23.10.2024
King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre: KFSHRC's Patient Flow & Capacity Command Centre: a Model of Smart Healthcare Management

Predicting Healthcare Demand

Comand center 3

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World-class medical institutions are striving to find sustainable health innovations to maintain top healthcare services, address operational challenges, and manage potential crises. The Patient Flow & Capacity Command Centre at King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSHRC) serves as a leading model in enabling AI-driven healthcare management. Through Big Data analysis, these technologies deliver insights and strategies that enhance action plans and guide interventions during crises, ensuring effective coordination across all hospital units and increasing operational efficiency.

Since its inception, the centre has carried out over 300,000 interventions, resulting in a significant reduction in bed waiting time from 32 to 6 hours and a 14% reduction in emergency care waiting times. Additionally, waiting periods for pharmacy and laboratory services have improved, with over 90% of beneficiaries receiving service in less than 15 minutes.

The centre monitors patient flow to maintain healthcare quality and ensure compliance with operational standards while reducing costs. It also aims to mitigate risks and address potential internal and external challenges, utilizing AI to predict patient numbers and preparing proactive operational plans to maximize efficiency.

As a platinum sponsor of the Global Health Exhibition, to be held in Riyadh from October 21-23, KFSHRC will showcase the centre's operational methods. It will introduce the centre's role as one of the region's leading healthcare solutions, exploring its role in enhancing efficiency, healthcare outcomes, and patient experience.

The centre's operations system is based on four pillars. Predicting Demand for Healthcare Services is a proactive stage to align resources with demand; Monitoring Actual Patient Flow provides real-time alerts to enhance emergency and care capacity; Monitoring Inpatient Journeys ensures synchronized monitoring of hospitalized patients; and Operating Room Monitoring ensures preparing the required environment, allocating resources, and coordinating surgery schedules for critical cases.

The Patient Flow & Capacity Command Centre was launched in September 2021, embodying KFSHRC's commitment to utilize all resources and the latest technologies to improve healthcare outcomes and operational efficiency. Since then, the centre has established itself as the specialized healthcare solution of choice for patients and expanded its services to more beneficiaries.

It is noteworthy that KFSHRC has been ranked first in the Middle East and Africa and 20th globally in the list of the world's top 250 Academic Medical Centers

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6a34860b-8e3b-4061-909c-93576e4a9a78


