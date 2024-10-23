GameSquare Holdings, Inc.: Stream Hatchet Unveils New AI Discovery Tool to Revolutionize Influencer Marketing

FRISCO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 23, 2024 / Stream Hatchet, a streaming analytics and business intelligence platform and wholly-owned subsidiary of GameSquare Holdings (NASDAQ:GAME), ("GameSquare", or the "Company"), announced the launch of its AI-Powered Influencer Discovery Tool, designed to redefine how brands identify and connect with creators that resonate with their target audiences. This AI-powered solution marks a significant breakthrough in influencer marketing by using proprietary algorithms to sift through data on over 50 million creators to find the most aligned partners for brand campaigns.

As brands seek innovative ways to maximize their marketing impact, traditional methods of influencer discovery have proven inefficient and unable to capture the nuanced fit required for lasting partnerships. Stream Hatchet's new AI Discovery Tool addresses this gap by leveraging machine learning to evaluate both quantitative and qualitative creator attributes, ensuring that clients are not only finding the most popular creators, but those whose content style, audience engagement, and values align with the brand's messaging.

Stream Hatchet's new tool is a bespoke solution for the creator economy, built on a unique, data-driven methodology that blends classic performance metrics with deep content analysis. Using this three-step AI-driven approach, the tool evaluates millions of streamers to identify the top influencers based on their potential to convert viewers into active customers. It uses their proprietary tool HATCHET Score to rank creators based on multiple engagement and growth factors before applying its AI-assisted system to analyze the language and tone used in their content.

"We've seen brands try and fail to create strong, long-lasting influencer programs," said Eduard Montserrat, CEO of Stream Hatchet. "Promoting products through gaming and live-streaming creators is far more complex than it might appear, with many of the best potential partners never even making it onto a brand's radar. With Stream Hatchet's new AI-powered discovery solution, we have the ability to scan through millions of creators and identify the most effective partners for a specific client-even those who might have gone unnoticed using traditional approaches."

The tool is highly customizable and can be tailored to meet the specific needs of any client. By defining campaign-specific parameters, the solution identifies streamers based on their content style, viewer demographics, and historical performance. It can analyze live-streamed content across various platforms, considering unique factors such as a creator's interaction style, propensity for brand safety, and even political leanings-traits that are not typically captured through standard engagement metrics.

The project was initially soft-launched with Scopely, the publisher behind popular titles such as Monopoly Go! and Stumble Guys, to test the new system. Scopely worked closely with Stream Hatchet to validate the results and fine-tune the tool's output for identifying creators that could help elevate the visibility and reach of their flagship games.

"Stream Hatchet's new discovery tool gives us a new way to sift through the many, many potential creators available for partnerships," said Antonio Do Souto, Global Creator Program Manager at Scopely. "Their method for determining hard-to-capture qualities, such as a creator's community engagement or tendency to mention sensitive content, creates a unique opportunity for us to find partners who fit Stumble Guys' image and resonate with its audience."

With the launch of the AI Discovery Tool, Stream Hatchet aims to provide brands with a competitive edge in the fast-evolving world of influencer marketing. By combining classic influencer metrics with cutting-edge AI technology, Stream Hatchet's new solution not only helps brands identify potential partners more effectively but also offers deeper insights into the content and tone of a creator's work. This enables more authentic connections between brands and audiences, driving higher engagement and conversion rates.

The AI Discovery Tool is now available as part of Stream Hatchet's suite of services. For more information or to schedule a demo, please visit www.streamhatchet.com.

About GameSquare Holdings, Inc.

GameSquare's (NASDAQ:GAME) mission is to revolutionize the way brands and game publishers connect with hard-to-reach Gen Z, Gen Alpha, and Millennial audiences. Our next generation media, entertainment, and technology capabilities drive compelling outcomes for creators and maximize our brand partners' return on investment. Through our purpose-built platform, we provide award winning marketing and creative services, offer leading data and analytics solutions, and amplify awareness through FaZe Clan, one of the most prominent and influential gaming organizations in the world. With one of the largest gaming media networks in North America, as verified by Comscore, we are reshaping the landscape of digital media and immersive entertainment. GameSquare's largest investors are Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and the Goff family.

To learn more, visit www.gamesquare.com.

About Stream Hatchet

Stream Hatchet is the leading provider of data analytics for the live streaming industry. With a suite of services encompassing a user-friendly SaaS platform, custom reports, and strategic consulting, Stream Hatchet is a trusted guide for those navigating the dynamic landscape of live streaming. The company has up to 7 years of historical data with minute-level granularity from 20 platforms, Stream Hatchet provides stakeholders in the live-streaming industry with powerful insights to drive innovation and growth. Stream Hatchet partners with a diverse clientele - from video game publishers and marketing agencies to esports organizers and teams - who rely on the company's cutting-edge data analytics to optimize their marketing strategies, secure lucrative sponsorships, enhance esports performance, and build successful tournaments.

For more information visit www.streamhatchet.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate, among other things, to: the Company's and FaZe Media Inc.'s future performance, revenue, growth and profitability; and the Company's and FaZe Media's ability to execute their business plans. These forward-looking statements are provided only to provide information currently available to us and are not intended to serve as and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, assurance or definitive statement of fact or probability. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions which include, but are not limited to: the Company's and FaZe Media's ability to grow their business and being able to execute on their business plans, the Company being able to complete and successfully integrate acquisitions, the Company being able to recognize and capitalize on opportunities and the Company continuing to attract qualified personnel to supports its development requirements. These assumptions, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: the Company's ability to achieve its objectives, the Company successfully executing its growth strategy, the ability of the Company to obtain future financings or complete offerings on acceptable terms, failure to leverage the Company's portfolio across entertainment and media platforms, dependence on the Company's key personnel and general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties. These risk factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect the Company which are discussed in the Company's most recent MD&A. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. GameSquare assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

