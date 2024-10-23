Supply chain sustainability leader expands offerings and U.S. presence to serve global customer base and ensure compliance across borders

IntegrityNext, the world's largest supply chain sustainability network, has launched two AI-powered solutions to address EUDR Compliance and Multi-Tier Supply Chain Visibility. These new solutions include AI-driven capabilities and are designed to enable customers across all industries to comply with one of the most demanding supply chain regulations in recent years, as well as to drive multi-tier transparency across the supply chain a major undertaking that demands both cutting edge AI power and a sizeable first-hand dataset.

IntegrityNext is raising the bar for transparency and sustainability with groundbreaking solutions that expand the technical depth and breadth of its industry-leading platform. With over two million suppliers registered, these new solutions jointly leverage the company's unparalleled network and a purpose-built AI engine to help customers address complex supply chain sustainability challenges and an increasingly challenging regulatory environment. IntegrityNext provides the critical support needed to enhance transparency and mitigate sustainability risks on a continuous basis.

The company offers a suite of innovative, AI-powered supply chain sustainability solutions, with the latest additions enabling:

Multi-Tier Supply Chain Visibility: IntegrityNext's Multi-Tier Supply Chain Visibility solution leverages a powerful combination of AI-driven insights and the world's largest sustainability dataset to provide businesses with a clear and actionable view of every tier of their supply chain, down to the raw material level, with as little as a product name and description. The platform automatically maps suppliers, materials, and processes that feed into any product, highlighting critical nodes and key sustainability risks. Companies can detect and address environmental, social, and compliance issues before they escalate, deep in their supply chains, and enhance procurement and sourcing strategies with a crucial layer of sustainability risk insight at the product level. The solution also simplifies reporting and due diligence processes, helping businesses not only achieve transparency but also continuously improve the sustainability of their supply chains.

EUDR Compliance: IntegrityNext offers a complete end-to-end solution to enable customers to meet the stringent requirements of the EUDR (EU Regulation on Deforestation-Free Products). The solution automates the collection and verification of supplier data, conducts AI-driven risk assessments based on geolocation and product origin, provides deforestation trend analysis, and generates seamless reporting to the EU, as well as upstream integrations into existing ERP and SCM systems. IntegrityNext enables businesses to monitor deforestation risks on a continuous basis and ensures that they meet EUDR requirements efficiently and with minimal disruption to their operations.

"Our latest solutions prove that even the most complex supply chains and strict regulations can be efficiently managed with the right tools," said Simon Jaehnig, Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) and co-founder of IntegrityNext. "Traditional methods of managing supply chain data are being challenged, but with AI, companies can achieve a level of transparency previously thought impossible. Our customers are already feeling the immediate impact of time savings, increased efficiency, and ease of reporting our AI innovations bring."

Upcoming enhancements include solutions to combat forced labor and AI-based tools for CO2 measurement. These additions will not only equip companies to meet current regulations-such as the Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive (CSDDD) and the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM)-but also prepare them for future regulatory requirements.

Over the past year, IntegrityNext has expanded its U.S. presence and recently opened new headquarters in New York City to better serve its global customer base. The new office enhances the company's ability to provide localized service and foster closer relationships with key stakeholders in North America, positioning IntegrityNext for continued growth and success.

About IntegrityNext:

IntegrityNext is the supply chain sustainability network on a mission to build transparency and responsibility by simplifying compliance with global standards. Founded in 2016, the company delivers innovative technology and deep expertise that enables businesses to address critical challenges like supply chain due diligence, decarbonization and deforestation, while enabling its over 500 global customers to transform their global supply chains and drive environmental and social impact. IntegrityNext is based in Munich, Germany with offices in New York City and Lisbon. For more information, visit: www.integritynext.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241023870628/en/

Contacts:

Christine Williamson

617-275-6528

Integritynext@greenoughagency.com