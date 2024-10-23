The new Solar Module Quality Standard is based on VDE SPEC 90038-1. It will guarantee that PV modules have been produced and tested according to uniform quality criteria. From pv magazine Germany Photovoltaic experts from Goldbeck Solar, Baywa re, Enerparc, Abo Energy, Greentech, Iqony Solar Energy Solutions, and Schoen Energy have developed the Solar Module Quality Standard (SMQS). The SMQS, based on the VDE SPEC 90038-1 specification, outlines requirements for solar module production and testing. It aims to streamline the purchasing process while ensuring module performance and longevity. The ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...