89 at June 30, 2024

Other investment highlights:

Investment activity driven by correspondent production volumes Conventional correspondent loan production volumes for PMT's account totaled $5.9 billion in unpaid principal balance (UPB), up 167 percent from the prior quarter as PMT retained a higher percentage of total conventional loans acquired Resulted in the creation of $88 million in new mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), up from $41 million in the prior quarter

Redeemed $305 million of MSR term notes priced at SOFR plus 419 basis points scheduled to mature in 2027 with proceeds from a recent MSR term note issuance priced at SOFR plus 275 basis points

Issued $159 million of new, 4-year CRT term notes in August which refinanced $152 million of notes due to mature in 2025

1Return on average common equity is calculated based on net income attributable to common shareholders as a percentage of monthly average common equity during the quarter

"PMT's third quarter financial results reflect solid levels of income excluding market driven value changes bolstered by fair value changes including associated tax benefits," said Chairman and CEO David Spector. "We increased the amount of conventional mortgage production retained this quarter, which drove strong results in the segment as well as the creation of nearly $90 million in new mortgage servicing rights investments. We also continue to focus on our balance sheet, replacing previously-issued MSR term notes with new term notes at a lower spread; to that end we also issued new, 4-year CRT term notes to refinance similar notes that were originally scheduled to mature in 2025."

Mr. Spector continued, "PMT's synergistic relationship with its manager and services provider, PFSI, has proven to be a competitive advantage, allowing for significant flexibility across different rate environments. Pennymac has become a top producer of mortgage loans with recent growth in originations of loan products that have strong demand from investors outside of the Agencies. Combined with our capital markets expertise and long-standing relationships with banks, asset managers and institutional investors, I believe PMT is well-positioned to participate meaningfully in private label securitizations and the creation of organic investments from its own production as the landscape evolves."

The following table presents the contributions of PMT's segments, consisting of Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production, and Corporate:

Credit sensitive

strategies Interest rate

sensitive

strategies Correspondent

production Corporate Total Quarter ended Sep 30, 2024 (in thousands) Net investment income: Net gains (losses) on investments and financings Mortgage-backed securities $ 559 $ 122,874 $ - $ - $ 123,433 Loans at fair value Held by VIEs 5,730 (3,292 ) - - 2,438 Distressed (10 ) - - - (10 ) CRT investments 20,834 - - - 20,834 27,113 119,582 - - 146,695 Net gains on loans acquired for sale - - 20,059 - 20,059 Net loan servicing fees - (85,080 ) - - (85,080 ) Net interest expense: Interest income 21,389 128,458 23,853 3,034 176,734 Interest expense 21,921 136,873 24,273 1,104 184,171 (532 ) (8,415 ) (420 ) 1,930 (7,437 ) Other (65 ) - 6,692 - 6,627 26,516 26,087 26,331 1,930 80,864 Expenses: Loan fulfillment and servicing fees payable to PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. 20 22,220 11,492 - 33,732 Management fees payable to PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. - - - 7,153 7,153 Other 47 3,376 1,590 8,432 13,445 $ 67 $ 25,596 $ 13,082 $ 15,585 $ 54,330 Pretax income (loss) $ 26,449 $ 491 $ 13,249 $ (13,655 ) $ 26,534

Credit Sensitive Strategies Segment

The Credit Sensitive Strategies segment primarily includes results from PMT's organically-created GSE CRT investments, opportunistic investments in other GSE CRT, investments in non-agency subordinate bonds from private-label securitizations of PMT's production and legacy investments. Pretax income for the segment was $26.4 million on net investment income of $26.5 million, compared to pretax income of $15.7 million on net investment income of $15.8 million in the prior quarter.

Net gains on investments in the segment were $27.1 million, compared to $17.4 million in the prior quarter. These net gains include $20.8 million of gains on PMT's organically-created GSE CRT investments, $5.7 million of gains on investments from non-agency subordinate bonds from PMT's production and $0.6 million in gains on other acquired subordinate CRT mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

Net gains on PMT's organically-created CRT investments for the quarter were $20.8 million, compared to $16.6 million in the prior quarter. These net gains include $6.6 million in valuation-related gains, up from $1.7 million in the prior quarter. Net gains on PMT's organically-created CRT investments also included $15.0 million in realized gains and carry, compared to $15.1 million in the prior quarter. Realized losses during the quarter were $0.8 million.

Net interest expense for the segment was $0.5 million, compared to 1.3 million in the prior quarter. Interest income totaled $21.4 million, down slightly from the prior quarter, and interest expense totaled $21.9 million, down from $24.3 million in the prior quarter.

Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies Segment

The Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies segment includes results from investments in MSRs, Agency MBS, non-Agency senior MBS and interest rate hedges. Pretax income for the segment was $0.5 million on net investment income of $26.1 million, compared to a pretax income of $16.9 million on net investment income of $39.1 million in the prior quarter. The segment includes investments that typically have offsetting fair value exposures to changes in interest rates. For example, in a period with decreasing interest rates, MSRs are expected to decrease in fair value, whereas Agency pass-through and non-Agency senior MBS are expected to increase in fair value.

The results in the Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies segment consist of net gains and losses on investments, net interest income and net loan servicing fees, as well as associated expenses.

Net gains on investments for the segment were $119.6 million, which primarily consisted of gains on MBS due to lower interest rates.

Losses from net loan servicing fees were $85.1 million, compared to $96.5 million of net loan servicing fees in the prior quarter. Net loan servicing fees included contractually specified servicing fees of $162.6 million and $4.0 million in other fees, reduced by $100.6 million in realization of MSR cash flows, which was up slightly from the prior quarter. Net loan servicing fees also included $84.3 million in fair value declines on MSRs due to lower interest rates, $67.2 million in hedging declines and $0.4 million of MSR recapture income. PMT's hedging activities are intended to manage its net exposure across all interest rate sensitive strategies, which include MSRs, MBS and related tax impacts.

The following schedule details net loan servicing fees:

Quarter ended September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 (in thousands) From non-affiliates: Contractually specified $ 162,605 $ 162,127 $ 166,809 Other fees 4,012 2,815 3,752 Effect of MSRs: Change in fair value Realization of cashflows (100,612 ) (96,595 ) (102,213 ) Market changes (84,306 ) 46,039 263,139 (184,918 ) (50,556 ) 160,926 Hedging results (67,220 ) (18,365 ) (50,689 ) (252,138 ) (68,921 ) 110,237 Net servicing fees from non-affiliates (85,521 ) 96,021 280,798 From PFSI-MSR recapture income 441 473 500 Net loan servicing fees $ (85,080 ) $ 96,494 $ 281,298

Net interest expense for the segment was $8.4 million versus $20.3 million in the prior quarter. Interest income totaled $128.5 million, up from $111.3 million in the prior quarter due to higher interest income on MBS and earnings on custodial balances due to higher average balances. Interest expense totaled $136.9 million, up from $131.6 million the prior quarter.

Segment expenses were $25.6 million, up from $22.2 million in the prior quarter.

Correspondent Production Segment

PMT acquires newly originated loans from correspondent sellers and typically sells or securitizes the loans, resulting in current-period income and additions to its investments in MSRs related to a portion of its production. PMT's Correspondent Production segment generated pretax income of $13.2 million in the third quarter, up from $9.6 million in the prior quarter.

Through its correspondent production activities, PMT acquired a total of $25.8 billion in UPB of loans, up 15 percent from the prior quarter and 20 percent from the third quarter of 2023. Of total correspondent acquisitions, government-insured or guaranteed acquisitions totaled $11.8 billion, up 14 percent from the prior quarter, while conventional and jumbo acquisitions totaled $14.0 billion, up 15 percent from the prior quarter. $5.9 billion of conventional conforming volume was for PMT's account, up 167 percent from the prior quarter due to PMT retaining a larger percentage of the total conventional correspondent production. The percentage of total conventional correspondent loan production retained by PMT is expected to be 15 to 25 percent in the fourth quarter in order to optimize PMT's capital allocation. Interest rate lock commitments on conventional and jumbo loans for PMT's account totaled $7.6 billion, up 183 percent from the prior quarter.

Segment revenues were $26.3 million and included net gains on loans acquired for sale of $20.1 million, other income of $6.7 million, which primarily consists of volume-based origination fees, and net interest expense of $0.4 million. Net gains on loans acquired for sale increased $7.9 million from the prior quarter, primarily due to higher volumes. Interest income was $23.9 million, up from $14.9 million in the prior quarter, and interest expense was $24.3 million, up from $15.0 million in the prior quarter, both due to higher volumes.

Segment expenses were $13.1 million, up from $5.0 million the prior quarter primarily due to increased fulfillment fees as a result of higher volumes for PMT's account. The weighted average fulfillment fee rate in the third quarter was 19 basis points, down from 20 basis points in the prior quarter.

Corporate Segment

The Corporate segment includes interest income from cash and short-term investments, management fees, and corporate expenses.

Segment revenues were $1.9 million, up slightly from the prior quarter. Management fees were $7.2 million, and other segment expenses were $8.4 million.

Taxes

PMT recorded a tax benefit of $14.9 million, driven primarily by fair value declines on MSRs and interest rate hedges held in PMT's taxable subsidiary.

Management's slide presentation and accompanying materials will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at pmt.pennymac.com after the market closes on Tuesday, October 22, 2024. Management will also host a conference call and live audio webcast at 6:00 p.m. Eastern Time to review the Company's financial results. The webcast can be accessed at pmt.pennymac.com, and a replay will be available shortly after its conclusion.

Individuals who are unable to access the website but would like to receive a copy of the materials should contact the Company's Investor Relations department at 818.224.7028.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. PMT is externally managed by PNMAC Capital Management, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE: PFSI). Additional information about PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is available at pmt.pennymac.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, regarding management's beliefs, estimates, projections and assumptions with respect to, among other things, the Company's financial results, future operations, business plans and investment strategies, as well as industry and market conditions, all of which are subject to change. Factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from historical results or those anticipated include, but are not limited to: changes in interest rates; the Company's ability to comply with various federal, state and local laws and regulations that govern its business; volatility in the Company's industry, the debt or equity markets, the general economy or the real estate finance and real estate markets; events or circumstances which undermine confidence in the financial and housing markets or otherwise have a broad impact on financial and housing markets; changes in real estate values, housing prices and housing sales; changes in macroeconomic, consumer and real estate market conditions; the degree and nature of the Company's competition; the availability of, and level of competition for, attractive risk-adjusted investment opportunities in mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets that satisfy the Company's investment objectives; the inherent difficulty in winning bids to acquire mortgage loans, and the Company's success in doing so; the concentration of credit risks to which the Company is exposed; the Company's dependence on its manager and servicer, potential conflicts of interest with such entities and their affiliates, and the performance of such entities; changes in personnel and lack of availability of qualified personnel at its manager, servicer or their affiliates; our ability to mitigate cybersecurity risks, cybersecurity incidents and technology disruptions; the availability, terms and deployment of short-term and long-term capital; the adequacy of the Company's cash reserves and working capital; the Company's ability to maintain the desired relationship between its financing and the interest rates and maturities of its assets; the timing and amount of cash flows, if any, from the Company's investments; our substantial amount of indebtedness; the performance, financial condition and liquidity of borrowers; our exposure to risks of loss and disruptions in operations resulting from severe weather events, man-made or other natural conditions, including climate change and pandemics; the ability of the Company's servicer, which also provides the Company with fulfillment services, to approve and monitor correspondent sellers and underwrite loans to investor standards; incomplete or inaccurate information or documentation provided by customers or counterparties, or adverse changes in the financial condition of the Company's customers and counterparties; the Company's indemnification and repurchase obligations in connection with mortgage loans it purchases and later sells or securitizes; the quality and enforceability of the collateral documentation evidencing the Company's ownership and rights in the assets in which it invests; increased rates of delinquency, defaults and forbearances and/or decreased recovery rates on the Company's investments; the performance of mortgage loans underlying mortgage-backed securities in which the Company retains credit risk; the Company's ability to foreclose on its investments in a timely manner or at all; increased prepayments of the mortgages and other loans underlying the Company's mortgage-backed securities or relating to the Company's mortgage servicing rights and other investments; the degree to which the Company's hedging strategies may or may not protect it from interest rate volatility; the effect of the accuracy of or changes in the estimates the Company makes about uncertainties, contingencies and asset and liability valuations when measuring and reporting upon the Company's financial condition and results of operations; the Company's ability to maintain appropriate internal control over financial reporting; the Company's ability to detect misconduct and fraud; developments in the secondary markets for the Company's mortgage loan products; legislative and regulatory changes that impact the mortgage loan industry or housing market; regulatory or other changes that impact government agencies or government-sponsored entities, or such changes that increase the cost of doing business with such agencies or entities; the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and its issued and future rules and the enforcement thereof; changes in government support of homeownership; changes in government or government-sponsored home affordability programs; changes in the Company's investment objectives or investment or operational strategies, including any new lines of business or new products and services that may subject it to additional risks; limitations imposed on the Company's business and its ability to satisfy complex rules for it to qualify as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes and qualify for an exclusion from the Investment Company Act of 1940 and the ability of certain of the Company's subsidiaries to qualify as REITs or as taxable REIT subsidiaries for U.S. federal income tax purposes; changes in governmental regulations, accounting treatment, tax rates and similar matters; the Company's ability to make distributions to its shareholders in the future; the Company's failure to deal appropriately with issues that may give rise to reputational risk; and the Company's organizational structure and certain requirements in its charter documents. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement and should consider all of the uncertainties and risks described above, as well as those more fully discussed in reports and other documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements or any other information contained herein, and the statements made in this press release are current as of the date of this release only.

PENNYMAC MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 (in thousands except share amounts) ASSETS Cash $ 344,358 $ 130,734 $ 236,396 Short-term investments at fair value 102,787 336,296 150,059 Mortgage-backed securities at fair value 4,182,382 4,068,337 4,665,970 Loans acquired for sale at fair value 1,665,796 694,391 1,025,730 Loans at fair value 1,429,525 1,377,836 1,372,118 Derivative assets 81,844 90,753 29,750 Deposits securing credit risk transfer arrangements 1,135,447 1,163,268 1,237,294 Mortgage servicing rights at fair value 3,809,047 3,941,861 4,108,661 Servicing advances 71,124 98,989 93,614 Due from PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. 8,538 1 2,252 Other 224,806 178,484 301,492 Total assets $ 13,055,654 $ 12,080,950 $ 13,223,336 LIABILITIES Assets sold under agreements to repurchase $ 5,748,461 $ 4,700,225 $ 6,020,716 Mortgage loan participation and sale agreements 28,790 13,582 23,991 Notes payable secured by credit risk transfer and mortgage servicing assets 2,830,108 2,933,845 2,825,591 Unsecured senior notes 814,915 813,838 599,754 Asset-backed financing of variable interest entities at fair value 1,334,797 1,288,180 1,279,059 Interest-only security payable at fair value 35,098 32,708 28,288 Derivative and credit risk transfer strip liabilities at fair value 16,151 18,892 140,494 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 114,085 126,314 92,633 Due to PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. 32,603 29,413 27,613 Income taxes payable 155,544 170,901 202,967 Liability for losses under representations and warranties 8,315 13,183 33,152 Total liabilities 11,118,867 10,141,081 11,274,258 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred shares of beneficial interest 541,482 541,482 541,482 Common shares of beneficial interest-authorized, 500,000,000 common shares of $0.01 par value; issued and outstanding 86,860,960, 86,860,960 and 86,760,408 common shares, respectively 869 869 868 Additional paid-in capital 1,924,596 1,923,780 1,923,130 Accumulated deficit (530,160 ) (526,262 ) (516,402 ) Total shareholders' equity 1,936,787 1,939,869 1,949,078 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 13,055,654 $ 12,080,950 $ 13,223,336

PENNYMAC MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) For the Quarterly Periods Ended September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 Investment Income Net gains (losses) on investments and financings $ 146,695 $ (19,743 ) $ (109,544 ) Net gains on loans acquired for sale 20,059 12,160 13,558 Loan origination fees 6,640 2,451 3,226 Net loan servicing fees: From nonaffiliates Servicing fees 166,617 164,942 170,561 Change in fair value of mortgage servicing rights (184,918 ) (50,556 ) 160,926 Hedging results (67,220 ) (18,365 ) (50,689 ) (85,521 ) 96,021 280,798 From PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. 441 473 500 (85,080 ) 96,494 281,298 Interest income 176,734 151,835 158,926 Interest expense 184,171 171,841 183,918 Net interest expense (7,437 ) (20,006 ) (24,992 ) Other (13 ) (158 ) (117 ) Net investment income 80,864 71,198 163,429 Expenses Earned by PennyMac Financial Services, Inc.: Loan servicing fees 22,240 20,264 20,257 Management fees 7,153 7,133 7,175 Loan fulfillment fees 11,492 4,427 5,531 Professional services 2,614 2,366 2,133 Compensation 1,326 1,369 1,961 Loan collection and liquidation 2,257 671 1,890 Safekeeping 1,174 961 467 Loan origination 1,408 533 710 Other 4,666 4,865 4,885 Total expenses 54,330 42,589 45,009 Income before (benefit from) provision for income taxes 26,534 28,609 118,420 (Benefit from) provision for income taxes (14,873 ) 3,175 56,998 Net income 41,407 25,434 61,422 Dividends on preferred shares 10,455 10,454 10,455 Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 30,952 $ 14,980 $ 50,967 Earnings per common share Basic $ 0.36 $ 0.17 $ 0.59 Diluted $ 0.36 $ 0.17 $ 0.51 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 86,861 86,849 86,760 Diluted 86,861 86,849 111,088

