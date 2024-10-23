The World's 50 Best Bars for 2024 were unveiled in front of the world's leading bartenders, tastemakers and drinks industry professionals at an exciting countdown ceremony in Madrid last night. This year's edition of one of the world's most prestigious surveys of cocktail tastes and trends saw two Hong Kong bars claiming coveted places among the world's best, reinforcing the city's position as a hub at the forefront of cocktail culture

Hong Kong's Bar Leone ranks No.2 and takes The Best Bar in Asia 2024 Award and Disaronno Highest New Entry Award 2024 at World's 50 Best Bars 2024 (Credit: World's 50 Best Bars)

This year's list saw Hong Kong favourites Bar Leone and COA make the cut, at No. 2 and No. 18 respectively. Additionally, Bar Leone took home both The Best Bar in Asia 2024 and Disaronno Highest New Entry Award. The inclusion of these globally recognised establishments follows the city claiming two places on the 51-100 long list revealed previously, which recognized Argo (No. 58) and The Savory Project (No. 82) among the very best bars in the world.

Lorenzo Antinori, Founder of Bar Leone, said, "It is a true honour to be recognised among the world's best bars, and to represent Hong Kong on such a prestigious global platform. Following on from our recognition at Asia's 50 Best Bars earlier this year, we are excited to continue to showcase the city's rich cocktail culture to the world."

"We're so excited to have COA named among the World's 50 Best Bars again, and to have The Savory Project listed in the top 100 for the first time. This acknowledgment is a testament to our team's hard work and our ongoing commitment to creating unforgettable experiences for each of our guests," said Jay Khan, Founder of COA

The Hong Kong bar community is immensely proud of its achievements at World's 50 Best Bars 2024, which highlight the ingenuity and passion that define the city's vibrant cocktail culture. International travellers looking to explore Hong Kong's world-class bar and nightlife scene firsthand can visit https://www.discoverhongkong.com/eng/explore/nightlife.html to start planning their next trip.

Join us in celebrating these top-shelf bars and indulge in the unique flavours that make Hong Kong a must-visit destination for cocktail enthusiasts.

