Airspan and Pavo Group Join Forces to Revolutionize Defense and Utility Networks with Cutting-Edge 4G/5G Open RAN Technology

Airspan Networks Holdings LLC ("Airspan"), a leading developer of 4G and 5G Open RAN solutions, proudly announces the signing of a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Pavo Group, a global provider of security and defense solutions. This partnership will leverage the combined expertise of both companies to revolutionize the deployment of mobile telecommunications for defense, security, and critical infrastructure networks.

Pavo Group, with its extensive experience in defense and critical infrastructure technology, is uniquely positioned to complement Airspan's innovative Open RAN solutions. The MoU will focus on integrating 4G and 5G into robust, secure networks, supporting the needs of military, law enforcement, and utility providers in high-demand, high-security environments.

This partnership will initially target the public safety and defense sector, where secure, high-speed communication is essential for mission-critical operations. By integrating Airspan's Open RAN-based 5G technology into tactical and strategic networks, the partnership aims to enhance real-time secure communication and data sharing, strengthening situational awareness, decision-making, and operational effectiveness.

In addition, the partnership will focus on bolstering critical infrastructure networks, such as utilities, HAPS (High Altitude Platform Stations) and Industry 4.0. Airspan's Open RAN solutions enable secure, flexible, and highly reliable communication systems that support critical infrastructure like power grids and water management systems. With Pavo Group's expertise in industrial and utility network solutions, the collaboration will provide governments and agencies with networks more resilient to cyber threats and environmental disruptions.

Serkan ALTINISIK, CEO at Pavo Group, said, "This partnership with Airspan aligns perfectly with our mission to provide secure, state-of-the-art defense and critical infrastructure solutions. By integrating advanced 4G and 5G Open RAN technologies into our defense and utility networks, we can offer unparalleled security, efficiency, and resilience for our clients across critical sectors."

Pavo Group's existing relationships with emergency services, police departments, and national defense bodies will provide a foundation for deploying Open RAN 4G and 5G networks designed to meet the stringent requirements of defense and public safety systems. These networks will deliver secure, real-time communication that enhances public safety, emergency response times, and utility management during crises.

Henrik Smith-Petersen, CSMO at Airspan, added, "We are excited to partner with Pavo Group to bring our Open RAN-based solutions to emergency service, defense and utility networks. Our mature and reliable Open RAN technology enables secure, flexible, and scalable communication systems that are perfectly suited for sectors that require dependable and high-performance solutions. Together, we will develop technologies that meet the growing demands for advanced telecommunications in the security and infrastructure sectors, ensuring resilient and efficient networks for our customers."

As part of this collaboration, Airspan and Pavo Group will showcase their joint solution at the SAHA Expo in Istanbul from October 22-26, 2024 Hall 5 Stand No: 5J-11. Visit Pavo Group's booth to see a live demo featuring Airspan's end-to-end 5G private network and Pavo Group's cutting-edge defense applications. Don't miss the chance to experience the future of secure, high-performance communication networks.

About Airspan

Airspan Networks Holdings LLC is a U.S.-based provider of groundbreaking, disruptive software and hardware for 5G networks, and a pioneer in end-to-end Open RAN solutions that provide interoperability with other vendors. As a result of innovative technology and significant R&D investments to build and expand 5G solutions, Airspan believes it is well-positioned with 5G indoor and outdoor, Open RAN, private networks for enterprise customers and industrial use applications, fixed wireless access (FWA), Air-To-Ground and CBRS solutions to help mobile network operators of all sizes deploy their networks of the future, today. With over one million cells shipped to 1,000 customers in more than 100 countries, Airspan has global scale. For more information, visit www.airspan.com.

About Pavo-Group

For over 20 years, Pavo Group has been specialized in R&D and technical solutions, headquartered in Istanbul with a global presence. Specializing in key sectors including defense and security, telecommunications, public safety and digital technology, Pavo Group excels in customized solutions through strong R&D and strategic partnerships. Pavo Group, as the industry's leading company, providing comprehensive solutions with a wide product portfolio ranging from electro-optics to cyber security, offers reliable and industry-tested products based on innovation and customer satisfaction. Striving for excellence in every project, they develop their global technology ecosystem and continue to create global impact with their partnership agreements with the world's leading companies.

Visit www.pavo-group.com

