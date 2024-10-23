Walnut, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 23, 2024) - Armlogi Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: BTOC) ("Armlogi" or the "Company"), a U.S.-based warehousing and logistics service provider that offers a comprehensive package of supply-chain solutions related to warehouse management and order fulfillment, will attend the LD Micro Main Event XVII Conference being held at the Luxe Sunset Blvd Hotel in Los Angeles, CA October 28 - 30, 2024.

The LD Micro Main Event conference will showcase senior executives from approximately 150 public and private companies across various sectors and geographies. The 7th installment of the LD Micro Main Event is being held on October 28-30, 2024, at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, California. Armlogi's Chief Financial Officer Ian Zhou will be presenting on Tuesday, October 29, 2024 from 2:30 - 2:55 pm PT in Track 2.

LD Micro Main Event XVII - October 28-30, 2024

Location: Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel, Los Angeles, CA

Presentation Day and Time: October 29 at 2:30 p.m. PT (5:30 p.m. ET)

Presentation Location: Track 2

Webcast Registration: https://me24.sequireevents.com/

Management will be available during the event for 1x1 meetings with the investment community. To schedule a meeting, please contact your LD Micro representative or Matthew Abenante at Strategic Investor Relations by calling 347-947-2093 or emailing matthew@strategic-ir.com.

About Armlogi Holding Corp.

Armlogi Holding Corp., based in Walnut, CA, is a fast-growing U.S.-based warehousing and logistics service provider that offers a comprehensive package of supply-chain solutions relating to warehouse management and order fulfillment. The Company caters to cross-border e-commerce merchants looking to establish overseas warehouses in the U.S. market. With nine warehouses covering over two million square feet, the Company offers comprehensive one-stop warehousing and logistics services. The Company's warehouses are equipped with facilities and technology for handling and storing large and bulky items. For more information, please visit www.armlogi.com.

