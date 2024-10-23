Anzeige
Mittwoch, 23.10.2024
KI-Energiekrise: Wie dieser Small Cap die nukleare Zukunft des Silicon Valley befeuern könnte
WKN: A40HQP | ISIN: US74933X6094 | Ticker-Symbol: 4RM0
NASDAQ
22.10.24
22:00 Uhr
0,890 US-Dollar
0,000
0,00 %
ACCESSWIRE
23.10.2024 14:03 Uhr
42 Leser



Catheter Precision, Inc: Catheter Precision to Attend Society for Cardiac Robotic Navigation With New Clinical Data Presented on October 28 - 29

FORT MILL, SC / ACCESSWIRE / October 23, 2024 / Catheter Precision, Inc. (NYSE American:VTAK), a US based innovative medical device company focused on electrophysiology products announced that there will be two presentations showcasing the VIVO technology at the International Society for Cardiac Robotic Navigation Meeting (SCRN) October 28-29 in Lisbon, Portugal.

The 2024 program highlights VIVO in the presentations. The first is October 28 and is titled "Robotics in VT plus non-invasive 3D mapping" by Dr. Jack Griffiths from the Royal Brompton Hospital in London. This presentation will focus on his experience with VIVO to include his previously published data about time savings.

The second presentation is by Peter van Dam, PhD on October 29 and is titled "Non-invasive Mapping Using Individual Anatomy". Peter is the original engineer supporting the development of VIVO and will be presenting about the benefits of VIVO, which uses patient specific inputs, over other non-invasive mapping systems that do not. The third presentation, also on October 29, is presented by Dr. Leonor Perriera where she will provide update on the VIVO European Registry which has recently concluded. The data will include acute success and success at 12 month follow-up of the ventricular ablation.

"This year we have updated our corporate strategy to include not only new, but more presentations during conferences", said David Jenkins, CEO of Catheter Precision. "Symposiums and conferences allow our sales team to have one-on-one time with physicians, but it also allows peer-to-peer interaction and discussion about emerging technologies and new clinical data. Supporting research that physicians can then present at conferences allows for the continued exchange of knowledge about Catheter Precision's products and how those products can improve procedural efficiency and more importantly, patient outcomes."

About VIVO

Catheter Precision's VIVO (View Into Ventricular Onset), is a non-invasive 3D imaging system that enables physicians to identify the origin of ventricular arrhythmias pre-procedure, thereby streamlining workflow and reducing procedure time. VIVO has received marketing clearance from the U.S. FDA and has the CE mark.

VIVO Indications for Use (USA)

VIVO is intended for acquisition, analysis, display and storage of cardiac electrophysiological data and maps for analysis by a physician.

VIVO is intended to be used as a pre-procedure planning tool for patients with structurally normal hearts undergoing ablation treatment for idiopathic ventricular arrhythmias.

About Catheter Precision

Catheter Precision is an innovative U.S.-based medical device company bringing new solutions to market to improve the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias. It is focused on developing groundbreaking technology for electrophysiology procedures by collaborating with physicians and continuously advancing its products.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to substantial risk and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believe," "anticipate," "may," "might," "can," "could," "continue," "depends," "expect," "expand," "forecast," "intend," "predict," "plan," "rely," "should," "will," "may," "seek," or the negative of these terms and other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding product evaluations at the hospital, and that the purchase order indicates that the hospital and its staff see the value and benefits that LockeT can bring and expectations regarding LockeT evaluations in the coming weeks. The Company's expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements as a result of uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances, including but not limited to risks and uncertainties included under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's Form 10-K filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov.

The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made only as of the date hereof. The Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

CONTACTS:

At the Company
David Jenkins
973-691-2000
info@catheterprecision.com

# # #

Contact Information

Missiaen Huck
COO
mhuck@catheterprecision.com
9736912000

SOURCE: Catheter Precision



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
