Valmont® Industries, Inc. (NYSE: VMI), a global leader that provides vital infrastructure and advances agricultural productivity while driving innovation through technology, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 28, 2024.
President and Chief Executive Officer Avner M. Applbaum commented, "Our team delivered another solid quarter, expanding operating margins and generating strong operating cash flows despite lower sales. The Infrastructure segment benefited from strong utility market demand and an improving telecommunications market in North America. Pricing discipline, a more favorable product mix, and a leaner cost structure contributed to margin improvement. In Agriculture, while North American and Brazilian markets remain muted, I'm proud of our swift response in supplying replacement equipment to support our dealers following the Midwest U.S. storms earlier this year. I want to thank the Valmont team for their hard work and execution in delivering higher operating margins and cash flows. Overall, I'm pleased with our continued progress towards our strategic priorities and creating long-term value for our stakeholders."
Third Quarter 2024 Highlights (all metrics compared to Third Quarter 2023 unless otherwise noted)
- Net sales of $1.0 billion decreased 2.9%, as strong growth in Transmission, Distribution, and Substation ("Utility") and Telecommunications was offset by lower sales in Solar and international Agriculture, specifically Brazil
- Operating income increased to $125.7 million or 12.3% of net sales compared to an operating loss of ($24.2) million [adjusted1 operating income of $120.8 million or 11.5% of net sales]
- Diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of $4.11 compared to diluted loss per share of ($2.34) [$4.12 EPS adjusted1]
- Generated operating cash flows of $225.1 million; cash and cash equivalents at the end of the third quarter were $200.5 million
- Returned $52.2 million to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends
- Reduced revolving credit facility borrowings by approximately $120.0 million
- Reaffirming 2024 full-year financial outlook
Key Financial Metrics
Third Quarter 2024
GAAP
Adjusted1
(In thousands, except per-share amounts)
9/28/2024
9/30/2023
9/28/2024
9/30/2023
Q3 2024
Q3 2023
vs. Q3 2023
Q3 2024
Q3 2023
vs. Q3 2023
Net Sales
$
1,020,175
$
1,050,295
(2.9
)%
$
1,020,175
$
1,050,295
(2.9
)%
Gross Profit
301,693
315,111
(4.3
)%
301,693
315,111
(4.3
)%
Gross Profit as a % of Net Sales
29.6
%
30.0
%
29.6
%
30.0
%
Operating Income (Loss)
125,735
(24,190
)
NM
125,735
120,834
4.1
%
Operating Inc. (Loss) as a % of Net Sales
12.3
%
(2.3
)%
12.3
%
11.5
%
Net Earnings (Loss) Attrib. to VMI
83,068
(49,028
)
NM
83,068
86,976
(4.5
)%
Diluted Earnings (Loss) per Share
4.11
(2.34
)
NM
4.11
4.12
(0.2
)%
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding
20,234
20,951
20,234
21,131
Year-to-Date 2024
GAAP
Adjusted1
(In thousands, except per-share amounts)
9/28/2024
9/30/2023
9/28/2024
9/30/2023
FY 2024
FY 2023
vs. FY 2023
FY 2024
FY 2023
vs. FY 2023
Net Sales
$
3,037,740
$
3,159,072
(3.8
)%
$
3,037,740
$
3,159,072
(3.8
)%
Gross Profit
928,191
953,093
(2.6
)%
928,191
953,093
(2.6
)%
Gross Profit as a % of Net Sales
30.6
%
30.2
%
30.6
%
30.2
%
Operating Income
404,596
228,009
NM
404,596
380,601
6.3
%
Operating Income as a % of Net Sales
13.3
%
7.2
%
13.3
%
12.0
%
Net Earnings Attributable to VMI2
270,606
114,888
NM
270,606
257,368
5.1
%
Diluted Earnings per Share2
13.34
5.40
NM
13.34
12.09
10.3
%
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding
20,283
21,290
20,283
21,290
2Q2 2024 included a tax benefit of approximately $3.0 million or $0.15 per share due to the reduction of a valuation allowance on a tax loss carryforward in a foreign subsidiary
NM = not meaningful
Third Quarter 2024 Segment Review
Infrastructure (74.1% of Net Sales)
Products and solutions to serve the infrastructure markets of utility, solar, lighting and transportation, and telecommunications, along with coatings services to protect metal products
Sales of $758.6 million increased slightly year over year. Strong sales growth in Utility and Telecommunications was offset by lower Lighting and Transportation ("L&T") and Solar sales.
Utility sales grew nearly 15.0%, primarily due to a favorable project mix and higher volumes of distribution and substation products. Telecommunications volumes were higher, driven by increased carrier spending amid a stabilizing North American market environment. Lower L&T volumes were driven by lighting market softness, the strategic exit from select lower-margin products, and transportation project timing. Solar volumes were significantly lower due to the non-recurrence of a large international utility-scale project in the third quarter 2023, and last quarter's strategic decision to exit certain low-margin projects.
Pricing improved across the segment, as a favorable mix and pricing discipline more than offset the impact of steel index deflation.
Operating income increased to $123.7 million or 16.3% of net sales compared to $103.4 million or 13.7% of net sales [adjusted1 operating income of $108.0 million or 14.3% of net sales] in the third quarter of 2023. This improvement was driven by pricing discipline, lower SG&A expenses, and a reduction in cost of goods sold, primarily due to lower steel costs.
Agriculture (25.9% of Net Sales)
Center pivot and linear irrigation equipment components for agricultural markets, including aftermarket parts and tubular products, and advanced technology solutions for precision agriculture
Sales of $265.3 million decreased 11.1% year over year. In North America, irrigation equipment volumes were slightly lower. An increase in replacement sales driven by severe weather events earlier in 2024 was offset by continued agriculture market softness amid lower grain prices. Average irrigation selling prices were similar to last year.
International sales decreased year over year, with significantly lower sales in Brazil due to normalizing backlog levels and lower grain prices, which impacted growers' buying behavior. This decline was partially offset by sales growth in the Europe, Middle East, and Africa ("EMEA") region and the contribution from the HR Products acquisition.
Operating income was $28.9 million or 11.0% of net sales compared to an operating loss of ($99.7) million [adjusted1 operating income of $38.5 million or 13.0% of net sales] in the third quarter of 2023. The benefit of reduced SG&A expenses was offset by the impact of lower volumes and a higher mix of project sales.
Balance Sheet, Liquidity, and Capital Allocation
The Company generated strong operating cash flows of $225.1 million. Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the third quarter were $200.5 million. Valmont paid $12.1 million in dividends and repurchased $40.1 million of Company stock, with $81.0 million remaining on the authorized share repurchase program. Additionally, the Company reduced borrowings on its revolving credit facility by approximately $120.0 million this quarter, bringing the total year-to-date net reduction to approximately $210.0 million.
Reaffirming 2024 Full-Year Financial Outlook and Providing Key Assumptions
The Company is reaffirming its full-year 2024 net sales and diluted earnings per share outlook that was provided in the second quarter.
- Net sales change (vs. prior year) of (3.5%) to (1.5%)
- Infrastructure net sales growth of Flat to 1.5% vs. prior year
- Agriculture net sales expected to decrease (15.0%) to (10.0%) vs. prior year
- Diluted earnings per share of $16.50 to $17.30
- Effective tax rate expected to be slightly below 26%
- Minimal expected foreign currency translation impact on net sales
- For cash flow purposes, capital expenditures now expected to be in the range of $85.0 to $95.0 million to support strategic growth initiatives (vs. prior expectation of $95.0 to $110.0 million)
Mr. Applbaum added, "We've performed well during the first three quarters of the year, reinforcing our confidence in achieving our full-year outlook. Our diverse exposure to infrastructure and agriculture markets helps us navigate market cycles effectively, and our focus on operational excellence and growth investments positions us to meet rising demand. In addition, we remain disciplined in driving margin expansion through pricing and expense management. Combined with a balanced capital allocation framework, this positions us to deliver lasting and meaningful shareholder returns."
1Please see Reg G reconciliation to GAAP measures at end of document
VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per-share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Thirteen weeks ended
Thirty-nine weeks ended
September 28,
September 30,
September 28,
September 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Net sales
$
1,020,175
$
1,050,295
$
3,037,740
$
3,159,072
Cost of sales
718,482
735,184
2,109,549
2,205,979
Gross profit
301,693
315,111
928,191
953,093
Selling, general, and administrative expenses
175,958
194,277
523,595
580,060
Impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets
-
140,844
-
140,844
Realignment charges
-
4,180
-
4,180
Operating income (loss)
125,735
(24,190
)
404,596
228,009
Other income (expenses):
Interest expense
(14,313
)
(13,472
)
(46,380
)
(41,494
)
Interest income
2,080
3,186
5,358
4,579
Gain (loss) on deferred compensation investments
1,160
(344
)
3,116
1,791
Gain on divestiture
-
-
-
2,994
Other
(2,307
)
165
(3,662
)
(4,593
)
Total other income (expenses)
(13,380
)
(10,465
)
(41,568
)
(36,723
)
Earnings (loss) before income taxes and equity in loss of nonconsolidated subsidiaries
112,355
(34,655
)
363,028
191,286
Income tax expense
29,724
15,461
90,779
79,239
Equity in loss of nonconsolidated subsidiaries
(21
)
(199
)
(60
)
(1,219
)
Net earnings (loss)
82,610
(50,315
)
272,189
110,828
Loss (earnings) attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests
458
1,287
(1,583
)
4,060
Net earnings (loss) attributable to Valmont Industries, Inc.
$
83,068
$
(49,028
)
$
270,606
$
114,888
Weighted average shares outstanding - Basic
20,092
20,951
20,152
21,083
Earnings (loss) per share - Basic
$
4.13
$
(2.34
)
$
13.43
$
5.45
Weighted average shares outstanding - Diluted
20,234
20,951
20,283
21,290
Earnings (loss) per share - Diluted
$
4.11
$
(2.34
)
$
13.34
$
5.40
Cash dividends per share
$
0.60
$
0.60
$
1.80
$
1.80
VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SUMMARY OPERATING RESULTS
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Thirteen weeks ended
Thirty-nine weeks ended
September 28,
September 30,
September 28,
September 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Infrastructure
Net sales
$
756,370
$
753,626
$
2,237,533
$
2,253,924
Gross profit
223,333
214,841
673,353
640,113
as a percentage of net sales
29.5
%
28.5
%
30.1
%
28.4
%
Selling, general, and administrative expenses
99,676
106,800
298,251
321,770
as a percentage of net sales
13.2
%
14.2
%
13.3
%
14.3
%
Impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets
-
3,571
-
3,571
Realignment charges
-
1,069
-
1,069
Operating income
123,657
103,401
375,102
313,703
as a percentage of net sales
16.3
%
13.7
%
16.8
%
13.9
%
Agriculture
Net sales
$
263,805
$
296,669
$
800,207
$
905,148
Gross profit
78,360
100,270
254,838
312,980
as a percentage of net sales
29.7
%
33.8
%
31.8
%
34.6
%
Selling, general, and administrative expenses
49,467
61,760
145,001
171,896
as a percentage of net sales
18.8
%
20.8
%
18.1
%
19.0
%
Impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets
-
137,273
-
137,273
Realignment charges
-
907
-
907
Operating income (loss)
28,893
(99,670
)
109,837
2,904
as a percentage of net sales
11.0
%
(33.6
)%
13.7
%
0.3
%
Corporate
Selling, general, and administrative expenses
$
26,815
$
25,717
$
80,343
$
86,394
Realignment charges
-
2,204
-
2,204
Operating loss
(26,815
)
(27,921
)
(80,343
)
(88,598
)
VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SUMMARY OPERATING RESULTS
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Thirteen weeks ended September 28, 2024
Infrastructure
Agriculture
Intersegment
Consolidated
Geographical Market:
North America
$
599,705
$
119,973
$
(3,684
)
$
715,994
International
158,874
145,313
(6
)
304,181
Total sales
$
758,579
$
265,286
$
(3,690
)
$
1,020,175
Product Line:
Transmission, Distribution, and Substation
$
342,401
$
-
$
-
$
342,401
Lighting and Transportation
229,219
-
-
229,219
Coatings
88,046
-
(2,201
)
85,845
Telecommunications
64,288
-
-
64,288
Solar
34,625
-
(8
)
34,617
Irrigation Equipment and Parts
-
243,368
(1,481
)
241,887
Technology Products and Services
-
21,918
-
21,918
Total sales
$
758,579
$
265,286
$
(3,690
)
$
1,020,175
Thirteen weeks ended September 30, 2023
Infrastructure
Agriculture
Intersegment
Consolidated
Geographical Market:
North America
$
572,239
$
126,828
$
(3,055
)
$
696,012
International
182,837
171,655
(209
)
354,283
Total sales
$
755,076
$
298,483
$
(3,264
)
$
1,050,295
Product Line:
Transmission, Distribution, and Substation
$
297,967
$
-
$
-
$
297,967
Lighting and Transportation
252,603
-
-
252,603
Coatings
88,967
-
(1,241
)
87,726
Telecommunications
59,630
-
-
59,630
Solar
55,909
-
(209
)
55,700
Irrigation Equipment and Parts
-
273,639
(1,814
)
271,825
Technology Products and Services
-
24,844
-
24,844
Total sales
$
755,076
$
298,483
$
(3,264
)
$
1,050,295
VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SUMMARY OPERATING RESULTS
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Thirty-nine weeks ended September 28, 2024
Infrastructure
Agriculture
Intersegment
Consolidated
Geographical Market:
North America
$
1,750,420
$
441,198
$
(12,836
)
$
2,178,782
International
494,515
364,526
(83
)
858,958
Total sales
$
2,244,935
$
805,724
$
(12,919
)
$
3,037,740
Product Line:
Transmission, Distribution, and Substation
$
990,744
$
-
$
-
$
990,744
Lighting and Transportation
694,877
-
-
694,877
Coatings
266,710
-
(7,321
)
259,389
Telecommunications
176,649
-
-
176,649
Solar
115,955
-
(81
)
115,874
Irrigation Equipment and Parts
-
730,798
(5,517
)
725,281
Technology Products and Services
-
74,926
-
74,926
Total sales
$
2,244,935
$
805,724
$
(12,919
)
$
3,037,740
Thirty-nine weeks ended September 30, 2023
Infrastructure
Agriculture
Intersegment
Consolidated
Geographical Market:
North America
$
1,743,635
$
450,678
$
(12,042
)
$
2,182,271
International
518,142
459,901
(1,242
)
976,801
Total sales
$
2,261,777
$
910,579
$
(13,284
)
$
3,159,072
Product Line:
Transmission, Distribution, and Substation
$
927,094
$
-
$
-
$
927,094
Lighting and Transportation
727,862
-
-
727,862
Coatings
270,201
-
(6,611
)
263,590
Telecommunications
195,505
-
-
195,505
Solar
141,115
-
(1,242
)
139,873
Irrigation Equipment and Parts
-
825,277
(5,431
)
819,846
Technology Products and Services
-
85,302
-
85,302
Total sales
$
2,261,777
$
910,579
$
(13,284
)
$
3,159,072
VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
September 28,
December 30,
2024
2023
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
200,477
$
203,041
Receivables, net
714,010
657,960
Inventories
611,422
658,428
Contract assets
183,085
175,721
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
98,165
92,479
Total current assets
1,807,159
1,787,629
Property, plant, and equipment, net
609,001
617,394
Goodwill and other non-current assets
1,080,668
1,072,425
Total assets
$
3,496,828
$
3,477,448
LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS,
AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Current installments of long-term debt
$
531
$
719
Notes payable to banks
1,309
3,205
Accounts payable
353,883
358,311
Accrued expenses
274,089
277,764
Contract liabilities
100,150
70,978
Income taxes payable
28,066
-
Dividends payable
12,021
12,125
Total current liabilities
770,049
723,102
Long-term debt, excluding current installments
898,201
1,107,885
Operating lease liabilities
149,253
162,743
Other non-current liabilities
91,521
66,646
Total liabilities
1,909,024
2,060,376
Redeemable noncontrolling interests
46,111
62,792
Shareholders' equity
1,541,693
1,354,280
Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests, and shareholders' equity
$
3,496,828
$
3,477,448
VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Thirty-nine weeks ended
September 28,
September 30,
2024
2023
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net earnings
$
272,189
$
110,828
Depreciation and amortization
70,541
73,638
Contribution to defined benefit pension plan
(19,539
)
(15,259
)
Impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets
-
140,844
Gain on divestiture
-
(2,994
)
Change in working capital
44,615
(110,550
)
Other
11,458
(5,639
)
Net cash flows from operating activities
379,264
190,868
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases of property, plant, and equipment
(53,833
)
(71,233
)
Proceeds from divestiture, net of cash divested
-
6,369
Proceeds from property damage insurance claims
-
6,770
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
-
(31,839
)
Other
(1,266
)
667
Net cash flows from investing activities
(55,099
)
(89,266
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Net repayments on short-term borrowings
(1,899
)
(2,641
)
Proceeds from long-term borrowings
30,009
215,012
Principal repayments on long-term borrowings
(240,522
)
(109,335
)
Dividends paid
(36,337
)
(36,983
)
Purchases of redeemable noncontrolling interests
(17,745
)
-
Repurchases of common stock
(55,069
)
(166,663
)
Other
(4,314
)
(10,881
)
Net cash flows from financing activities
(325,877
)
(111,491
)
Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents
(852
)
(2,951
)
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
(2,564
)
(12,840
)
Cash and cash equivalents-beginning of period
203,041
185,406
Cash and cash equivalents-end of period
$
200,477
$
172,566
VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SUMMARY OF EFFECT OF SIGNIFICANT NON-RECURRING ITEMS ON REPORTED RESULTS
REGULATION G RECONCILIATION
(Dollars and shares in thousands)
(Unaudited)
The non-GAAP table below discloses the impact of the impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets, realignment charges, intangible asset amortization (Prospera), and stock-based compensation recognized for the Prospera employees on fiscal 2023 results, as well as the impact of non-recurring tax benefit items on net earnings. Amounts may be impacted by rounding. We believe it is useful when considering Company performance for the non-GAAP adjusted net earnings and operating income to be taken into consideration by management and investors with the related reported GAAP measures.
The Company previously presented non-GAAP financial measures adjusted for Prospera intangible asset amortization and stock-based compensation recognized for the Prospera employees for a better investor understanding of Agriculture segment performance related to traditional segment products. The Company conducted its annual impairment testing of intangible asset value as of September 2, 2023 and significantly reduced the Prospera intangible asset value. Additionally, the Company's Board of Directors approved certain realignment plans subsequent to the third quarter of fiscal 2023 that significantly affected the compensation recognized for the Prospera employees. As a result of this, the Company does not consider its historical adjustments related to Prospera to arrive at non-GAAP financial measures to be relevant to investor understanding of third quarter of fiscal 2023 and future segment performance.
Thirteen
Thirty-nine
weeks ended
Diluted
weeks ended
Diluted
September 30,
earnings (loss)
September 30,
earnings per
2023
per share1,2
2023
share1,2
Net earnings (loss) attrib. to Valmont Industries, Inc. - as reported
$
(49,028
)
$
(2.32
)
$
114,888
$
5.40
Impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets
140,844
6.67
140,844
6.62
Realignment charges
4,180
0.20
4,180
0.20
Prospera intangible asset amortization
-
-
3,290
0.15
Prospera stock-based compensation
-
-
4,278
0.20
Total adjustments, pre-tax
145,024
6.86
152,592
7.17
Tax effect of adjustments3
(5,432
)
(0.26
)
(6,524
)
(0.31
)
Non-recurring tax benefit items
(3,588
)
(0.17
)
(3,588
)
(0.17
)
Net earnings attributable to Valmont Industries, Inc. - adjusted
$
86,976
$
4.12
$
257,368
$
12.09
Average shares outstanding - diluted
21,131
21,290
1In the third quarter of fiscal 2023, the Company reported a GAAP net loss. In periods in which the Company recognizes a net loss, the Company excludes the impact of outstanding stock awards from the diluted loss per share calculation, as its inclusion would have an anti-dilutive effect. The adjusted diluted earnings per share calculation includes the impact of outstanding stock awards.
VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SUMMARY OF EFFECT OF SIGNIFICANT NON-RECURRING ITEMS ON REPORTED RESULTS
REGULATION G RECONCILIATION
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
The non-GAAP tables below disclose the impacts of the impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets, realignment charges, intangible asset amortization (Prospera), and stock-based compensation recognized for the Prospera employees on fiscal 2023 results. Amounts may be impacted by rounding. We believe it is useful when considering Company performance for the non-GAAP adjusted net earnings and operating income to be taken into consideration by management and investors with the related reported GAAP measures.
Thirteen weeks ended September 30, 2023
Operating Income (Loss) Reconciliation
Infrastructure
Agriculture
Corporate
Consolidated
Operating income (loss) - as reported
$
103,401
$
(99,670
)
$
(27,921
)
$
(24,190
)
Impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets
3,571
137,273
-
140,844
Realignment charges
1,069
907
2,204
4,180
Adjusted operating income (loss)
$
108,041
$
38,510
$
(25,717
)
$
120,834
Net sales - as reported
753,626
296,669
-
1,050,295
Operating income (loss) as a % of net sales
13.7
%
(33.6
)
%
NM
(2.3
)%
Adj. operating inc. (loss) as a % of net sales
14.3
%
13.0
%
NM
11.5
%
Thirty-nine weeks ended September 30, 2023
Operating Income (Loss) Reconciliation
Infrastructure
Agriculture
Corporate
Consolidated
Operating income (loss) - as reported
$
313,703
$
2,904
$
(88,598
)
$
228,009
Impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets
3,571
137,273
-
140,844
Realignment charges
1,069
907
2,204
4,180
Prospera intangible asset amortization
-
3,290
-
3,290
Prospera stock-based compensation
-
4,278
-
4,278
Adjusted operating income (loss)
$
318,343
$
148,652
$
(86,394
)
$
380,601
Net sales - as reported
2,253,924
905,148
-
3,159,072
Operating income (loss) as a % of net sales
13.9
%
0.3
%
NM
7.2
%
Adj. operating inc. (loss) as a % of net sales
14.1
%
16.4
%
NM
12.0
%
NM = not meaningful
