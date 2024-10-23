Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB: CLS focus entirely on its successful neurosurgery business positioning the company for sustainable high-margin growth with a more streamlined operation

Lund, Sweden - Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB (publ) ("CLS" or the "Company") today announces it will focus entirely on its successful neurosurgery business to drive sustainable high-margin growth with a streamlined operation, positioning the company for long-term success. Refining the Company's direction is being done in consideration of current market conditions and opportunities and follows on the strategic review conducted in May this year.

With the recent addition of Peter Mantas and Peter Max to the board, the latter as the new Chairman, the Company is committed to prioritizing high margin and high returns on invested capital, positioning itself for long-term success.

In response to a growing demand for Prism® Neuro Laser Therapy Systems and its sterile consumables, CLS has outlined a focused plan to drive sustainable high-margin growth and financial strength.

Key actions include:

Immediate exit from non-core low margin business segments: CLS will gradually close unprofitable 'direct-to-clinic' operations, including its prostate and urology business, to concentrate resources on high-potential areas.

Cost optimization: CLS cost-cutting initiative will be enhanced to further streamline operations, ensuring the Company operates with maximum efficiency and focus.

Focused on high-margin commercial strategy: CLS will dedicate all resources to accelerating the commercialization of its neurosurgery segment through its strategic partner, ClearPoint Neuro Inc., driving success in this high-demand market.

Expansion of the capital light partner model: The Company will no longer operate as a 'direct-to-clinic' sales entity and will expand its 'razor/razor blade' commercial partnership model across therapy-enabling organizations in market segments also outside of neurosurgery, ensuring broader market reach.

The increased demand within the neurosurgery segment, combined with a robust cost-cutting program and shift to a platform partnership-driven high margin 'razor/razorblade' model, positions CLS for sustainable high-margin growth. The Company anticipates that these actions will see operating expenditure reduce by at least 30% in 2025 compared to 2024, and anticipates gross margins growing to 60% by YE26, with recurring disposable margins of 80% or above.

Dan J. Mogren, CEO of CLS, commented:

"These strategic decisions make us a leaner, more focused organization, allowing us to channel our resources into a platform company with the greatest growth and margin potential. Our high-margin capital light 'razor/razorblade' business is currently experiencing unique and accelerating tailwinds. We are confident this will strengthen CLS, enabling us to better serve our partners and patients while delivering value to our shareholders."

