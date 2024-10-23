New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 23, 2024) - Award-winning digital marketing agency SmartSites is proud to announce that the State Of Search 2024 conference will feature a keynote address by its co-founder, Michael Melen.

The conference happening on October 28th and 29th in Grapevine, TX, will bring together leading digital marketing experts to explore the latest advancements in SEO, paid search, content marketing, and the transformative role of AI in shaping the future of digital strategies.

As a leader in digital marketing solutions, SmartSites continues to set industry trends by pioneering innovative strategies that drive business success. The participation of its co-founder at State of Search 2024 further underscores the company's commitment to staying at the forefront of digital marketing innovation.

At the conference, Melen will present "10x Your Digital Marketing With Generative AI" to:

Showcase how AI is reshaping the digital landscape

Offer practical advice on integrating AI into marketing strategies

Businesses attending this event can explore how to enhance their digital marketing efforts, network with industry professionals and leaders, help drive sustainable success and learn potential advantages by harnessing AI.

"AI is revolutionizing digital marketing. I'm excited to share real-world examples and strategies that businesses can use today to scale their efforts and achieve more," Melen said.

Businesses can explore more details about the agenda and register here.

About SmartSites

SmartSites was founded in 2011 by brothers Alex and Michael Melen and has quickly risen to become a leader in digital marketing. Recognized by Inc. 5000 as one of the Fastest Growing Companies for eight consecutive years, SmartSites offers exceptional SEO, PPC, Email Marketing, Social Media, Influencer Marketing, and web design services. With over 1,000 5-star reviews, the agency has built a strong reputation for delivering data-driven results and unmatched client success across a wide range of industries.

About State of Search

State of Search began as a small event in 2010, created by the DFWSEM Association to foster knowledge sharing in the digital marketing community. Over the years, it evolved into a major annual conference, drawing in top talent and experts from across the industry. The event now focuses on educating marketers on SEO, PPC, and other digital strategies. Run by a dedicated group of volunteers, it has grown to become one of the most important events for digital marketing professionals in the U.S.

