Niger Electricity Co. has asked consultants to submit expressions of interest for feasibility, environmental, and social impact studies for a 60 MW solar-plus-storage project in western Niger. The deadline is Dec. 2. State-owned Niger Electricity Co. is seeking consultants to carry out feasibility, environmental and social impact studies for the construction of a 60 MW solar plant with storage. The project will be built in the town of Tahoua, western Niger. The tender details state that the work should be completed within 15 months. It will be funded by financing obtained from the African Development ...

