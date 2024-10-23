Norsk Hydro: Status share buyback program

Please see below information about transactions made under the share buyback program for Norsk Hydro ASA.

Announcement date of the share buyback program: September 11, 2024

End date of the share buyback program: February 28, 2025

Overview of transactions:

Date Aggregated daily volume (number of Shares) Weighted average share price per day (NOK) Total daily transaction value (NOK) 16/10/2024 219 200 68.76 15 072 345 17/10/2024 164 000 68.67 11 262 077 18/10/2024 54 580 69.69 3 803 899 21/10/2024 164 000 69.21 11 351 129 22/10/2024 270 000 68.47 18 486 279 Previous Transactions 4 662 770 Accumulated to date 5 534 550 65.28 361 285 470

Prior to the share buyback program Norsk Hydro ASA owned a total of 14 082 505 own shares. Following the above listed transactions, Norsk Hydro ASA owns a total of 19 617 055 shares, corresponding to 0.98% of Norsk Hydro ASA's share capital.

Attachment: An overview of all the completed transactions under the program for the dates specified above is attached to this notification and available on www.newsweb.no .

This is information that Norsk Hydro ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

