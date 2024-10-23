Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 23.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
KI-Energiekrise: Wie dieser Small Cap die nukleare Zukunft des Silicon Valley befeuern könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DS4F | ISIN: SE0009921588 | Ticker-Symbol: BHJC
Frankfurt
23.10.24
08:41 Uhr
10,250 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BILIA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BILIA AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,61010,69012:06
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.10.2024 08:00 Uhr
15 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bilia AB: Third quarter 2024

Increased result for the Service Business and a strong cash flow

Third quarter 2024
• Net turnover amounted to SEK 8,984 M (8,708), an increase of 3 per cent.
• Operational earnings amounted to SEK 281 M (335).
• The lower operational earnings for the quarter were attributable to sales of new cars that reported a lower result of SEK 75 M compared to previous year while the Service Business reported a higher result of SEK 16 M.
• Operating profit amounted to SEK 216 M (288).
• Net profit for the period amounted to SEK 105 M
(169). Earnings per share amounted to SEK 1.15 (1.83).
• Operating cash flow amounted to SEK 480 M (269).

Nine months 2024
• Net turnover amounted to SEK 28,923 M (28,406), an increase of 2 per cent.
• Operational earnings amounted to SEK 1,024 M (1,209).
• The lower operational earnings for the first nine months were attributable to sales of new cars that reported a lower result of SEK 177 M compared to previous year.
• Operating profit amounted to SEK 846 M (1,062).
• Net profit for the period amounted to SEK 467 M (682). Earnings per share amounted to SEK 5.08 (7.41).
• Operating cash flow amounted to SEK 1,303 M (480).

Gothenburg, October 23, 2024

Bilia AB (publ)

Contacts
Carl Fredrik Ewetz, Investor Relations, +46 (0)10 497 07 73, carl.fredrik.ewetz@bilia.se
Per Avander, Managing Director and CEO, +46 (0)10 497 70 00, per.avander@bilia.se
Kristina Franzén, CFO, +46 (0)10 497 73 40, kristina.franzen@bilia.se

This information is information that Bilia is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2024-10-23 08:00 CEST.

About Us
Bilia?is one of Europe's largest full-service suppliers for everything related to car ownership, with a leading position in servicing and sales of cars, transport vehicles and trucks. We offer service, repair, fuel, car wash, rental cars, tyres and wheels, rim repair, car accessories, car care, paint work, windscreen replacements, car dismantling and more. Bilia has about 170 facilities in Sweden, Norway, Luxembourg and Belgium plus one auction site in Sweden.

Bilia's Service Business?comprises a well-developed range of services and service concepts that are continuously developed to simplify car ownership for the customers. Bilia offers accessories and spare parts, original services and repairs, tyre hotels, rim repair, car glass repair along with other workshop services, store sales and e-commerce.

Bilia's Car Business?comprises sales of new and used cars, transport vehicles and trucks, plus supplementary services such as financing and insurance. Bilia sells cars from Volvo, BMW, MINI, Toyota, Lexus, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Volkswagen, Audi, Skoda, Seat, Cupra, Nissan, Jaguar, Range Rover, Defender, Discovery and XPENG as well as transport vehicles from Toyota, Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen and Nissan and trucks from Mercedes-Benz.

Bilia's Fuel Business?comprises fuel sales and car washes in Sweden.

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.