Swedbank AB: Swedbank's Interim report for the third quarter 2024

WKN: 895705 | ISIN: SE0000242455
Tradegate
23.10.24
11:36 Uhr
19,060 Euro
+0,760
+4,15 %
23.10.2024 07:00 Uhr
Swedbank's Interim report for the third quarter 2024

23 October 2024

Swedbank's President and CEO Jens Henriksson comments: "Swedbank delivers a strong result."

  • Strong quarter further supported by positive one-off and timing effects.
  • Solid credit quality.
  • Most loved brand in the Baltic countries for sixth consecutive year.
Financial informationQ3Q2Jan-SepJan-Sep
SEKm20242024%20242023%
Total income19 14618 237555 47054 0283
Net interest income12 22912 165136 99337 605-2
Net commission income4 2864 169312 43011 33410
Net gains and losses on financial items1 170911282 7632 09332
Other income¹1 461991473 2832 99710
Total expenses5 9866 465-718 63617 6895
of which administrative fines000887-100
Profit before impairments, bank taxes and resolution fees13 16011 7721236 83436 3391
Impairment of tangible and intangible assets032-1003213
Credit impairments271-2891261 311-90
Bank taxes and resolution fees1 0121 045-33 1622 47228
Profit before tax11 87610 983833 51332 5423
Tax expense2 4972 38857 1126 7346
Profit for the period 9 3798 595926 40125 8082
Earnings per share, SEK, after dilution8.307.6123.3722.90
Return on equity, %18.417.517.518.9
C/I ratio0.310.350.340.33
Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio, %20.420.120.418.7
Credit impairment ratio, %0.06-0.060.010.09
1) Other income includes the items Net insurance, Share of profit or loss of associates and joint ventures, and Other income from the Group income statement.

Contact:
Annie Ho, Head of Investor Relations, tel. +46 70 343 78 15
Charlotte Nilsson, Media Relations Manager, tel. +46 76 534 66 12

This information constitutes inside information that Swedbank is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, 23 October 2024, at 07:00 CEST.

Swedbank empowers the many people and businesses to create a better future. Our vision is a financially sound and sustainable society. Swedbank Group is the leading bank with over 7 million retail customers and 550 000 corporate customers in our four home markets Sweden, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. Swedbank Group is also present in other Nordic countries, the U.S. and China. Together we make your financial life easier. Find out more: www.swedbank.com


