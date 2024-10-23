Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 23.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
KI-Energiekrise: Wie dieser Small Cap die nukleare Zukunft des Silicon Valley befeuern könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.10.2024 07:00 Uhr
13 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

HAKI Safety AB: Interim report July - September 2024

"Organic growth and improved margins", Sverker Lindberg, President and CEO

Third quarter 2024

  • Net sales increased 1 percent to SEK 253 M (251). Organically, net sales increased 13 percent, divestments had a negative impact on net sales of 9 percent and exchange rate effects had a negative impact on net sales of 3 percent.
  • Adjusted EBITA amounted to SEK 18 M (9).
  • Operating profit amounted to SEK 25 M (18). Revaluation of earnouts had a positive net effect on the result by SEK 9 M (11).
  • Net result after tax was SEK 16 M (10).
  • Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK -15 M (4).
  • Earnings per share before dilution totalled SEK 0.59 (0.37) and after dilution SEK 0.58 (0.36).

January - September 2024

  • Net sales declined 17 percent to SEK 758 M (917). Organically, net sales declined 8 percent and divestments had a negative impact on net sales of 9 percent. Exchange rates had no impact on net sales.
  • Adjusted EBITA amounted to SEK 52 M (76).
  • Operating profit amounted to SEK 50 M (80).
  • Net result after tax was SEK 31 M (55).
  • Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK -18 M (82).
  • Earnings per share before dilution totalled SEK 1.14 (2.01) and after dilution SEK 1.12 (1.98).
  • As per the decision made at the 2024 Annual General Meeting, the record date for the second dividend payment of SEK 0.45 for the year is October 30, 2024. This means that the payment is expected to be distributed on November 4, 2024, through Euroclear Sweden AB.

This is a translation of the Swedish original version. In the event of any differences between this translation and the Swedish language original, the latter shall prevail.

Financial summary2024
Q3		2023
Q3		2024
Q1-Q3		2023
Q1-Q3
Net sales253251758917
Gross profit8784271307
Adjusted EBITA1895276
Operating profit25185080
Profit before tax16103268
Net result16103155





Net sales, growth %1-16-171.1
Gross margin, %34.433.535.733.5
Adjusted EBITA, %7.13.66.98.2
Operating margin, %9.97.26.68.7
Earnings per share, before dilution, SEK0.590.371.142.01
Earnings per share, after dilution, SEK0.580.361.121.98
Cash flow operating activities, SEK-154-1882
Financial net debt, SEK M312333312333
Financial net debt / Adjusted EBITDA excl. IFRS 16, times2.42.62.42.6
Equity/assets ratio, %48474847

For more information, contact

Sverker Lindberg, President and CEO
Email: sverker.lindberg@hakisafety.com
Phone: +46 40 30 12 10

Tomas Hilmarsson, CFO
Email: tomas.hilmarsson@hakisafety.com
Phone: +46 40 30 12 10

About HAKI Safety AB (publ)

HAKI Safety (formerly Midway Holding) is an international industrial group, focusing on safety products and solutions that create safe working conditions at temporary workplaces. The group has annual sales of about SEK 1.2 billion and has since 1989 been listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Small Cap. HAKI Safety offers a wide range of products and solutions within system scaffold and work zone safety, and digital and technical solutions that help customers achieve safety and efficiency in their environments.

This information is information that HAKI Safety AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2024-10-23 07:00 CEST.

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.