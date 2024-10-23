Anzeige
Mittwoch, 23.10.2024
KI-Energiekrise: Wie dieser Small Cap die nukleare Zukunft des Silicon Valley befeuern könnte
23.10.2024 13:36 Uhr
Huawei Launches Global City Intelligent Twins Architecture to Accelerate City Digital Transformation

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- During GITEX Global 2024, at a roundtable themed Build City Intelligent Twins to Accelerate City Digital Transformation, Huawei invited government experts and partners from China, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, and Africa to discuss hot topics relating to smart city and government digitalization.

Hank Chen, R&D President of Government Public Services Digitalization BU, Huawei

Smart city construction is rapidly advancing, and the growing intricacy of urban management necessitates fresh architectures and technologies. At the Huawei Cloud UAE Summit, Hank Chen, R&D President of Government Public Services Digitalization BU, Huawei, introduced the innovative" City Intelligent Twins Architecture " as Huawei's latest achievement in core technologies and applications for smart cities. City awareness helps map physical world into digital world. City networks are the meridians, defining a new network framework for all services. City cloud acts as the brain. Huawei has built cloud native and AI algorithms to support cloud migration and the intelligent transformation of all services. The integrated city big data system can maximize the value of the data. Smart city applications work as the limbs, serving public services and city governance. Based on the City Intelligent Twins architecture, Huawei has worked with global partners to build a new digital infrastructure, which has been deployed in over 200 cities across more than 40 countries, helping them achieve efficient city governance and accelerate city digital transformation.

At the Global Smart City Innovation Roundtable, Huawei and its partners discussed topics on end-to-end smart city innovation based on project experience in multiple cities in and outside China. Wang Bin, President of the Marketing & Solution Sales Dept of Government Public Services Digitalization BU, Huawei, shared the smart city evolution roadmap and project experience in multiple cities in China. He believes that the development of China's smart cities has evolved from informatization to digitalization, and then to intelligence. China has accumulated diversified practices in infrastructure construction, intelligent center capability building, and upper-layer application development. These practices can provide effective reference for cities to achieve intelligent efficiency improvement.

Huawei released the National One-Stop Public Services Solution with partners

Huawei released the National Smart City Solution with partners

During the event, Huawei released the National One-Stop Public Services Solution with partners including Audaque, Linewell, and Bamboocloud, and the National Smart City Solution with Freedo Technology, Isoftstone smart technology, and RayChange Technology.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/huawei-launches-global-city-intelligent-twins-architecture-to-accelerate-city-digital-transformation-302284478.html

