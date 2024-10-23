Kindred Group: Kindred's Journey Towards Zero: An increase in Q3 revenue from high-risk players

SLIEMA, Malta, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third quarter of 2024, Kindred's Gross winnings revenue from high-risk players reached 3.2 per cent, an increase from the previous quarter. While it is an increase, Kindred remains fully dedicated to lowering this share of revenue and continues to see a sustainable behaviour change from players after interventions.

Kindred Group plc (Kindred) reports a slight increase in its share of revenue from high-risk players for the third quarter 2024 at 3.2 per cent (Q2 2024 3.0 per cent). The percentage of detected customers who exhibited improved behaviour after interventions showed an improvement at 87.3 per cent (compared to 86.8 per cent in Q2 2024 and 87.1 per cent in Q1 2024). The improvement underscores Kindred's ongoing commitment to not only identifying risk behaviour but also continuously refining the interventions applied to foster safer gambling habits.

Global statistics from Kindred Group?? Q3 2023? Q4 2023 Q1 2024 Q2 2024 Q3 2024* Share of gross winnings revenue from high-risk players?? 3.3 % 3.1 % 3.2 % 3.0 % 3.2 % Improvement effect after interventions?? 86.7 % 87.4 % 87.1 % 86.8 % 87.3 %

*90 day rolling period between 19 June 2024 and 18 September 2024

"The rise in high-risk revenue presents a challenge in the third quarter, which reinforces the need for further advancements in our behavioral harm detection and automated intervention systems. Looking ahead, we recognise this need as well as to broaden our focus to ensure comprehensive coverage across more areas related to safer gambling. A key aspect of this future strategy is to build on the strengths, insights and knowledge gained from our proprietary detection system over the years," says Esther Scheepers, Head of Responsible Gambling at Kindred Group.

"The general awareness and knowledge around gambling disorder is increasing rapidly, as is the sophistication of technological support tools. By combining our own knowledge with new and improved technology, we can enhance detection capabilities further. We are currently upgrading our detection system with a new improved system, which will enable us to integrate more robust compliance features and optimise our overall approach to safer gambling. Additionally, we are exploring opportunities to expand and refine our research initiatives, particularly in areas shaped by current trends and emerging issues in consumer protection," ends Esther Scheepers.

In February 2021, Kindred started to communicate about its share of revenue of harmful gambling and reports this data and the improvement effect after interventions each quarter. This is a key part of Kindred's work with fostering a factual and transparent dialogue, paving the way for a more sustainable industry.

About Kindred's Journey towards Zero

Kindred Group is committed to transform gambling by being a trusted source of entertainment that contributes positively to society. Therefore, Kindred has set an ambition to reach zero per cent revenue from harmful gambling and to report this metric on a quarterly basis. This is done to increase transparency, to support a fact-based dialogue about harmful gambling, and to raise awareness of the Group's sustainability work. To read more, visit: www.kindredgroup.com/zero

