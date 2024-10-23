Pompano Beach, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - October 23, 2024) - BioStem Technologies, Inc. (OTC: BSEM), a leading MedTech company focused on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of placental-derived biologics for advanced wound care, is pleased to announce that Jason Matuszewski, Founder and CEO of BioStem, will participate in the 17th Annual LD Micro Main Event, taking place at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles from October 28-30, 2024. Mr. Matuszewski will provide a live presentation on Wednesday, October 30, 2024, at 9:30 AM PT (12:30 PM ET) and will conduct in-person 1-on-1 meetings at the conference venue.

LD Micro Main Event XVII Presentation Information:

Presenter: Jason Matuszewski, Founder and CEO

Jason Matuszewski, Founder and CEO Presentation Date: Wednesday, October 30 th

Wednesday, October 30 Presentation Time: 9:30AM PT - Track #1

9:30AM PT - Track #1

Please contact your LD Micro representative or Jramson@pcgadvisory.com

Recent Corporate Events:

BioStem Technologies has experienced a transformative first half of 2024, reporting a record-breaking $116 million in revenue during the first six months. The company has issued a series of significant press releases detailing its recent progress, which are highlighted below.

October 2024:

BioStem Technologies Reports Breakthrough Results in a Diabetic Foot Ulcer Wound Closure Study Comparing BioREtain® to Standard of Care Treatment

BioStem Technologies Establishes National Pricing for Vendaje AC® from the Center for Medicare Services and Provides Reimbursement in All MAC Regions

BioStem Technologies Initiates BR-AC-DFU-101 Clinical Trial to Study BioREtain® in Diabetic Foot Ulcers

September 2024:

BioStem Technologies, Inc. Files Form 10 with the Securities and Exchange Commission and Submits Nasdaq Application for Uplisting

August 2024:

BioStem Receives Institutional Review Board (IRB) Approval to Advance Clinical Study Evaluating the Value of Vendaje® Compared to the Standard of Care for Non-Healing Diabetic Foot Ulcers

BioStem Technologies Reports Record Second Quarter 2024 Revenue of $74.5 Million; $116.4 million in revenue for the first half of 2024

About BioStem Technologies, Inc. (OTC: BSEM):

BioStem Technologies is a leading innovator focused on harnessing the natural properties of perinatal tissue in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of allografts for regenerative therapies. The Company is focused on manufacturing products that change lives, leveraging its proprietary BioREtain ® processing method. BioREtain® has been developed by applying the latest research in regenerative medicine, focused on maintaining growth factors and preserving tissue structure. BioStem Technologies' quality management system and standard operating procedures have been reviewed and accredited by the American Association of Tissue Banks ("AATB"). These systems and procedures are established per current Good Tissue Practices ("cGTP") and current Good Manufacturing Processes ("cGMP"). Our portfolio of quality brands includes AmnioWrap 2 , VENDAJE ®, VENDAJE AC ®, and VENDAJE OPTIC ® . Each BioStem Technologies placental allograft is processed at the Company's FDA registered and AATB accredited site in Pompano Beach, Florida.

For more information visit biostemtechnologies.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About LD Micro:

LD Micro, a wholly owned subsidiary of Freedom US Markets, was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the micro-cap space. Through the LD Micro Index and annual investor conferences, LD has served as an invaluable asset to all those interested in discovering the next generation of great companies. For more information on LD Micro, visit www.ldmicro.com. To present or register, please contact registration@ldmicro.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Except for statements of historical fact, this release also contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to expectations or forecasts of future events. Forward-looking statements may be identified using words such as "forecast," "intend," "seek," "target," "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "plan," "outlook," and "project" and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Forward-looking statements with respect to the operations of the Company, strategies, prospects and other aspects of the business of the Company are based on current expectations that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from expectations expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) the impact of any changes to the reimbursement levels for the Company's products; (2) the Company faces significant and continuing competition, which could adversely affect its business, results of operations and financial condition; (3) rapid technological change could cause the Company's products to become obsolete and if the Company does not enhance its product offerings through its research and development efforts, it may be unable to effectively compete;(4) to be commercially successful, the Company must convince physicians that its products are safe and effective alternatives to existing treatments and that its products should be used in their procedures; (5) the Company's ability to raise funds to expand its business; (6) the Company has incurred significant losses since inception and may incur losses in the future; (7) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (8) the possibility that the Company may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; (9) the Company's ability to maintain production of its products in sufficient quantities to meet demand; and (10) the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact, if any, on the Company's fiscal condition and results of operations; You are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Although it may voluntarily do so from time to time, the Company undertakes no commitment to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

