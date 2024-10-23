Catheter Precision, Inc: Catheter Precision to Attend Society for Cardiac Robotic Navigation With New Clinical Data Presented on October 28 - 29

Catheter Precision, Inc. (NYSE American:VTAK), a US based innovative medical device company focused on electrophysiology products announced that there will be two presentations showcasing the VIVO technology at the International Society for Cardiac Robotic Navigation Meeting (SCRN) October 28-29 in Lisbon, Portugal.

The 2024 program highlights VIVO in the presentations. The first is October 28 and is titled "Robotics in VT plus non-invasive 3D mapping" by Dr. Jack Griffiths from the Royal Brompton Hospital in London. This presentation will focus on his experience with VIVO to include his previously published data about time savings.

The second presentation is by Peter van Dam, PhD on October 29 and is titled "Non-invasive Mapping Using Individual Anatomy". Peter is the original engineer supporting the development of VIVO and will be presenting about the benefits of VIVO, which uses patient specific inputs, over other non-invasive mapping systems that do not. The third presentation, also on October 29, is presented by Dr. Leonor Perriera where she will provide update on the VIVO European Registry which has recently concluded. The data will include acute success and success at 12 month follow-up of the ventricular ablation.

"This year we have updated our corporate strategy to include not only new, but more presentations during conferences", said David Jenkins, CEO of Catheter Precision. "Symposiums and conferences allow our sales team to have one-on-one time with physicians, but it also allows peer-to-peer interaction and discussion about emerging technologies and new clinical data. Supporting research that physicians can then present at conferences allows for the continued exchange of knowledge about Catheter Precision's products and how those products can improve procedural efficiency and more importantly, patient outcomes."

About VIVO

Catheter Precision's VIVO (View Into Ventricular Onset), is a non-invasive 3D imaging system that enables physicians to identify the origin of ventricular arrhythmias pre-procedure, thereby streamlining workflow and reducing procedure time. VIVO has received marketing clearance from the U.S. FDA and has the CE mark.

VIVO Indications for Use (USA)

VIVO is intended for acquisition, analysis, display and storage of cardiac electrophysiological data and maps for analysis by a physician.

VIVO is intended to be used as a pre-procedure planning tool for patients with structurally normal hearts undergoing ablation treatment for idiopathic ventricular arrhythmias.

About Catheter Precision

Catheter Precision is an innovative U.S.-based medical device company bringing new solutions to market to improve the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias. It is focused on developing groundbreaking technology for electrophysiology procedures by collaborating with physicians and continuously advancing its products.

