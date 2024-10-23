Huntsville, Alabama--(Newsfile Corp. - October 23, 2024) - Kalm Therapeutics and CFD Research are pleased to announce a SBIR Phase 2 Grant award from the NIH National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health (NCCIH). This nondilutive funding will help propel the Kalm Patch into clinical trials for the treatment of eczema and psoriasis. Safety, efficacy, and manufacturing studies will be conducted per FDA recommendations with this funding. The microbiome balancing potential of the natural active ingredient will be further explored with this funding as well. Balancing the skin microbiome has been shown in many published studies to reduce the progression of eczema and psoriasis.

The Kalm Patch utilizes "Continuous Dose" technology and delivers its anti-inflammatory natural medication while protecting the skin from itching and infection. The peel-and-stick Kalm Patch provides a convenient 24-hour dose and needed alternative to harmful topical steroids that require 3-5 applications per day.

"We are honored to be selected for this competitive, peer-reviewed grant. We believe the Kalm Patch can fill a large unmet need for safer and easier eczema/psoriasis treatments. We are thankful for NCCIH's investment and focus on natural, microbiome modulating treatments," said Grant Principal Investigator, AJ Singhal.

About CFD Research:

Since its inception in 1987, CFD Research has worked with government agencies, businesses, and academia to provide innovative solutions within the Aerospace & Defense, Biomedical & Life Sciences, and Energy & Materials industries. Over the years CFD Research has earned multiple national awards for successful application and commercialization of innovative technologies. CFD Research's impressive growth rate was high enough to recognize the company in the Inc. Magazine's 5000 for the fourth time in a row. CFD Research is an ISO9001 and AS9100 registered company and is appraised at CMMI Level II for services. Learn more at www.cfd-research.com.

Kalm Therapeutics:

Founded in 2024, Kalm Therapeutics is a pre-clinical drug development company focused on a medicated, controlled-release patch for the non-steroidal treatment of patients with mild to moderate atopic dermatitis and psoriasis. We offer a steroid-free, natural alternative to the growing number of adults and children battling eczema.

# # #

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/227354

SOURCE: Kalm Therapeutics Inc.