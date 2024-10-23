World's first aptamer-based histochemistry staining kit for HPV launched by Biogenes Technologies

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BIOGENES TECHNOLOGIES launches the world's first aptamer-based histochemistry staining product developed using its proprietary biocomputational platform APTCAD.com. The product offers users with animal-free option to antibodies that are extracted from animals bred in captivity.

Developed for professional use by pathologists and clinicians for diagnosis of human papillomavirus (HPV) in cervical tissue samples, this product specifically targets the E6 oncoprotein of the HPV16, one of the two major high-risk types of HPV.

This aptamer-based solution offers both better performance and lower cost alternative to similar antibody-based products. Constructed from oligonucleotides, aptamers are well-known to be more stable and consistent than animal-derived antibodies. They are also less temperature-sensitive and hence easier to transport, handle and store at normal room temperature.

"We hope that with this improved solution, it can contribute to wider access of HPV diagnosis to low and middle-income countries (LMICs). Another unique advantage of aptamer-based histochemistry staining product is that it can reduce process time by 5 hours via simpler workflow", said Adrian Joseph, CEO of Biogenes.

"We have been collaborating closely with the Department of Pathology, School of Medical Science, Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM) to optimize and validate this solution using real cervical tissue samples. Our results shows that we can achieve deeper staining into the cervical cells, enabling detection of early-stage HPV infection even before the cells shows any morphological changes", added Adrian.

Moving forward, effort is underway by Biogenes to develop an on-demand platform called APTFAB, where aptamers for various cancer diagnosis can be selected from a digital menu, synthesized immediately using a desktop oligo printer and applied directly for various cancer diagnosis.

About Biogenes Technologies

Biogenes is a Malaysian-based digital biotechnology company that develops and deploys in silico technology to enable faster design of aptamers as ligands against a host of target compounds such as proteins, enzymes, antibiotics and other small molecules. Aptamers are short chains of DNA or RNA oligonucleotide molecules that can fold into stable 3D shapes for specific binding towards the target molecules. Biogenes subsequently deploys these aptamers for various applications in diagnostics, therapeutics and bioprocessing.

