New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 23, 2024) - Alliance Advisors, an independent global corporate advisory firm, is pleased to announce the launch of Alliance Advisors Investor Relations, expanding its suite of services to meet the growing demand for proactive, borderless IR strategies. Partnering with public and private companies, Alliance Advisors IR implements strategic IR programs to meet the specific needs of clients across diverse sectors. Leveraging industry best practices and modern investor strategies, the firm's seasoned professionals help clients navigate complex markets, drive shareholder engagement, and support their strategic growth on a global scale.

The division emerges from the strategic acquisition of three highly respected investor relations firms-LHA Investor Relations, irlabs, and Kei Advisors-combining their strengths in capital markets, strategic advisory, and public relations, to deliver agile, innovative solutions tailored to the needs of today's public companies and their shareholders.

"We are extremely proud to launch Alliance Advisors' extraordinary, unified, and intuitive investor relations division as part of our continued dedication to expand our capital markets intelligence capabilities in both offerings and geography," said Joseph Caruso, CEO of Alliance Advisors. "Through the acquisition and integration of LHA, irlabs, and Kei Advisors, we've created a powerful force that offers clients an unparalleled blend of strategic advisory and modern IR strategies. Our mission as the go-to investor communications firm for all public companies globally will help them thrive in today's increasingly complex capital markets by offering a proactive and holistic approach to investor relations."

The new division is led by Alyssa Barry, an accredited investor relations professional with 20 years of diverse experience in communications, private equity, in-house, and agency roles. Under Alyssa's visionary leadership, irlabs quickly rose to become one of North America's leading IR firms. Her approach is rooted in providing sound strategic advisory and fostering meaningful investor engagement.

"It's an exciting time in investor relations. Our goal is to redefine how companies engage with investors, moving beyond traditional models to offer a truly global, proactive, and integrated approach," said Alyssa Barry, President of Alliance Advisors IR. "The old, reactive strategies are no longer effective in today's fast-paced environment. We're committed to staying ahead of the curve, providing expertise that drives markets forward and helps companies communicate their true value."

Alliance Advisors IR clients will also benefit from cutting-edge tools, including access to the Alliance Advisors Ownership Intelligence Platform. Tracking changes in shareholder ownership and investor targeting, our clients obtain the resources they need to make informed, strategic IR decisions.

Companies interested in engaging with Alliance Advisors IR to discover how the team can support and amplify their global investor relations strategy are invited to contact the team at ir@allianceadvisors.com or 1-833-947-5227.

About Alliance Advisors

Headquartered in the U.S., Alliance Advisors provides strategic shareholder and investor advisory services to over 1,000 public companies operating in major capital markets around the world. Core services include Shareholder Meeting Advisory, Shareholder Engagement, Compensation, Governance & Sustainability Advisory, M&A - Activism, Institutional Ownership Intelligence, Proxy Logistics, Investor Relations and Retail Outreach.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/227507

SOURCE: Alliance Advisors LLC