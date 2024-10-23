Anzeige
Mittwoch, 23.10.2024
KI-Energiekrise: Wie dieser Small Cap die nukleare Zukunft des Silicon Valley befeuern könnte
ACCESSWIRE
23.10.2024 14:03 Uhr
Alliance Funding Group Upsizes Investment-Grade Corporate Note to $50.0 Million

TUSTIN, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 23, 2024 / Alliance Funding Group (AFG), a leading privately-held equipment finance company, announced the successful upsizing of its corporate notes to $50.0 million. This upsize will be used to facilitate growth and for working capital needs.

AFG

AFG



AFG is a market-leading vendor direct specialty finance company that provides small-ticket and middle-market equipment leasing, financing and working capital solutions to a broad range of businesses throughout the U.S. Since inception, the Company has funded more than $3.0 billion to over 25,000 businesses and is recognized as one of the fastest growing independent leasing companies in the country.

"We are thrilled about the closing of our third corporate note raise. This incremental capital will allow us to further scale our business and make strategic investments" stated Brij Patel, CEO of AFG. "This further cements our position as a premier independent equipment leasing company."

Brent Hall, AFG Senior Vice President, added, "The additional capital will be allocated to fund AFG's strategic growth initiatives, enhancing the flexibility of our capital structure. We appreciate the ongoing backing of our institutional investors and the confidence they have in our platform."

Brean Capital, LLC served as the Company's Exclusive Financial Advisor and Sole Placement Agent in connection with the transaction.

About Alliance Funding Group

Alliance Funding Group was founded in 1998 and has grown to become one of the largest privately held equipment finance companies in the U.S. AFG provides leasing and financing solutions to a wide variety of businesses across a defined spectrum of credit types. AFG currently operates out of its headquarters in Tustin, California with offices in Los Angeles and Carlsbad, CA, Portsmouth, NH, Austin, TX, and Tacoma, WA.

For more information, visit: www.afg.com

Contact Information

Brent Hall
Senior Vice President
bhall@afg.com
800-978-8817

SOURCE: Alliance Funding Group

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
