Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 23.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
KI-Energiekrise: Wie dieser Small Cap die nukleare Zukunft des Silicon Valley befeuern könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
23.10.2024 11:06 Uhr
82 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Audley Travel: The USA named the top destination in the ranking of most ghost and vampire tours, top 100 horror film settings

Experts at Audley Travel have delved into data from World Population Review, Tripadvisor, and Rotten Tomatoes to uncover the world's most haunted hotspots for spooky trips

WITNEY, England, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the highest number of ghost and vampire tours, the USA ranked first. When it came to the most castles, Japan was number three. And for horror movie settings, the top five include New York, California, Japan, Canada, and South Korea.

The United States is top-ranked for ghost and vampire tours

From the witchy town of Salem to the many spirits that haunt New Orleans, the USA boasts the highest number of ghost- and vampire-themed tours: 723, according to Audley's data.

  1. USA - 723
  2. Canada - 31
  3. India - 30
  4. Australia - 27
  5. Jamaica - 24

Monty Bampfield, USA specialist at Audley, says: "Everything is bigger in the USA, and that includes the thrills and scares.

If you're looking for a classic ghost tour, Monty recommends a supernatural trolly tour of Boston: "As one of the country's oldest cities, Boston is the perfect setting for a ghost tour. You'll take a trolly tour through the city's narrow, cobblestone streets, with stops at historic graveyards to hear stories from New England's darker chapters."

Japan is ranked third for most castles

According to Audley's data, the USA also ranks first for having the highest number of castles (303), followed by Armenia (293), and Audley's favourite Japan (264).

  1. USA - 303
  2. Armenia - 293
  3. Japan - 264
  4. Azerbaijan - 106
  5. Canada - 69

"The Japan archipelago has seen a lot of strife in its history," remarks Audley Regional Product Manager David Peat. "As a result, you'll find a lot of defensive architecture.

Top five most common settings for horror films

An analysis of the top 100 horror films of all time showed that the USA's New York and California have been the setting for the most, with seven and four respectively, followed by Japan and Canada, both with four, and South Korea with three.

  1. New York - USA - 7
  2. California - USA - 4
  3. Japan - 4
  4. Canada - 4
  5. South Korea - 3

"New York City and LA are both major cinematic centres," says Karl. "Add in Americans' deep love of the horror genre in general, and it only makes sense that those states are the setting for a lot of the great horror films.

Whether you're interested in a ghost-themed vacation, from start to finish, or just want to add a shivery touch to your next trip, Audley's experts have shared yet more ideas for Halloween.

For more information
Nicole Barnard
tmwi, acting on behalf of Audley Travel
outreach@tmwi.co.uk
01789 404180

Note to editors:

Audley Travel is an expert in individually designed travel, creating meaningful experiences in more than 80 destinations across all seven continents. Its dedicated destination specialists use their firsthand knowledge to plan your trip down to the finest detail, choosing experiences that speak to your passions and pairing you with local guides who are top of their field.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-usa-named-the-top-destination-in-the-ranking-of-most-ghost-and-vampire-tours-top-100-horror-film-settings-302283130.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.