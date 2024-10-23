Key hires, announced at Enlit, further enhance TRC's global energy transition capabilities

TRC Companies, Inc. (TRC), a global professional services firm providing integrated strategy, consulting, engineering and applied technologies in support of the energy transition, announced the addition of several key hires in its EMEA operations. These new appointments advance the company's expansion strategy strengthening its capabilities and allowing for enhanced service offerings, deeper client engagements and continued growth across EMEA.

The EU is rapidly transitioning toward decarbonized energy systems driven by ambitious climate goals, including becoming the world's first climate-neutral continent by 2050. Additionally, the U.K. is committed to achieving Net Zero by 2050, and Ireland has set forth its goal of 70 percent renewable electricity by 2030. "The intermittency and variability of renewables will continue to be challenging, making the need for grid modernization critical to ensure stability and balance supply and demand," said Miki Deric, TRC's Senior Vice President and Managing Director for EMEA.

"In this environment, utilities will prioritize digital infrastructure including advanced control systems, IT/OT integration, predictive analytics and AI-driven automation in order to improve grid flexibility and resiliency, optimize existing resources and manage increasing renewable energy storage," added Deric.

In addition to expanding its footprint in EMEA, TRC is further strengthening its expertise in each of these critical areas with the addition of the newly announced team members:

Morris Lyness joins TRC as Principal, Energy Transition for EMEA. He is responsible for implementing and integrating various grid technology solutions in Operational Technologies, Advanced Metering, DERMS, GIS and ISO/RTO market solutions. Lyness brings more than 35 years of global energy experience across the U.K., Ireland, Europe and the Middle East, specializing in OT systems delivery and energy markets.

Neil Wallshas been named TRC Vice President, Technology Delivery for EMEA. Walls will support TRC's expansion in EMEA, focusing on technology solutions and expert delivery. Walls brings more than 25 years of experience in consulting, design and delivery supporting outcomes for utilities in all markets.

Paul Van Dijk joins TRC as Vice President of Business Development for EMEA, responsible for building and developing a high-performing business development organization and driving growth and process. Van Dijk comes to TRC from GE Power where he was the Account Director and Country Leader for Benelux, successfully supporting TSOs and DSOs with geospatial solutions, SCADA EMS and ADMS, and DERMs.

"Our global team brings decades of utility sector expertise and cutting-edge IT/OT integration capabilities that uniquely position us to support utilities across the globe as they prepare to meet the demands of a decentralized, flexible and resilient energy future," said Craig Cavanaugh, President of TRC's Intelligent Grid Solutions.

About TRC Companies

TRC is a global leader providing environmentally focused and digitally powered solutions tailored to meet the unique challenges of the energy transition. With more than 55 years of proven expertise, our tested practitioners deliver innovative resolutions to the toughest challenges facing our critical infrastructure. With a dedicated workforce of over 8,000 professionals, we offer advisory, consulting, construction, engineering and management services, guiding complex projects from conception to completion. Our commitment to creating new pathways for the world to thrive is unwavering. We help our clients adapt, regardless of the climate in which they operate, to achieve enduring, sustainable results while solving the challenges of making the Earth a better place to live community by community and project by project. TRC is ranked #16 on ENR's list of the Top 500 Design Firms, #5 for Power and #3 for Transmission Distribution.

