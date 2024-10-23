Ideon Media announces exclusive ad sales representation of Complex NTWRK in Canada

Ideon Media announced today it will serve as the exclusive Canadian ad sales partner for Complex, the global youth entertainment network.

Ideon Media announced today it will serve as the exclusive Canadian ad sales partner for Complex, the global youth entertainment network with a Canadian audience of over 3.3 million monthly unique visitors (Comscore August 2024).

The definitive platform for global youth culture and music lifestyle, Complex seamlessly integrates cutting-edge content, commerce and live experiences with unparalleled scale. With an unmatched reach to the Gen Z and millennial audiences in Canada, Complex is a powerful platform for brands to engage with storytelling that shapes the zeitgeist of today's culture.

"We first met the Complex team back in 2012, kicking off almost a decade of delivering results for Canadian advertisers in the uniquely authentic Complex voice. We've locked arms with them once again to bring Complex to Canada, with fresh energy, fresh content, and a fresh focus on iconic cultural moments and talent. We couldn't be prouder to be selected as their Canadian partner, and we couldn't be more excited to begin to work with Canadian advertisers and agencies to bring unique branded content ideas to life," says Kevin Bartus, President and CEO, Ideon Media.

"We are excited to partner with Ideon again and expand our commercial relationships for Complex across the Canadian media landscape. And continue to serve our fans with the most highly engaging content in the lifestyle arena," says Moksha Fitzgibbons, President, Complex NTWRK.

ABOUT COMPLEX

Complex is the definitive platform for global youth culture and music lifestyle, seamlessly integrating cutting-edge content, commerce and live experiences with unparalleled scale.

Whether through video, long-form text, or social media, Complex tells stories of streetwear and style, music, sports, art and beyond. Its content engages in a dynamic conversation with the audience, reflecting and shaping the zeitgeist of convergence culture.

A powerful media juggernaut paired with a curated marketplace, Complex is redefining the way fans interact with their favorite brands and artists and reshaping the future of digital culture and commerce. Complex's strategic partnership with Universal Music Group will deliver unparalleled experiences and exclusive collaborations to passionate music fans.

About Ideon Media

Ideon Media is Canada's leading independent digital media company. As the single point of exclusive access to premium Canadian and international publications, Ideon reaches 26 million engaged Canadians (Comscore) through digital advertising solutions that deliver results.

At the forefront of digital storytelling, Ideon Media empowers brands to connect with their target audiences like never before. Ideon Media combines scale with innovation across digital media, connected television, digital audio, programmatic and native platforms.

