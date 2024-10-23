Solteq Oyj: Inside information, profit warning: Solteq Plc lowers its guidance on comparable revenue for 2024

Stock Exchange Bulletin

Inside information

October 23, 2024, at 08:00 a.m. EET



Solteq Plc's expectations for the ongoing financial year's revenue have changed. The company lowers its guidance on comparable revenue in 2024 and expects it to fall below the comparison period. The guidance on operating profit remains the same.

The new profit guidance for 2024 is: The company expects comparable revenue to diminish relative to the comparison period and operating result to be positive. The comparable revenue was EUR 54,183 thousand for the financial year 2023.

The previous profit guidance for 2024 was: The company expects the comparable revenue to grow and the operating result to be positive. The comparable revenue was EUR 54,183 thousand for the financial year 2023.

During the current financial year, revenue development has been affected by subdued customer demand and delays in several key customer acquisition opportunities.



Solteq Plc's Interim Report January 1-September 30, 2024, will be published on October 24, 2024.



Solteq Plc

Board of Directors



Distribution

Nasdaq Helsinki

Key media

www.solteq.com

Further information

CEO Aarne Aktan

Tel: +358 40 342 4440

E-mail: aarne.aktan@solteq.com

CFO, General Counsel Mikko Sairanen

Tel: +358 50 567 3421

E-mail: mikko.sairanen@solteq.com

Solteq in brief

Solteq is a Nordic software solution and expert service provider specializing in retail and energy sectors and needs related to e-commerce. The company operates with over 400 professionals in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Poland, and the UK.