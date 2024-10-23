Swedbank AB: Swedbank's Interim report for the third quarter 2024

23 October 2024

Swedbank's President and CEO Jens Henriksson comments: "Swedbank delivers a strong result."

Strong quarter further supported by positive one-off and timing effects.

Solid credit quality.

Most loved brand in the Baltic countries for sixth consecutive year.

Financial information Q3 Q2 Jan-Sep Jan-Sep SEKm 2024 2024 % 2024 2023 % Total income 19 146 18 237 5 55 470 54 028 3 Net interest income 12 229 12 165 1 36 993 37 605 -2 Net commission income 4 286 4 169 3 12 430 11 334 10 Net gains and losses on financial items 1 170 911 28 2 763 2 093 32 Other income¹ 1 461 991 47 3 283 2 997 10 Total expenses 5 986 6 465 -7 18 636 17 689 5 of which administrative fines 0 0 0 887 -100 Profit before impairments, bank taxes and resolution fees 13 160 11 772 12 36 834 36 339 1 Impairment of tangible and intangible assets 0 32 -100 32 13 Credit impairments 271 -289 126 1 311 -90 Bank taxes and resolution fees 1 012 1 045 -3 3 162 2 472 28 Profit before tax 11 876 10 983 8 33 513 32 542 3 Tax expense 2 497 2 388 5 7 112 6 734 6 Profit for the period 9 379 8 595 9 26 401 25 808 2 Earnings per share, SEK, after dilution 8.30 7.61 23.37 22.90 Return on equity, % 18.4 17.5 17.5 18.9 C/I ratio 0.31 0.35 0.34 0.33 Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio, % 20.4 20.1 20.4 18.7 Credit impairment ratio, % 0.06 -0.06 0.01 0.09 1) Other income includes the items Net insurance, Share of profit or loss of associates and joint ventures, and Other income from the Group income statement.

Contact:

Annie Ho, Head of Investor Relations, tel. +46 70 343 78 15

Charlotte Nilsson, Media Relations Manager, tel. +46 76 534 66 12

This information constitutes inside information that Swedbank is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, 23 October 2024, at 07:00 CEST.

Swedbank empowers the many people and businesses to create a better future. Our vision is a financially sound and sustainable society. Swedbank Group is the leading bank with over 7 million retail customers and 550 000 corporate customers in our four home markets Sweden, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. Swedbank Group is also present in other Nordic countries, the U.S. and China. Together we make your financial life easier. Find out more: www.swedbank.com