HAKI Safety AB: Interim report July - September 2024

"Organic growth and improved margins", Sverker Lindberg, President and CEO

Third quarter 2024

Net sales increased 1 percent to SEK 253 M (251). Organically, net sales increased 13 percent, divestments had a negative impact on net sales of 9 percent and exchange rate effects had a negative impact on net sales of 3 percent.

Adjusted EBITA amounted to SEK 18 M (9).

Operating profit amounted to SEK 25 M (18). Revaluation of earnouts had a positive net effect on the result by SEK 9 M (11).

Net result after tax was SEK 16 M (10).

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK -15 M (4).

Earnings per share before dilution totalled SEK 0.59 (0.37) and after dilution SEK 0.58 (0.36).

January - September 2024

Net sales declined 17 percent to SEK 758 M (917). Organically, net sales declined 8 percent and divestments had a negative impact on net sales of 9 percent. Exchange rates had no impact on net sales.

Adjusted EBITA amounted to SEK 52 M (76).

Operating profit amounted to SEK 50 M (80).

Net result after tax was SEK 31 M (55).

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK -18 M (82).

Earnings per share before dilution totalled SEK 1.14 (2.01) and after dilution SEK 1.12 (1.98).

As per the decision made at the 2024 Annual General Meeting, the record date for the second dividend payment of SEK 0.45 for the year is October 30, 2024. This means that the payment is expected to be distributed on November 4, 2024, through Euroclear Sweden AB.

This is a translation of the Swedish original version. In the event of any differences between this translation and the Swedish language original, the latter shall prevail.

Financial summary 2024

Q3 2023

Q3 2024

Q1-Q3 2023

Q1-Q3 Net sales 253 251 758 917 Gross profit 87 84 271 307 Adjusted EBITA 18 9 52 76 Operating profit 25 18 50 80 Profit before tax 16 10 32 68 Net result 16 10 31 55









Net sales, growth % 1 -16 -17 1.1 Gross margin, % 34.4 33.5 35.7 33.5 Adjusted EBITA, % 7.1 3.6 6.9 8.2 Operating margin, % 9.9 7.2 6.6 8.7 Earnings per share, before dilution, SEK 0.59 0.37 1.14 2.01 Earnings per share, after dilution, SEK 0.58 0.36 1.12 1.98 Cash flow operating activities, SEK -15 4 -18 82 Financial net debt, SEK M 312 333 312 333 Financial net debt / Adjusted EBITDA excl. IFRS 16, times 2.4 2.6 2.4 2.6 Equity/assets ratio, % 48 47 48 47

For more information, contact

Sverker Lindberg, President and CEO

Email: sverker.lindberg@hakisafety.com

Phone: +46 40 30 12 10

Tomas Hilmarsson, CFO

Email: tomas.hilmarsson@hakisafety.com

Phone: +46 40 30 12 10

About HAKI Safety AB (publ)

HAKI Safety (formerly Midway Holding) is an international industrial group, focusing on safety products and solutions that create safe working conditions at temporary workplaces. The group has annual sales of about SEK 1.2 billion and has since 1989 been listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Small Cap. HAKI Safety offers a wide range of products and solutions within system scaffold and work zone safety, and digital and technical solutions that help customers achieve safety and efficiency in their environments.

This information is information that HAKI Safety AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2024-10-23 07:00 CEST.