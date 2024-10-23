The German manufacturer unveiled a new line of hybrid inverters for applications ranging from residential rooftop arrays to projects on small commercial buildings. They have outputs between 6 kW and 12 kW, a maximum efficiency of 98. 19%, and a maximum European efficiency of 96. 55%. German inverter manufacturer Kaco New Energy has launched new hybrid inverters for residential and small commercial rooftop PV systems. The new Blueplanet hybrid 6. 0 NH3 - 12. 0 NH3 product range includes four different versions with outputs of 6 kW, 8 kW, 10 kW, and 12 kW. "The inverters are compatible with batteries ...

