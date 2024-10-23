Bilia AB: Third quarter 2024

Increased result for the Service Business and a strong cash flow

Third quarter 2024

• Net turnover amounted to SEK 8,984 M (8,708), an increase of 3 per cent.

• Operational earnings amounted to SEK 281 M (335).

• The lower operational earnings for the quarter were attributable to sales of new cars that reported a lower result of SEK 75 M compared to previous year while the Service Business reported a higher result of SEK 16 M.

• Operating profit amounted to SEK 216 M (288).

• Net profit for the period amounted to SEK 105 M

(169). Earnings per share amounted to SEK 1.15 (1.83).

• Operating cash flow amounted to SEK 480 M (269).

Nine months 2024

• Net turnover amounted to SEK 28,923 M (28,406), an increase of 2 per cent.

• Operational earnings amounted to SEK 1,024 M (1,209).

• The lower operational earnings for the first nine months were attributable to sales of new cars that reported a lower result of SEK 177 M compared to previous year.

• Operating profit amounted to SEK 846 M (1,062).

• Net profit for the period amounted to SEK 467 M (682). Earnings per share amounted to SEK 5.08 (7.41).

• Operating cash flow amounted to SEK 1,303 M (480).

Gothenburg, October 23, 2024

Bilia AB (publ)

Carl Fredrik Ewetz, Investor Relations, +46 (0)10 497 07 73, carl.fredrik.ewetz@bilia.se

Per Avander, Managing Director and CEO, +46 (0)10 497 70 00, per.avander@bilia.se

Kristina Franzén, CFO, +46 (0)10 497 73 40, kristina.franzen@bilia.se

This information is information that Bilia is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2024-10-23 08:00 CEST.

About Us

Bilia?is one of Europe's largest full-service suppliers for everything related to car ownership, with a leading position in servicing and sales of cars, transport vehicles and trucks. We offer service, repair, fuel, car wash, rental cars, tyres and wheels, rim repair, car accessories, car care, paint work, windscreen replacements, car dismantling and more. Bilia has about 170 facilities in Sweden, Norway, Luxembourg and Belgium plus one auction site in Sweden.



Bilia's Service Business?comprises a well-developed range of services and service concepts that are continuously developed to simplify car ownership for the customers. Bilia offers accessories and spare parts, original services and repairs, tyre hotels, rim repair, car glass repair along with other workshop services, store sales and e-commerce.



Bilia's Car Business?comprises sales of new and used cars, transport vehicles and trucks, plus supplementary services such as financing and insurance. Bilia sells cars from Volvo, BMW, MINI, Toyota, Lexus, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Volkswagen, Audi, Skoda, Seat, Cupra, Nissan, Jaguar, Range Rover, Defender, Discovery and XPENG as well as transport vehicles from Toyota, Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen and Nissan and trucks from Mercedes-Benz.



Bilia's Fuel Business?comprises fuel sales and car washes in Sweden.