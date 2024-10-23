Powered by Celonis Process Intelligence, the AI assistant for credit block management analyzes blocked orders within seconds, enabling credit managers to process up to 5x more orders per day without additional risk.

Celonis, the global leader in Process Mining and Process Intelligence, and Cosentino, a leading manufacturer of design and architectural surfaces, today announced the successful implementation of a Celonis-powered AI assistant for credit block management. The assistant helps Cosentino's credit management team be more efficient by tackling blocked sales orders up to five times faster.

"Celonis process intelligence provides the necessary data and business context to make enterprise AI more effective," said Manuel Haug, Field CTO at Celonis. "What's unique about it is that it spans multiple systems, gives full visibility into past and present business processes and enriches these with deep business knowledge like business rules, industry benchmarks or reference models. Forward-thinking companies, like Cosentino, are using Celonis AI technology to facilitate innovation and accelerate business transformation."

"Like Celonis, Cosentino has always been a leader in technical innovation," said Rafael Domene, Global CIO at Cosentino. "Implementing a Celonis-powered AI assistant for credit block management has been a game changer for our order management operations, streamlining our processes and resulting in faster, more reliable outcomes. This innovation underscores our enduring commitment to drive business success by leveraging advanced technology, like AI."

Enterprise AI powered by process intelligence drives business transformation

Since 1945, Cosentino Group has provided high-quality, natural and manufactured surfaces for architecture and design applications. Its products can be found in iconic buildings and everyday homes around the world. For over four decades, the family-owned Spanish company has been a pioneer in the industry, creating revolutionary new surfaces like Silestone® and Dekton®.

In 2024, the company embarked on an innovation project, using AI to optimize business operations. They turned to a trusted partner with over a decade of experience in process excellence, machine learning, and AI Celonis. Within just seven weeks, Celonis was able to identify a compelling use case, pull in the necessary information from Cosentino's IT systems, structure the data, build the AI assistant, and deploy it.

The AI Assistant for credit block management analyzes each blocked order within seconds, pulling together all relevant data, such as order value, the customer's credit information (e.g., available credit balance), and process-driven KPIs (e.g., their block removal rate).

Next, the assistant makes a recommendation on what actions to take, such as removing the block or keeping it in place and asking for proof that outstanding invoices have been paid. In addition, the assistant provides detailed, fact-based reasoning so that the credit experts can review and validate the decision with ease. Credit managers can accept the assistant's decision with a click of a button or reject it and provide reasoning for the assistant to learn from.

About Celonis

Celonis makes processes work for people, companies, and the planet. The Celonis Process Intelligence Platform uses industry-leading process mining and AI technology and augments it with business context to give customers a living digital twin of their business operation. It's system-agnostic, without bias, and provides everyone with a common language for understanding and improving businesses. Celonis enables its customers to continuously realize significant value across the top, bottom, and green line.

Celonis is headquartered in Munich, Germany, and New York City, USA, with more than 20 offices worldwide.

