Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 23.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
KI-Energiekrise: Wie dieser Small Cap die nukleare Zukunft des Silicon Valley befeuern könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AFX9 | ISIN: SE0008040653 | Ticker-Symbol: 47H
Frankfurt
23.10.24
08:41 Uhr
3,045 Euro
-0,040
-1,30 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HUMANA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HUMANA AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,2403,30512:06
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.10.2024 08:00 Uhr
16 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Humana AB: Humana reports third quarter and nine-month 2024 results

Continued positive performance development

Summary of the third quarter

  • Net revenue was SEK 2,666 million (2,398), an increase of 11 percent.
  • Organic growth amounted to 1.5 percent (-1.3). Excluding Personal Assistance, organic growth was 5.7 percent (9.4).
  • Operating profit amounted to SEK 195m (162).
  • Adjusted operating profit amounted to SEK 203m (175), an increase of 16 percent.
  • Net profit for the period after tax amounted to SEK 94m (82).
  • Earnings per share for the period amounted to SEK 1.82 (1.71).
  • Cash flow for the period, including acquisitions, amounted to SEK 57m (-353).
  • Operating cash flow amounted to SEK 252m (14).

Summary of the nine-month period

  • Net revenue amounted to SEK 7,608m (7,243), an increase of 5 percent.
  • Organic growth was 0.6 percent (2.1). Excluding Personal Assistance, organic growth was 6.0 percent (10.8).
  • Operating profit amounted to SEK 361m (368).
  • Adjusted operating profit amounted to SEK 410m (352), an increase of 16 percent.
  • Net profit after tax for the period amounted to SEK 116m (170).
  • Earnings per share for the period amounted to SEK 2.33 (3.55).
  • Cash flow for the period, including acquisitions, amounted to SEK -230m (-204).
  • Operating cash flow amounted to SEK 535m (493).

Highlights

  • Adjusted operating profit improved by 16 percent in the third quarter, largely driven by the implementation of price increases and good cost control. Record-high profit during the past 12-month period of SEK 499m.
  • Integration of Team Olivia Norge AS proceeding as planned.
  • The government is proposing an increase of 3 percent in the state reimbursement level for 2025 within the personal assistance in Sweden.

Significant events in the third quarter of 2024

  • In July, Humana announced that the operations in Denmark will be disposed of with the aim of refining the geographical presence. The disposal was completed in September and resulted in a capital loss of SEK 8m.
  • In August, Humana appointed Christoffer Herou as CFO. Christoffer took up his role on 2 September 2024. Kimmo Huhtimo was appointed as acting country manager in Finland. Kimmo took up his role on 1 September 2024.

President and CEO Nathalie Boulas Nilsson comments on the quarter

"During the quarter, the Group continued to show improvements in profitability and delivered its highest ever adjusted operating profit of SEK 203 million. Much of this improvement was driven by acquisitions, price increases in all business areas and increased occupancy within elderly care in Sweden.

At the end of July, I had the privilege of taking over as President and CEO of Humana. It is very apparent that Humana is a strongly values-driven company, which is highly focused on making a difference for those we are tasked with taking care of.

Based on our core values and through the expertise and team spirit that exist, I look forward to leading the development of our operations and continuing to drive Nordic care forward."

Read the full comment in the report.

Conference call

A webcast will be held on 23 October 2024 at 09:00 CET at which President and CEO Nathalie Boulas Nilsson and CFO Christoffer Herou will present the report and answer questions. If you wish to take part via the webcast, use the following link.

If you wish to participate via conference call, please register on the link below. After registration you will be provided phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. You can ask questions verbally via the conference call.

Registration teleconference

For more information, please contact:

Christoffer Herou
CFO
+46 72 582 86 16, christoffer.herou@humana.se

Ewelina Pettersson
Head of investor relations
+46 73 074 79 12, ewelina.pettersson@humana.se

This disclosure contains information that Humana AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 23-10-2024 08:00 CET.

Humana is a leading Nordic care company providing services within individual and family care, personal assistance, elderly care and special service housing in accordance with LSS. Humana has 22,000 employees in Sweden, Norway, Finland and Denmark providing care for approximately 10,000 individuals and working to achieve the vision "Everyone is entitled to a good life". In 2023, Humana's net revenue was SEK 9,638m. Humana is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and the company's headquarters are located in Stockholm. Read more about Humana on: https://www.humanagroup.com/


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.