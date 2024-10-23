Philadelphia, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - October 23, 2024) - Clark Capital Management Group, an independent asset manager founded in 1986, has been named Asset Manager of the Year (AUM between $25-$100 billion) by the Money Management Institute (MMI) and Barron's. The award was presented at the 2024 MMI Annual Conference on October 16th, which celebrated innovation and leadership in the investment advisory solutions industry. This marks the fourth time the firm has received this prestigious award.

Clark Capital was recognized for its dedication to supporting advisors and their high net worth clients over the past year. This included the launch of the firm's Navigator® Diversified Portfolios, a suite of risk-based Unified Managed Accounts (UMAs) that offer diversified, actively managed portfolios at an accessible entry point.

"For over 35 years, our singular focus has been on providing advisors and investors with investment solutions that help them navigate various market conditions and stay focused on their long-term goals," said Sean Clark, CFA®, Chief Investment Officer. "Our talented investment team plays a crucial role in this success. We're grateful to MMI and Barron's for this recognition."

Clark Capital's wide range of strategies and high net worth services has resonated with advisors, leading to substantial organic growth and positive net flows compared to industry peers. As of September 30, 2024, the firm projects reporting $2.9 billion in positive net flows, achieving an impressive 11% annualized organic growth rate.

"To receive this award four times is a testament to our team's dedication to financial advisors and their clients," said Chief Executive Officer Brendan Clark, CFA®. "I'm incredibly proud of our employees for their unwavering support of the advisors and investors we serve."

About Clark Capital Management Group:

Clark Capital Management Group is an independent asset management firm providing institutional investment strategies for individual investors, corporations, foundations, and retirement plans. The firm was founded in 1986 by Harry Clark, Executive Chairman, and has been entrusted with over $39.9 billion* in assets.

Our investment philosophy is driven by a single-minded focus: to add value for our collective clients. This focus enables us to seek risk-adjusted returns over full market cycles through a disciplined process focused on three principles: meaningful diversification, opportunistic asset allocation, and personalized risk management. It compels us to maintain a long-term perspective and provide innovative investment management strategies that enable advisors to help clients achieve their goals and objectives.

For more information, visit ccmg.com and follow @ClarkCapital on X.

*as of September 30, 2024; includes assets under management and sub-advised assets.

Important Information

Clark Capital Management Group, Inc. is an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. More information about Clark Capital's investment advisory services can be found in its Form ADV Part 2, which is available upon request.

The opinions expressed are those of Clark Capital. The opinions referenced are as of the date of publication and are subject to change due to changes in the market or economic conditions and may not necessarily come to pass. Forward looking statements cannot be guaranteed.

A chartered financial analyst (CFA) is a globally-recognized professional designation given by the CFA Institute, (formerly the AIMR (Association for Investment Management and Research)), that measures and certifies the competence and integrity of financial analysts.

Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst (CAIA) is a professional designation granted by the Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst Association to candidates who have completed Level I and Level II examinations.

About the MMI/Barron's Industry Awards Program:

The winners were selected by a specially appointed MMI Industry Awards Steering Council. The Steering Council consists of representatives from all segments of About the MMI/contacts at each of MMI's member firms were eligible to vote to determine the winners.



Clark Capital Management Group, Inc. did not provide compensation to MMI/Barron's or the Steering Council for this award.



For more information on the 2024 MMI/Barron's Industry Awards Program, please visit: https://www.mminst.org/2024-industry-awards

