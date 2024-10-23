Final Offer Launches in Connecticut, New York and the Berkshires, Massachusetts, in Collaboration With William Pitt - Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty

Ground-breaking technology will significantly enhance transparency in the real estate buying and selling process

William Pitt - Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty announced today that the company has partnered with Final Offer to launch the real estate buying and selling platform in Connecticut, New York and Berkshire County, Massachusetts. Final Offer, the leading online offer and negotiation platform for residential real estate providing clarity and real-time offer alerts for home buyers, sellers, agents and any interested party, will equip William Pitt - Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty agents with a powerful set of features to elevate the relationship between agents and clients.

The product was designed to empower licensed real estate agents to provide a more transparent offer and negotiation experience for the consumer. For every property that leverages Final Offer's negotiation technology to bring about a sale, agents work with their sellers to determine the publicly disclosed terms, conditions and pricing for their homes. Then, all offers from buyers are presented by their agents directly through the platform, triggering immediate text notifications to all interested parties actively following the property.

These notifications can consist of alerts on any action on a property including details such as the purchase price and terms of the offer, or simply the fact that an offer was made, which in itself signals greater transparency than buyers in the market have previously experienced. Final Offer provides significant flexibility, empowering sellers with the ability to choose to reveal offers and terms, and to allow their agents to handle negotiations directly through the platform.

Final Offer has already received an enthusiastic response and traction among the firm's agents, with many of the first new listings to utilize the platform experiencing significant success.

New Canaan, Conn.-based agent Jared Kuehner secured an accepted offer on the platform for a center hall Colonial listed for $2,550,000 , less than two days after posting on finaloffer.com a slightly lower initial bid. "Once buyers could see that we had an offer submitted, it started their internal clocks. They could see there was real competition and didn't have to guess," Kuehner said. "This platform provides a much more transparent way for buyers and sellers to agree on the value of real estate."

Danbury, Conn.-based agent Lorraine Amaral placed two listings in Northern Fairfield County on Final Offer, both of which had been on the market for a month or more without offers. Within days, both properties collected multiple bids, with one going to contract at the asking price and the other yielding an accepted offer higher than the ask .

Amaral credited Final Offer with creating a sense of urgency among interested buyers who were closely watching the property. "Everyone involved-from my sellers to the buyers and their agents-has been very impressed. They love the transparency, efficiency and ability for buyers and sellers to follow offers in real time," Amaral stated.

"We are excited to take the lead in our territories with the introduction of this revolutionary platform, and we are confident the market will embrace the change," said Paul Breunich, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of William Pitt - Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty. "This innovative technology creates the potential for buyers to see all bids, providing a fair chance to make competitive offers. Property owners benefit from a truly competitive selling environment where all bids potentially can be made visible. This is a solution for every seller who ever felt they were leaving money on the table, and for every buyer who wasn't given the opportunity to beat a winning bid with a better offer."

Consumers can follow properties and receive real-time offer alerts by scanning property-specific QR codes, included on signs displayed on properties, at open houses or through other marketing vehicles. Prospective buyers submit pre-approval or proof of funds to agents prior to submitting offers.

"We have set out to enhance the way agents, sellers and buyers collaborate in the offer process by creating greater transparency and visibility," said Judd Hoffman, Co-CEO of Final Offer. "By empowering all parties to make more informed decisions during the complex real estate transaction process, we will help to build trust and bring greater fairness and efficiency to housing markets across Connecticut, New York and the Berkshires, Massachusetts. We're thrilled to partner with one of the most iconic real estate brands to elevate the homebuying and selling experience in these key markets."

William Pitt - Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty's listings are now live on Final Offer in Connecticut, New York and Berkshire County, Massachusetts and can be viewed on the firm's website here .

###

About William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty and Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty

Founded in 1949, William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty and Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty manages a $5.1 billion portfolio with more than 1,100 sales associates in 29 brokerages spanning Connecticut, Massachusetts and New York. The company is one of the largest Sotheby's International Realty(R) affiliates globally and the 34th-largest real estate company by sales volume in the United States. For more information, visit the website at williampitt.com .

Sotheby's International Realty's worldwide network includes 1,075 offices throughout 81 countries and territories on six continents.

About Final Offer

Final Offer is the sole consumer-centric platform, driven by agents, dedicated to managing and negotiating offers for residential real estate. The platform champions transparency throughout the buying and selling process and includes real-time offer alerts, promoting fairness and equity for all parties involved. Final Offer is now available throughout the United States in 11 states and Washington, D.C. as well as Ontario and Alberta, Canada. For more information, visit finaloffer.com.

Press Contact:

Andrew Wood

Vice President, Public Relations and Communications

AWood@williampitt.com

(203) 644-1938

SOURCE: Final Offer

View the original press release on accesswire.com