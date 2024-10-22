OMAHA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Valmont® Industries, Inc. (NYSE: VMI), a global leader that provides vital infrastructure and advances agricultural productivity while driving innovation through technology, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 28, 2024.

President and Chief Executive Officer Avner M. Applbaum commented, " Our team delivered another solid quarter, expanding operating margins and generating strong operating cash flows despite lower sales. The Infrastructure segment benefited from strong utility market demand and an improving telecommunications market in North America. Pricing discipline, a more favorable product mix, and a leaner cost structure contributed to margin improvement. In Agriculture, while North American and Brazilian markets remain muted, I'm proud of our swift response in supplying replacement equipment to support our dealers following the Midwest U.S. storms earlier this year. I want to thank the Valmont team for their hard work and execution in delivering higher operating margins and cash flows. Overall, I'm pleased with our continued progress towards our strategic priorities and creating long-term value for our stakeholders."

Third Quarter 2024 Highlights (all metrics compared to Third Quarter 2023 unless otherwise noted)

Net sales of $1.0 billion decreased 2.9%, as strong growth in Transmission, Distribution, and Substation ("Utility") and Telecommunications was offset by lower sales in Solar and international Agriculture, specifically Brazil

Operating income increased to $125.7 million or 12.3% of net sales compared to an operating loss of ($24.2) million [adjusted 1 operating income of $120.8 million or 11.5% of net sales]

operating income of $120.8 million or 11.5% of net sales] Diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of $4.11 compared to diluted loss per share of ($2.34) [$4.12 EPS adjusted 1 ]

] Generated operating cash flows of $225.1 million; cash and cash equivalents at the end of the third quarter were $200.5 million

Returned $52.2 million to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends

Reduced revolving credit facility borrowings by approximately $120.0 million

Reaffirming 2024 full-year financial outlook

Key Financial Metrics

Third Quarter 2024 GAAP Adjusted1 (In thousands, except per-share amounts) 9/28/2024 9/30/2023 9/28/2024 9/30/2023 Q3 2024 Q3 2023 vs. Q3 2023 Q3 2024 Q3 2023 vs. Q3 2023 Net Sales $ 1,020,175 $ 1,050,295 (2.9 )% $ 1,020,175 $ 1,050,295 (2.9 )% Gross Profit 301,693 315,111 (4.3 )% 301,693 315,111 (4.3 )% Gross Profit as a % of Net Sales 29.6 % 30.0 % 29.6 % 30.0 % Operating Income (Loss) 125,735 (24,190 ) NM 125,735 120,834 4.1 % Operating Inc. (Loss) as a % of Net Sales 12.3 % (2.3 )% 12.3 % 11.5 % Net Earnings (Loss) Attrib. to VMI 83,068 (49,028 ) NM 83,068 86,976 (4.5 )% Diluted Earnings (Loss) per Share 4.11 (2.34 ) NM 4.11 4.12 (0.2 )% Weighted Average Shares Outstanding 20,234 20,951 20,234 21,131 Year-to-Date 2024 GAAP Adjusted1 (In thousands, except per-share amounts) 9/28/2024 9/30/2023 9/28/2024 9/30/2023 FY 2024 FY 2023 vs. FY 2023 FY 2024 FY 2023 vs. FY 2023 Net Sales $ 3,037,740 $ 3,159,072 (3.8 )% $ 3,037,740 $ 3,159,072 (3.8 )% Gross Profit 928,191 953,093 (2.6 )% 928,191 953,093 (2.6 )% Gross Profit as a % of Net Sales 30.6 % 30.2 % 30.6 % 30.2 % Operating Income 404,596 228,009 NM 404,596 380,601 6.3 % Operating Income as a % of Net Sales 13.3 % 7.2 % 13.3 % 12.0 % Net Earnings Attributable to VMI2 270,606 114,888 NM 270,606 257,368 5.1 % Diluted Earnings per Share2 13.34 5.40 NM 13.34 12.09 10.3 % Weighted Average Shares Outstanding 20,283 21,290 20,283 21,290 2Q2 2024 included a tax benefit of approximately $3.0 million or $0.15 per share due to the reduction of a valuation allowance on a tax loss carryforward in a foreign subsidiary NM = not meaningful

Third Quarter 2024 Segment Review

Infrastructure (74.1% of Net Sales)

Products and solutions to serve the infrastructure markets of utility, solar, lighting and transportation, and telecommunications, along with coatings services to protect metal products

Sales of $758.6 million increased slightly year over year. Strong sales growth in Utility and Telecommunications was offset by lower Lighting and Transportation ("L&T") and Solar sales.

Utility sales grew nearly 15.0%, primarily due to a favorable project mix and higher volumes of distribution and substation products. Telecommunications volumes were higher, driven by increased carrier spending amid a stabilizing North American market environment. Lower L&T volumes were driven by lighting market softness, the strategic exit from select lower-margin products, and transportation project timing. Solar volumes were significantly lower due to the non-recurrence of a large international utility-scale project in the third quarter 2023, and last quarter's strategic decision to exit certain low-margin projects.

Pricing improved across the segment, as a favorable mix and pricing discipline more than offset the impact of steel index deflation.

Operating income increased to $123.7 million or 16.3% of net sales compared to $103.4 million or 13.7% of net sales [adjusted1 operating income of $108.0 million or 14.3% of net sales] in the third quarter of 2023. This improvement was driven by pricing discipline, lower SG&A expenses, and a reduction in cost of goods sold, primarily due to lower steel costs.

Agriculture (25.9% of Net Sales)

Center pivot and linear irrigation equipment components for agricultural markets, including aftermarket parts and tubular products, and advanced technology solutions for precision agriculture

Sales of $265.3 million decreased 11.1% year over year. In North America, irrigation equipment volumes were slightly lower. An increase in replacement sales driven by severe weather events earlier in 2024 was offset by continued agriculture market softness amid lower grain prices. Average irrigation selling prices were similar to last year.

International sales decreased year over year, with significantly lower sales in Brazil due to normalizing backlog levels and lower grain prices, which impacted growers' buying behavior. This decline was partially offset by sales growth in the Europe, Middle East, and Africa ("EMEA") region and the contribution from the HR Products acquisition.

Operating income was $28.9 million or 11.0% of net sales compared to an operating loss of ($99.7) million [adjusted1 operating income of $38.5 million or 13.0% of net sales] in the third quarter of 2023. The benefit of reduced SG&A expenses was offset by the impact of lower volumes and a higher mix of project sales.

Balance Sheet, Liquidity, and Capital Allocation

The Company generated strong operating cash flows of $225.1 million. Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the third quarter were $200.5 million. Valmont paid $12.1 million in dividends and repurchased $40.1 million of Company stock, with $81.0 million remaining on the authorized share repurchase program. Additionally, the Company reduced borrowings on its revolving credit facility by approximately $120.0 million this quarter, bringing the total year-to-date net reduction to approximately $210.0 million.

Reaffirming 2024 Full-Year Financial Outlook and Providing Key Assumptions

The Company is reaffirming its full-year 2024 net sales and diluted earnings per share outlook that was provided in the second quarter.

Net sales change (vs. prior year) of (3.5%) to (1.5%) Infrastructure net sales growth of Flat to 1.5% vs. prior year Agriculture net sales expected to decrease (15.0%) to (10.0%) vs. prior year

Diluted earnings per share of $16.50 to $17.30

Effective tax rate expected to be slightly below 26%

Minimal expected foreign currency translation impact on net sales

For cash flow purposes, capital expenditures now expected to be in the range of $85.0 to $95.0 million to support strategic growth initiatives (vs. prior expectation of $95.0 to $110.0 million)

Mr. Applbaum added, " We've performed well during the first three quarters of the year, reinforcing our confidence in achieving our full-year outlook. Our diverse exposure to infrastructure and agriculture markets helps us navigate market cycles effectively, and our focus on operational excellence and growth investments positions us to meet rising demand. In addition, we remain disciplined in driving margin expansion through pricing and expense management. Combined with a balanced capital allocation framework, this positions us to deliver lasting and meaningful shareholder returns."

About Valmont Industries, Inc.

For nearly 80 years, Valmont has been a global leader in creating vital infrastructure and advancing agricultural productivity. Today, we remain committed to doing more with less by innovating through technology. Learn more about how we're Conserving Resources. Improving Life.® at valmont.com.

VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Dollars and shares in thousands, except per-share amounts) (Unaudited) Thirteen weeks ended Thirty-nine weeks ended September 28, September 30, September 28, September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net sales $ 1,020,175 $ 1,050,295 $ 3,037,740 $ 3,159,072 Cost of sales 718,482 735,184 2,109,549 2,205,979 Gross profit 301,693 315,111 928,191 953,093 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 175,958 194,277 523,595 580,060 Impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets - 140,844 - 140,844 Realignment charges - 4,180 - 4,180 Operating income (loss) 125,735 (24,190 ) 404,596 228,009 Other income (expenses): Interest expense (14,313 ) (13,472 ) (46,380 ) (41,494 ) Interest income 2,080 3,186 5,358 4,579 Gain (loss) on deferred compensation investments 1,160 (344 ) 3,116 1,791 Gain on divestiture - - - 2,994 Other (2,307 ) 165 (3,662 ) (4,593 ) Total other income (expenses) (13,380 ) (10,465 ) (41,568 ) (36,723 ) Earnings (loss) before income taxes and equity in loss of nonconsolidated subsidiaries 112,355 (34,655 ) 363,028 191,286 Income tax expense 29,724 15,461 90,779 79,239 Equity in loss of nonconsolidated subsidiaries (21 ) (199 ) (60 ) (1,219 ) Net earnings (loss) 82,610 (50,315 ) 272,189 110,828 Loss (earnings) attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests 458 1,287 (1,583 ) 4,060 Net earnings (loss) attributable to Valmont Industries, Inc. $ 83,068 $ (49,028 ) $ 270,606 $ 114,888 Weighted average shares outstanding - Basic 20,092 20,951 20,152 21,083 Earnings (loss) per share - Basic $ 4.13 $ (2.34 ) $ 13.43 $ 5.45 Weighted average shares outstanding - Diluted 20,234 20,951 20,283 21,290 Earnings (loss) per share - Diluted $ 4.11 $ (2.34 ) $ 13.34 $ 5.40 Cash dividends per share $ 0.60 $ 0.60 $ 1.80 $ 1.80

VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SUMMARY OPERATING RESULTS (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Thirteen weeks ended Thirty-nine weeks ended September 28, September 30, September 28, September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Infrastructure Net sales $ 756,370 $ 753,626 $ 2,237,533 $ 2,253,924 Gross profit 223,333 214,841 673,353 640,113 as a percentage of net sales 29.5 % 28.5 % 30.1 % 28.4 % Selling, general, and administrative expenses 99,676 106,800 298,251 321,770 as a percentage of net sales 13.2 % 14.2 % 13.3 % 14.3 % Impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets - 3,571 - 3,571 Realignment charges - 1,069 - 1,069 Operating income 123,657 103,401 375,102 313,703 as a percentage of net sales 16.3 % 13.7 % 16.8 % 13.9 % Agriculture Net sales $ 263,805 $ 296,669 $ 800,207 $ 905,148 Gross profit 78,360 100,270 254,838 312,980 as a percentage of net sales 29.7 % 33.8 % 31.8 % 34.6 % Selling, general, and administrative expenses 49,467 61,760 145,001 171,896 as a percentage of net sales 18.8 % 20.8 % 18.1 % 19.0 % Impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets - 137,273 - 137,273 Realignment charges - 907 - 907 Operating income (loss) 28,893 (99,670 ) 109,837 2,904 as a percentage of net sales 11.0 % (33.6 )% 13.7 % 0.3 % Corporate Selling, general, and administrative expenses $ 26,815 $ 25,717 $ 80,343 $ 86,394 Realignment charges - 2,204 - 2,204 Operating loss (26,815 ) (27,921 ) (80,343 ) (88,598 )

VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SUMMARY OPERATING RESULTS (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Thirteen weeks ended September 28, 2024 Infrastructure Agriculture Intersegment Consolidated Geographical Market: North America $ 599,705 $ 119,973 $ (3,684 ) $ 715,994 International 158,874 145,313 (6 ) 304,181 Total sales $ 758,579 $ 265,286 $ (3,690 ) $ 1,020,175 Product Line: Transmission, Distribution, and Substation $ 342,401 $ - $ - $ 342,401 Lighting and Transportation 229,219 - - 229,219 Coatings 88,046 - (2,201 ) 85,845 Telecommunications 64,288 - - 64,288 Solar 34,625 - (8 ) 34,617 Irrigation Equipment and Parts - 243,368 (1,481 ) 241,887 Technology Products and Services - 21,918 - 21,918 Total sales $ 758,579 $ 265,286 $ (3,690 ) $ 1,020,175 Thirteen weeks ended September 30, 2023 Infrastructure Agriculture Intersegment Consolidated Geographical Market: North America $ 572,239 $ 126,828 $ (3,055 ) $ 696,012 International 182,837 171,655 (209 ) 354,283 Total sales $ 755,076 $ 298,483 $ (3,264 ) $ 1,050,295 Product Line: Transmission, Distribution, and Substation $ 297,967 $ - $ - $ 297,967 Lighting and Transportation 252,603 - - 252,603 Coatings 88,967 - (1,241 ) 87,726 Telecommunications 59,630 - - 59,630 Solar 55,909 - (209 ) 55,700 Irrigation Equipment and Parts - 273,639 (1,814 ) 271,825 Technology Products and Services - 24,844 - 24,844 Total sales $ 755,076 $ 298,483 $ (3,264 ) $ 1,050,295

VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SUMMARY OPERATING RESULTS (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Thirty-nine weeks ended September 28, 2024 Infrastructure Agriculture Intersegment Consolidated Geographical Market: North America $ 1,750,420 $ 441,198 $ (12,836 ) $ 2,178,782 International 494,515 364,526 (83 ) 858,958 Total sales $ 2,244,935 $ 805,724 $ (12,919 ) $ 3,037,740 Product Line: Transmission, Distribution, and Substation $ 990,744 $ - $ - $ 990,744 Lighting and Transportation 694,877 - - 694,877 Coatings 266,710 - (7,321 ) 259,389 Telecommunications 176,649 - - 176,649 Solar 115,955 - (81 ) 115,874 Irrigation Equipment and Parts - 730,798 (5,517 ) 725,281 Technology Products and Services - 74,926 - 74,926 Total sales $ 2,244,935 $ 805,724 $ (12,919 ) $ 3,037,740 Thirty-nine weeks ended September 30, 2023 Infrastructure Agriculture Intersegment Consolidated Geographical Market: North America $ 1,743,635 $ 450,678 $ (12,042 ) $ 2,182,271 International 518,142 459,901 (1,242 ) 976,801 Total sales $ 2,261,777 $ 910,579 $ (13,284 ) $ 3,159,072 Product Line: Transmission, Distribution, and Substation $ 927,094 $ - $ - $ 927,094 Lighting and Transportation 727,862 - - 727,862 Coatings 270,201 - (6,611 ) 263,590 Telecommunications 195,505 - - 195,505 Solar 141,115 - (1,242 ) 139,873 Irrigation Equipment and Parts - 825,277 (5,431 ) 819,846 Technology Products and Services - 85,302 - 85,302 Total sales $ 2,261,777 $ 910,579 $ (13,284 ) $ 3,159,072

VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) September 28, December 30, 2024 2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 200,477 $ 203,041 Receivables, net 714,010 657,960 Inventories 611,422 658,428 Contract assets 183,085 175,721 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 98,165 92,479 Total current assets 1,807,159 1,787,629 Property, plant, and equipment, net 609,001 617,394 Goodwill and other non-current assets 1,080,668 1,072,425 Total assets $ 3,496,828 $ 3,477,448 LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS, AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Current installments of long-term debt $ 531 $ 719 Notes payable to banks 1,309 3,205 Accounts payable 353,883 358,311 Accrued expenses 274,089 277,764 Contract liabilities 100,150 70,978 Income taxes payable 28,066 - Dividends payable 12,021 12,125 Total current liabilities 770,049 723,102 Long-term debt, excluding current installments 898,201 1,107,885 Operating lease liabilities 149,253 162,743 Other non-current liabilities 91,521 66,646 Total liabilities 1,909,024 2,060,376 Redeemable noncontrolling interests 46,111 62,792 Shareholders' equity 1,541,693 1,354,280 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests, and shareholders' equity $ 3,496,828 $ 3,477,448

VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Thirty-nine weeks ended September 28, September 30, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net earnings $ 272,189 $ 110,828 Depreciation and amortization 70,541 73,638 Contribution to defined benefit pension plan (19,539 ) (15,259 ) Impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets - 140,844 Gain on divestiture - (2,994 ) Change in working capital 44,615 (110,550 ) Other 11,458 (5,639 ) Net cash flows from operating activities 379,264 190,868 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property, plant, and equipment (53,833 ) (71,233 ) Proceeds from divestiture, net of cash divested - 6,369 Proceeds from property damage insurance claims - 6,770 Acquisitions, net of cash acquired - (31,839 ) Other (1,266 ) 667 Net cash flows from investing activities (55,099 ) (89,266 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Net repayments on short-term borrowings (1,899 ) (2,641 ) Proceeds from long-term borrowings 30,009 215,012 Principal repayments on long-term borrowings (240,522 ) (109,335 ) Dividends paid (36,337 ) (36,983 ) Purchases of redeemable noncontrolling interests (17,745 ) - Repurchases of common stock (55,069 ) (166,663 ) Other (4,314 ) (10,881 ) Net cash flows from financing activities (325,877 ) (111,491 ) Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents (852 ) (2,951 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents (2,564 ) (12,840 ) Cash and cash equivalents-beginning of period 203,041 185,406 Cash and cash equivalents-end of period $ 200,477 $ 172,566

VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUMMARY OF EFFECT OF SIGNIFICANT NON-RECURRING ITEMS ON REPORTED RESULTS

REGULATION G RECONCILIATION

(Dollars and shares in thousands)

(Unaudited)

The non-GAAP table below discloses the impact of the impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets, realignment charges, intangible asset amortization (Prospera), and stock-based compensation recognized for the Prospera employees on fiscal 2023 results, as well as the impact of non-recurring tax benefit items on net earnings. Amounts may be impacted by rounding. We believe it is useful when considering Company performance for the non-GAAP adjusted net earnings and operating income to be taken into consideration by management and investors with the related reported GAAP measures.

The Company previously presented non-GAAP financial measures adjusted for Prospera intangible asset amortization and stock-based compensation recognized for the Prospera employees for a better investor understanding of Agriculture segment performance related to traditional segment products. The Company conducted its annual impairment testing of intangible asset value as of September 2, 2023 and significantly reduced the Prospera intangible asset value. Additionally, the Company's Board of Directors approved certain realignment plans subsequent to the third quarter of fiscal 2023 that significantly affected the compensation recognized for the Prospera employees. As a result of this, the Company does not consider its historical adjustments related to Prospera to arrive at non-GAAP financial measures to be relevant to investor understanding of third quarter of fiscal 2023 and future segment performance.

Thirteen Thirty-nine weeks ended Diluted weeks ended Diluted September 30, earnings (loss) September 30, earnings per 2023 per share1,2 2023 share1,2 Net earnings (loss) attrib. to Valmont Industries, Inc. - as reported $ (49,028 ) $ (2.32 ) $ 114,888 $ 5.40 Impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets 140,844 6.67 140,844 6.62 Realignment charges 4,180 0.20 4,180 0.20 Prospera intangible asset amortization - - 3,290 0.15 Prospera stock-based compensation - - 4,278 0.20 Total adjustments, pre-tax 145,024 6.86 152,592 7.17 Tax effect of adjustments3 (5,432 ) (0.26 ) (6,524 ) (0.31 ) Non-recurring tax benefit items (3,588 ) (0.17 ) (3,588 ) (0.17 ) Net earnings attributable to Valmont Industries, Inc. - adjusted $ 86,976 $ 4.12 $ 257,368 $ 12.09 Average shares outstanding - diluted 21,131 21,290 1In the third quarter of fiscal 2023, the Company reported a GAAP net loss. In periods in which the Company recognizes a net loss, the Company excludes the impact of outstanding stock awards from the diluted loss per share calculation, as its inclusion would have an anti-dilutive effect. The adjusted diluted earnings per share calculation includes the impact of outstanding stock awards.

2Diluted earnings (loss) per share includes rounding.

3The tax effect of adjustments is calculated based on the income tax rate in each applicable jurisdiction.

VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUMMARY OF EFFECT OF SIGNIFICANT NON-RECURRING ITEMS ON REPORTED RESULTS

REGULATION G RECONCILIATION

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

The non-GAAP tables below disclose the impacts of the impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets, realignment charges, intangible asset amortization (Prospera), and stock-based compensation recognized for the Prospera employees on fiscal 2023 results. Amounts may be impacted by rounding. We believe it is useful when considering Company performance for the non-GAAP adjusted net earnings and operating income to be taken into consideration by management and investors with the related reported GAAP measures.

Thirteen weeks ended September 30, 2023 Operating Income (Loss) Reconciliation Infrastructure Agriculture Corporate Consolidated Operating income (loss) - as reported $ 103,401 $ (99,670 ) $ (27,921 ) $ (24,190 ) Impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets 3,571 137,273 - 140,844 Realignment charges 1,069 907 2,204 4,180 Adjusted operating income (loss) $ 108,041 $ 38,510 $ (25,717 ) $ 120,834 Net sales - as reported 753,626 296,669 - 1,050,295 Operating income (loss) as a % of net sales 13.7 % (33.6 ) % NM (2.3 )% Adj. operating inc. (loss) as a % of net sales 14.3 % 13.0 % NM 11.5 % Thirty-nine weeks ended September 30, 2023 Operating Income (Loss) Reconciliation Infrastructure Agriculture Corporate Consolidated Operating income (loss) - as reported $ 313,703 $ 2,904 $ (88,598 ) $ 228,009 Impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets 3,571 137,273 - 140,844 Realignment charges 1,069 907 2,204 4,180 Prospera intangible asset amortization - 3,290 - 3,290 Prospera stock-based compensation - 4,278 - 4,278 Adjusted operating income (loss) $ 318,343 $ 148,652 $ (86,394 ) $ 380,601 Net sales - as reported 2,253,924 905,148 - 3,159,072 Operating income (loss) as a % of net sales 13.9 % 0.3 % NM 7.2 % Adj. operating inc. (loss) as a % of net sales 14.1 % 16.4 % NM 12.0 % NM = not meaningful

