Endurance Gold Corporation (TSXV: EDG) (OTC Pink: ENDGF) (FSE: 3EG) (the "Company") is pleased to announce assay results from four (4) additional diamond drill holes completed at the Eagle Zone at its Reliance Gold Project. The planned 2024 drilling program has been designed to expand the gold zones discovered within the 2-km long Royal Shear structure. To date, twenty-two (22) drill holes have been completed for over 6,100 m drilled during the 2024 season.

Highlights include:

DDH24-091- at 267.3 m - 5.91 grams per tonne ("gpt") gold over 3.0 m ; incl. 13.7 gpt gold over 1.0 m (Eagle);

; incl. (Eagle); DDH24-089 - at 207.2 m - 14.60 gpt gold over 1.3 m (Crown Area);

(Crown Area); DDH24-090 - at 272.1 m - 19.20 gpt gold over 0.7 m (Crown Area);

(Crown Area); Second Drill Added to test the near-surface exposure of the Eagle Zone

DDH24-091 and DDH24-092 tested the down-dip extension of the Eagle Zone and represent 185 m and 125 m step-outs respectively of previously reported intersections at Eagle. DDH24-091 returned 5.91 gpt gold over 3.0 m from a mineralized breccia zone while hole DDH24-092 returned an intersection of 1.4 gpt gold over 1.9 m at 328.8 m near the lower contact of a 100+ m wide intersection of strong silicification and ankerite alteration. DDH24-089 and DDH24-090 in the Crown area, represent the Company's first drill testing of the northwest extension of the Eagle Zone which has now been confirmed to continue into this "untested gap". Both holes intersected a brecciated mineralized vein grading 14.6 gpt gold over 1.3 m and 19.2 gpt gold over 0.7 m, respectively, spaced 110 m apart along the structural dip. Further drill testing of this gap zone remains in progress with encouraging observed mineralized intervals including visible gold in two of the unreported drill holes.

"We have been aggressively stepping-out on strike and at depth along the Royal Shear at the Reliance Gold Project with the host structure continuing to deliver encouragement with nine of the ten drill holes reported this year returning intersections exceeding 10 gram*metre." stated Robert T. Boyd, CEO of Endurance Gold Corporation. "These 2024 assay results extend over a 760 m strike length of the Royal Shear. Mineralization has been observed in the other drill holes where we are awaiting assay results, highlighting the potential for the gap area between Eagle and Imperial Zones".

A second drill rig was mobilized onto the property in late September to test the near-surface, partially oxidized portions of the Eagle Zone. Six (6) core holes have now been completed to test the margins of Eagle Zone and to infill areas previously tested with reverse circulation (RC) drill holes. The Eagle Zone has been confirmed to be intersected with good core recovery in each of these six holes. These holes will assist with the ongoing geological modelling of the deposit and will provide higher confidence for a future resource calculation. Assay results are pending.

A complete list of 2024 assay results is reported in Table 1. All results are reported as core length intervals. True composite widths are estimated at 70% to 100% of core length. Highlighted intervals are shown on the Royal Shear longitudinal section in Figure 1 and drill collar location for these holes identified on the Royal Shear plan map in Figure 2.

The fully funded program is expected to continue through November.

Endurance Gold Corporation is a company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of highly prospective North American mineral properties with the potential to develop world-class deposits.

Diamond drill core was logged and evaluated on the Property and samples designated for assay analysis under the supervision of a geologist at the property. Drilling was completed with HQ and NQ size tools capable of collecting 6.35 and 4.76 centimetre diameter core (respectively). Drill core was cut using a diamond saw with one half of the core sent for analysis and the remaining kept for future studies. All drill core samples have been submitted to ALS Global in North Vancouver, BC, an ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited laboratory, where they are crushed to 70% <2 mm then up to 250 gram pulverized to <75 microns. Samples are then submitted for four-acid digestion and analyzed for 48 element ICP-MS (ME-MS61) and gold 30g FA ICP-AES finish (AU-ICP21). Over limit samples returning greater than 10 parts per million ("ppm") gold are re-analyzed by Au-GRA21 methodology and overlimit antimony returning greater than 10,000 ppm Sb are re-analyzed by Sb-AA08 methodology. Endurance Gold monitors QA/QC by inserting blanks, certified standards and pulp duplicates into the sample stream. The work program is supervised by Darren O'Brien, P.Geo., Vice President Exploration for the Company and the qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101. Mr. O'Brien has reviewed and approved this news release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.





Figure 1: Reliance - Royal Shear Longitudinal Section - 2024 Update & Active Drilling Areas

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4976/227499_07727458e4828882_002full.jpg





Figure 2: Reliance Property 2024 Drill Hole Location Map

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4976/227499_07727458e4828882_003full.jpg









Table 1 - 2024 Reliance Drill Hole Results - October 23, 2024

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4976/227499_07727458e4828882_004full.jpg

