POSTBIOTICS INC: Sabinsa and Postbiotics, Inc. Announce a Multinational Distribution Agreement for the Postbiotic Dietary Supplement Ingredient PoZibio

WINSTON-SALEM, NC / ACCESSWIRE / October 23, 2024 / Postbiotics, Inc. and Sabinsa Corporation, announced today a multinational distribution agreement (including the USA, Canada, European Union, and other significant markets (including India and Japan) for the dietary supplement and functional food ingredient PoZibio® for age-related digestive health conditions including Leaky Gut Syndrome (LGS).

PoZibio® is a patent-protected postbiotic composition of Lactobacillus paracasei (Patent Number US 11,622,981 B2). Discovered by gut microbiome longevity researchers at the Wake Forest University College of Medicine, the ingredient is suitable for use in functional foods, medical foods, and dietary supplements due to its low dose, heat stability, and neutral taste profile.

Shaheen Majeed, Global CEO & Managing Director of Sabinsa, stated "I'm pleased to bring forth an ingredient for a condition that is very under addressed in the marketplace. Additionally, this marks one of the very first partnerships Sabinsa enters into globally, and at its core represents the best of science and functionality."

Doug Lynch, Co-founding Partner and Chief Commercial Officer of Postbiotics, Inc. stated "We are pleased to be working with Sabinsa, and believe their global sales organization and manufacturing prowess are perfect complements to our world-class research."

Hariom Yadav, PhD., Associate Professor of Neurosurgery and Brain Repair and Director of University of South Florida's Center for Microbiome Research, who discovered PoZibio while at Wake Forest, stated that, "The gut-brain axis benefits we have shown from PoZibio® are compelling. PoZibio® has been shown to increase the mucous layer of the gut wall, inhibit age-related inflammation (inflammaging), support cognitive function, and promote muscle and metabolic health, in prior and ongoing research."

About Sabinsa Corporation

Sabinsa, founded by the late Dr. Muhammed Majeed in 1988, is a manufacturer and supplier of standardized herbal extracts, nutraceutical and cosmeceutical ingredients, probiotics, minerals, enzymes, and specialty and fine chemicals. The company markets over 120 standardized botanical extracts and employs more than 1,800 people worldwide in 27 manufacturing, R&D, sales, and distribution facilities. Process development and product innovation form the focus of the ongoing R&D efforts in the company's research facilities, located in India and the U.S. Products, many of which are both Kosher and Halal, are extensively researched, patented, and supported by hundreds of published clinical studies. Sabinsa's botanical cultivation program totals nearly 20,000 acres to ensure sustainable, fair-trade materials are used in these ingredients. For more information, visit www.sami-sabinsagroup.com.

About Postbiotics, Inc. (PBI)

Postbiotics, Inc., commercializes research at Wake Forest College of Medicine. PBI is developing medical foods to improve healthspan and support the dietary management of IBD/IBS and therapy-induced inflammatory response. PBI is also developing dietary supplement ingredients targeting the negative effects associated with Leaky Gut Syndrome (LGS), a normal part of aging. PBI's lead ingredient, patent-protected PoZibio®, supports the Gut-Brain Axis, nutrient absorption, cognition, mood, mitochondrial function, and strengthened human and animal immunity. For information, visit www.postbioticsinc.com.

