PR Newswire
23.10.2024 12:18 Uhr
81 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Genus Power Infrastructures Limited: 60% Women Workforce at Genus Power's Manufacturing Unit Impresses U.S. Ambassador to India

JAIPUR, India, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Genus Power Infrastructures Limited proudly hosted a high-level U.S. delegation led by Eric Garcetti, U.S. Ambassador to India, along with Steve Olive, USAID India's Mission Director, and Aaron Schubert, USAID India's Director of the Indo-Pacific Office.

U.S. ambassador to India Eric Garcetti Visits Genus Power's Manufacturing Plant

The delegation toured Genus' state-of-the-art manufacturing plant, witnessing the cutting-edge technologies behind Genus' smart metering production. During the tour, the delegation commended Genus' accomplishment of deploying over 80 million smart meters-a critical contribution to advancing smart grid infrastructure in the region. From automated production lines to eco-efficient processes that minimize carbon emissions, every aspect reflected advanced engineering. Genus is playing a pivotal role in driving global efforts toward clean energy adoption and energy efficiency.

Mr. Garcetti lauded Genus' achievements, particularly its focus on climate change and sustainable infrastructure. He praised the partnership between the U.S. and India in fostering innovation, essential for meeting shared energy goals. He was impressed by Genus' gender diversity, with women comprising over 60% of the workforce at the manufacturing plant. This dedication to inclusivity, along with the employment opportunities for physically disabled persons, was commended as an exemplary model for the industry.

"We are honored to welcome such a distinguished delegation and showcase our advancements in clean energy and smart metering solutions," said Raj Agarwal, CEO of Genus. "This visit reaffirms the importance of collaboration in tackling global energy challenges, and we are eager to explore new opportunities to support India's growth and expand globally." Discussions during the visit emphasized the company's potential to lead sustainable energy projects across the wider region.

Their visit coincided with the South Asia Regional Energy Partnership Summit, marking an important step in strengthening ties between the U.S. and India on clean energy and smart metering innovations.

Genus is committed to leading the clean energy transition and looks forward to continuing collaborations with international stakeholders.

About Genus Power Infrastructures Limited

Genus is one of India's largest producers of end-to-end energy measurement solutions, including electricity, gas and water meters. Genus operates manufacturing facilities in Jaipur, Haridwar and Guwahati, with cutting-edge in-house R&D accredited by the Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India. Genus is renowned for its forward and backward integration and lean implementation strategies.

For more information, visit www.genuspower.com.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2538163/Genus_Manufacturing_Plant.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2454998/4984021/Genus_Logo.jpg

Genus_Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/60-women-workforce-at-genus-powers-manufacturing-unit-impresses-us-ambassador-to-india-302284394.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
