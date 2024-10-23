Hikvision Digital Technology: Hikvision and NationStar Optoelectronics forge strategic partnership to advance the global LED industry ecosystem

HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd. ("Hikvision") and Foshan NationStar Optoelectronics Co., Ltd. ("NationStar Optoelectronics") have formed a strategic partnership aimed at advancing the global LED industry ecosystem. The signing ceremony, held on September 24 in Foshan, Guangdong, marks an important milestone in the collaboration between these two leading technology innovators.

The LED industry is rapidly evolving with the integration of big data, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and the Internet of Things. These advancements have significantly enhanced LED display performance and transformed their design, manufacturing, and application processes. Recognizing these opportunities, Hikvision and NationStar Optoelectronics are combining their strengths to drive technological innovation and expand their presence in the global market through this strategic alliance.

Hikvision has consistently focused on technological advancements to meet the evolving demands of the market. Specializing in high-definition and fine-pitch LED display products, Hikvision operates two major manufacturing bases. These advanced facilities bolster Hikvision's in-house research and production capabilities, ensuring the delivery of high-quality products with excellent efficiency to customers around the world.

NationStar Optoelectronics, established in 1969, is a pioneer in the LED sector, renowned for its extensive expertise and cutting-edge solutions in LED packaging and module production. With a steadfast commitment to research and development, NationStar delivers high-quality LED components and systems tailored to a diverse range of applications worldwide.

Liu Zhengdong, President of NationStar Optoelectronics, emphasized the partnership's importance, expressing, "As Hikvision continues to expand its LED business, our collaboration has grown progressively stronger. By leveraging our expertise in RGB products, we aim to develop superior LED solutions that enhance our brand presence and expand our global distribution channels, thereby increasing our competitiveness in the international market."

Qin Kuai, General Manager of NationStar Optoelectronics' RGB Business Unit, added, "Hikvision's ability to rapidly develop innovative products and achieve strong market reception provides a solid foundation for our joint efforts in product development and market expansion. Their robust R&D capabilities and market influence are invaluable assets for our future cooperation."

Hu Kunlong, General Manager of Hikvision's Display and Control Products Division, highlighted the mutual benefits of the alliance, stating, "Hikvision's product portfolio has expanded beyond security applications to encompass the entire display industry. Through our deepened collaboration with NationStar Optoelectronics, we aim to optimize our products and strengthen our supply chain. This partnership is a significant step towards enhancing the LED industry ecosystem and driving overall industry progress."

This strategic partnership is set to drive substantial advancements in LED technology and facilitate expansive market growth. By combining their strengths and resources, Hikvision and NationStar Optoelectronics are well-positioned to foster innovation and sustainability in the industry, providing greater value to customers and stakeholders worldwide.

For more details and updates, please visit the official website of Hikvision Commercial Displays.

