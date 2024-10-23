Anzeige
Mittwoch, 23.10.2024
WKN: 851908 | ISIN: NO0005052605 | Ticker-Symbol: NOH1
Tradegate
23.10.24
12:28 Uhr
5,780 Euro
+0,040
+0,70 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
OBX
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 600
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.10.2024 12:10 Uhr
Norsk Hydro: Status share buyback program

Please see below information about transactions made under the share buyback program for Norsk Hydro ASA.

Announcement date of the share buyback program: September 11, 2024

End date of the share buyback program: February 28, 2025

Overview of transactions:

DateAggregated daily volume (number of Shares)Weighted average share price per day (NOK)Total daily transaction value (NOK)
16/10/2024219 20068.7615 072 345
17/10/2024164 00068.6711 262 077
18/10/202454 58069.693 803 899
21/10/2024164 00069.2111 351 129
22/10/2024270 00068.4718 486 279
Previous Transactions4 662 770
Accumulated to date5 534 55065.28361 285 470

Prior to the share buyback program Norsk Hydro ASA owned a total of 14 082 505 own shares. Following the above listed transactions, Norsk Hydro ASA owns a total of 19 617 055 shares, corresponding to 0.98% of Norsk Hydro ASA's share capital.

Attachment: An overview of all the completed transactions under the program for the dates specified above is attached to this notification and available on www.newsweb.no.

Investor contact:

Martine Rambøl Hagen

Head of Investor Relations

+47 91708918

Martine.Rambol.Hagen@hydro.com

This is information that Norsk Hydro ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment

  • 221024_Norsk Hydro_Share Buyback Tracker (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/43ba5d96-c939-43c2-ac09-0477b33d2d32)

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
