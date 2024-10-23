Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 23.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
KI-Energiekrise: Wie dieser Small Cap die nukleare Zukunft des Silicon Valley befeuern könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DR9Y | ISIN: US03782L1017 | Ticker-Symbol: 910
Tradegate
23.10.24
11:42 Uhr
28,750 Euro
-0,050
-0,17 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
APPIAN CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
APPIAN CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
28,56028,84012:03
28,56028,84012:03
PR Newswire
23.10.2024 11:06 Uhr
100 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

2024 Gartner Critical Capabilities Report Ranks Appian #1 in the Complex Internal Applications Use Case

Appian Recognised as a Leader in Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms

MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Appian (Nasdaq: APPN) today announced it has ranked #1 for the Complex Internal Applications Use Case in the Gartner Critical Capabilities for LCAP report, and was ranked second for the External-Facing Applications and the Tactical Internal Applications Use Cases.1 Appian was again recognised as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms (LCAP) report.

Appian is recognized as a leader in Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms.

The 2024 Gartner Critical Capabilities report evaluated 13 low-code platform vendors, with in-depth technical analysis and Use Case charts, complementing the Magic Quadrant analysis. This report presents customers with a thorough understanding of different low-code platforms, helping them find the best platform for their business needs based on different use case categories.

Each vendor was evaluated in three critical capabilities weighted around three Use Cases, with Appian receiving the highest score for the Complex Internal Applications Use Case and ranking second in External Facing Applications and Tactical Internal Applications Use Cases.

"Appian focuses on orchestrating business processes to help our customers improve how they work," said Malcolm Ross, SVP of Product Strategy at Appian. "Our innovations in AI and integrated approach to process automation sets Appian apart from other low-code vendors."

Download a complimentary copy of the 2024 Critical Capabilities and 2024 Magic Quadrant report here: https://ap.pn/3NBuiXX

1 Scoring 3.93, 3.71, and 3.96 respectively.

Gartner disclaimer
Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms 16 October 2024, Oleksandr Matvitskyy, Kyle Davis, Akash Jain; Gartner, Critical Capabilities for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms 21 October 2024, Akash Jain Et Al.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner research organisation and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner and Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Appian

Appian is a software company that orchestrates business processes. The Appian Platform empowers leaders to design, automate, and optimise important processes from start to finish. With our industry-leading platform and commitment to customer success, Appian is trusted by top organizations to drive transformational process change. For more information, visit appian.com. [Nasdaq: APPN]

Follow Appian: LinkedIn, X (Twitter)


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2537144/Appian_is_recognized_as_a_leader_in_Gartner_in_MQ_LCAP.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1948800/Appian_400px_Blank_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/2024-gartner-critical-capabilities-report-ranks-appian-1-in-the-complex-internal-applications-use-case-302283712.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Nach der Korrektur – 3 Kupferproduzenten für das Comeback

Kupfer wird oft als „das Gold der Energiewende“ bezeichnet, weil es aufgrund seiner hervorragenden elektrischen Leitfähigkeit eine zentrale Rolle in vielen Technologien spielt, die für nachhaltige Energiesysteme entscheidend sind. Experten gehen aufgrund der Angebotsknappheit von einem Superzyklus aus.

Korrektur als Einstiegschance

Nach Höchstständen im Mai korrigierte das rote Metall stark. Die Abwärtsspirale verstärkte sich in den vergangenen Tagen aufgrund schwacher Konjunkturdaten aus den USA und China. Langfristig könnte sich die aktuell laufende Korrektur als exzellente Einstiegsmöglichkeit herausstellen.

3 Kupferaktien mit hohem Potential

Im neuen, kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die bei einem weiteren Anstieg überproportional profitieren könnten.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.