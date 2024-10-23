Anzeige
WKN: 904647 | ISIN: GB0000066554 | Ticker-Symbol: 0KJ
Frankfurt
23.10.24
08:01 Uhr
18,000 Euro
+0,300
+1,69 %
PR Newswire
23.10.2024 11:06 Uhr
Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 23

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc ("ASCOT")

The Net Asset Values ("NAVs") per Ordinary Share for the above company as at the close of business on 22 October 2024 were:-

Excluding current year Revenue = 1,656.07p

Including ALL Revenue = 1,691.34p

ASCOT has bank debt facilities available to allow gearing of up to 8.9% of Shareholders' Funds. Current gearing is 5.6%. There are currently 84,139,605 Ordinary Shares of 1p in issue.

Contact:

Michael Campbell

For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

Telephone: 0131 220 0733

23 October 2024


