23.10.2024
24 Seven LLC: 24 Seven's Peter Geary Named to SIA's Staffing 100 Europe List

Prestigious Recognition Marks Company's Debut on List Honoring Top European Staffing Leaders

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 24 Seven, one of the nation's largest privately held marketing, creative, and digital talent solutions firms, announced today that Peter Geary, Vice President and General Manager responsible for European operations, has earned a spot on the prestigious Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) Staffing 100 Europe list. This recognition not only highlights Geary's contributions to the staffing industry but underscores 24 Seven's continuous international growth. In addition, the accolade marks a milestone for 24 Seven as the organization's first time being represented on this esteemed list.


The Staffing 100 Europe serves as a benchmark of distinction, recognizing key figures in the staffing sector whose leadership and achievements have made a profound impact on the industry. This year's honorees are celebrated for their ability to navigate challenges, embrace change, and implement forward-thinking strategies on a global scale.

Geary's innovative approach has significantly expanded the company's presence across Europe as well as the Asia-Pacific and Latin American markets. Under his leadership, the business acquired more than 100 new clients in 9 countries while simultaneously enhancing both nearshore and offshore staffing capabilities.

"Global growth is a key priority for 24 Seven, and we're incredibly proud of Peter for this well-deserved recognition," said CEO Anthony Donnarumma "Peter's ability to forge strong client relationships has been instrumental in positioning 24 Seven as a leader in the European talent solutions landscape. This accolade reflects not just one individual achievement, but the collective strength of our entire team in delivering exceptional service across borders."

In addition to this award, 24 Seven has received many other honors this year:

  • INC 5000 Fastest-growing private companies in America
  • Fortune Certified as a Great Place to Work
  • Forbes 2024 America's Best Professional Recruiting Firms
  • ClearlyRated Best of Staffing Talent
  • SIA Staffing 100 North America - Anthony Donnarumma
  • SIA Largest Staffing Firms United States
  • SIA Largest Marketing/Creative Staffing Firm

About 24 Seven

24 Seven partners with companies to get marketing, creative, and digital work done by providing the right talent, innovation, and insights. We drive meaningful impact by helping navigate change in today's evolving environment. Our comprehensive, high-touch approach enables 24 Seven to identify and deliver customized talent solutions for any situation. The 24 Seven family of brands includes these subsidiaries:

  • The Sage Group provides exceptional marketing and business operations consultants, contractors, and permanent talent that drive results for leading companies across industries.
  • SketchDeck is a next-generation creative agency that empowers organizations to seamlessly scale their marketing efforts by accessing all the design services they need in one place.
  • Simplicity Consulting helps brands run their marketing and operations programs with highly specialized consultants in digital marketing, strategic communications, and project management.
  • The Cydio Group is a specialized IT staffing firm that provides innovative, first-hand knowledge of the information technology space. With over two decades of direct industry experience, the team is uniquely positioned to connect top-tier IT professionals with notable organizations.
  • Marketers That Matter® is a thriving community of influential marketing executives coming together to share innovation and insights.
  • McKinley Marketing Partners is an award-winning, female-founded staffing firm that delivers top-tier marketing, marketing technology (MarTech), and creative talent. With a market-savvy approach and fine-tuned expertise, they cultivate personalized connections that fuel ongoing growth and success across your entire organization.
  • Filter provides clients with future-forward managed solutions inclusive of embedded teams, consulting, and a creative agency to support ongoing creative needs.

Contact

Kristin Valentine, Chief Marketing Officer
Phone: 510-599-8438
Kvalentine@24seveninc.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/24-sevens-peter-geary-named-to-sias-staffing-100-europe-list-302283827.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
