Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 23, 2024) - Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (MUN: A0I0) (BER: A0I0) (the "Company" or "Appia") is excited to announce the commencement of its diamond drilling program in the southwest corner of Target IV. The goal of this program is to identify and delineate a possible Rare Earth Elements (REE) highgrade area at depth, identified by previous Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling (See January 16th 2024 Press Release), associated with a carbonatitic breccia intrusion or dike.

Figure 1 - Diamond Drillhole PCH-DDH-002 on Target IV highgrade area. Click here for short video of project area.

Stephen Burega, President, stated, "We have been eager to get a drill back to the highgrade mineralized area found in the Southwest of Target IV since the discovery was first made at the beginning of 2024. This extraodianary mineralization included 92,758 ppm or 9.28% TREO across 2 metres. At the time, we were limited to testing the extent of the zone due to high ground water levels. Moving forward with a diamond drill rig, this program allows us to test the extent of the clay materials and explore the hardrock potential at depth."

The program will include up to 450 meters of drilling in three 150 metres drillholes and is expected to be completed within a +/-25-day timeline (See Map 1).

Map 1 - Location of PCH-DDH-002 (in progress) and programed location of PCH-DDH-003 and PCH-DDH-004 drillholes.

On March 1st, 2024, the Company announced its maiden Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) on Target IV and the Buriti Zone (Click here for the Press Release), and the companion NI 43-101 technical report on the PCH Project was filed on April 16th, 2024. (Click here for the Press Release).

The technical information in this news release, including the information related to geology, drilling and mineralization, has been reviewed and approved by Andre L. L. Costa, Appia's VP Exploration for Brazil, with more than 29 years of relevant experience. Mr. Costa is a APEGS Professional Geoscientist (P.Geo.), a Fellow of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (FAIG) and a Qualified Person (QP) as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (Appia)

Appia is a publicly traded Canadian company in the rare earth element and uranium sectors. The Company holds the right to acquire up to a 70% interest in the PCH Ionic Adsorption Clay Project (See June 9th, 2023 Press Release - Click HERE) which is 40,963.18 ha. in size and located within the Goiás State of Brazil. (See January 11th, 2024 Press Release - Click HERE) The Company is also focusing on delineating high-grade critical rare earth elements and gallium on the Alces Lake property, and exploring for high-grade uranium in the prolific Athabasca Basin on its Otherside, Loranger, North Wollaston, and Eastside properties. The Company holds the surface rights to exploration for 94,982.39 hectares (234,706.59 acres) in Saskatchewan. The Company also has a 100% interest in 13,008 hectares (32,143 acres), with rare earth elements and uranium deposits over five mineralized zones in the Elliot Lake Camp, Ontario.

Appia has 136.8 million common shares outstanding, 145.5 million shares fully diluted.

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements: This News Release contains forward-looking statements which are typically preceded by, followed by or including the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "estimates", "intends", "plans" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance as they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements and shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

