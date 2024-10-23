Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Corp.: Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Emerges from Devastating Hurricanes with Upside Potential for Its Proprietary Flexi-Pave

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 23, 2024 / Due to recent storms that have devastated the Southeastern United States, Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Corp. (OTC PINK:AWSL) is experiencing a surge of interest in the incredible uses of Flexi®-Pave to mitigate stormwater management. According to Ryan Maue, the former Chief Scientist for the North Oceanic Atmospheric Administration, Hurricane Helene dumped approximately 40 trillion gallons of water in her path, stunning experts and leaving local communities in ruin in the aftermath that followed. Hurricane Milton, one of Florida's most destructive hurricanes in recent years, dumped approximately 3.4 trillion gallons of water in the Sunshine State alone.

CEO and Chairman, Kevin Bagnall, stated that: "While we witnessed and experienced the horrific devastation to residents and businesses throughout the region, we are already witnessing an increase in interest from the engineering community as a viable solution to a mounting problem."

The benefits of Flexi®-Pave are appreciated and welcomed by the Lake Champlain Maritime Museum through the current installation of 4,000 square feet of Flexi®-Pave paths around the museum property to create porous flexible surfaces for its growing number of visitors. Located in Vergennes, Vermont, the museum opened its doors nearly 40 years ago with a "mission to preserve and share the cultural and natural heritage of the Lake Champlain region" while also "connecting all people to Lake Champlain, inspiring them to learn from the past, build together in the present, and create a sustainable future."

Mr. Bagnall added: "These events have Engineers across the south and southeastern states diving deeper into the many uses and benefits of Flexi®-Pave to mitigate stormwater management. Extensive third-party research on Flexi®-Pave's unique composition shows that it takes the energy out of water force, diffusing water through its porosity rate of 3,000 gallons of water per hour per square foot, thereby lending to the release of hydrostatic pressure when flood waters recede. Its ability to support ground water recharge and embankment stabilization have also garnered the attention of various departments throughout the devasted region".

The State of Vermont has seen an increase in floods, most recently with Tropical Storms Debby and Beryl, which dropped historical volumes of rain in their paths, leaving some communities under a foot of water. Amid these growing concerns, communities are taking precautions to preserve the integrity of the natural environment while also balancing the effects of urbanization through proven, sustainable technologies.

Sections of the just completed (October 2024) Flex®-Pave pathway at the Lake Champlain Maritime Museum in Vergennes, Vermont

About Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Corp.

Atlantic Power and Infrastructure Corp. provides environmental technologies including converting recycled tire material into proven, sustainable infrastructure products. Its flagship product Flexi®-Pave's resounding strength, flexibility and porous nature which protects from land erosion has led to its use in high profile shoreline break walls and other marine and infrastructure projects.

About Next Generation Agriculture (NGAG)

AP&I's Next Generation Agriculture division focuses on innovative agricultural solutions, emphasizing sustainable practices such as ASCOGEL under the "Nature Soak" brand. ASCOGEL's improved formulation contains increased levels of bio stimulation for plant establishment and growth. Through ASCOGEL's solutions for optimal water regime and improved soil structure support, its melioration benefits significantly increase crop yields and reduce crop yield risks associated with droughts and/or excessive precipitation.

About Flexi®-Pave

Flexi®-Pave, harnessing the natural strength of recycled tire granules through KBI's proprietary technology, creates sustainable infrastructure construction products. Renowned for its permeability, flexibility, crack resistance, trip hazard resistance, and slip resistance, Flexi®-Pave has seen successful installations in prestigious locations on a global scale.

About AP&I's Water Purification Next Generation (WPNG)

AP&I subsidiaries address global challenges, such as harmful algae and red tide infestation growing health hazard, with its Algae Vessels (AVs). Operating with a zero-carbon footprint, the AVs utilize wind and solar power to eliminate harmful algae blooms in water bodies worldwide. WPNG water purification technology removes harmful algae blooms from freshwater rivers and lakes, and Red Tide algae blooms from salt water.

Disclaimer: Shareholders and investors are strongly cautioned against placing undue reliance on information set forth within this website and these communications in making any investment decisions concerning our securities. The matters set forth in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. These risks are detailed from time to time in the Company's periodic reports filed with the OTCMarkets.com including the company's Annual Report, Quarterly Reports, and other periodic filings. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements. Nothing within this site is meant to be a solicitation to buy.

Contact Information

Melissa Jobmann

mjobmann@kbius.com

Stephanie Williams

Government Liaison

swilliams@apaicorp.com

2293054840

