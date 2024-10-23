Anzeige
Mittwoch, 23.10.2024
KI-Energiekrise: Wie dieser Small Cap die nukleare Zukunft des Silicon Valley befeuern könnte
23.10.2024 12:10 Uhr
Yancheng Municipal People's Government: The 10th Sino-German Agricultural Week opened in Yancheng City

YANCHENG, China, Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On the morning of October 21, the 10th Sino-German Agricultural Week, organized by Yancheng Municipal People's Government opened in Yancheng, Jiangsu Province. The event was attended by Li Jinghui, Member of CPC Leading Group of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, Silvia Bender, State Secretary of Germany's Federal Ministry of Food and Agriculture, Patricia Flor, the German Ambassador to China, and Xia Xinmin, Vice Governor of Jiangsu Provincial People's Government. Representatives from government departments, institutions, and business associations of both countries were also present.

Sino-German Agricultural Week is a key agricultural cooperation project under the Sino-German Agricultural Center Framework Agreement signed by the leaders of both countries. It is an important bilateral foreign affairs activity of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs. Since 2015, it has been held nine times, focusing on themes such as green development, smart agriculture, and rural revitalization. It has played an active role in analyzing challenges, exploring solutions, and envisioning prospects for cooperation, thus promoting agricultural exchanges between the two nations.

This year's event is themed "10 Years of Sino-German Agricultural Cooperation, Joint Solutions for A Sustainable Future," with a focus on sustainable agricultural development. It features a series of activities, including the opening ceremony, keynote reports, seminars, and field visits, running through October 23.

Li Jinghui noted that over the past decade, since the establishment of the all-round strategic partnership between two countries, the agricultural cooperation mechanism has been continuously improved, with steady growth in trade cooperation and numerous successes in technological collaboration. The Sino-German Agricultural Centre has become an influential platform for agricultural cooperation.

Patricia Flor emphasized that extreme weather poses a threat to global food security, affecting both China and Europe. Therefore, Sino-German cooperation is crucial, as it helps to more efficiently utilize resources and promote energy-saving, eco-friendly agricultural technologies. This cooperation not only addresses immediate food needs but also ensures that future generations can enjoy the resources they deserve.

During the event, Li Jinghui met with Bender to exchange views on topics such as animal health and ecological agriculture. Both sides witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding on the quality of veterinary drugs between China and Germany.

Source: Yancheng Municipal People's Government

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/33332dc1-c72d-456b-8347-8a8776eb6aa1


