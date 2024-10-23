The Chinese manufacturer said the new Tiger Neo 3. 0 modules are available in two versions with outputs of 495 W and 670 W. Chinese solar module maker JinkoSolar has unveiled a new solar module series based on tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon). The Tiger Neo 3. 0 modules feature a power conversion efficiency of 24. 8% and a bifacility factor of over 85%, according to the manufacturer. The new products are available in two versions with outputs of 495 W and 670 W. The first panel is intended for applications in residential systems, while the second one was conceived for utility-scale projects. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...