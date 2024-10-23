The firm is leveraging DTCC's solutions to achieve no touch post-trade processing across equities and fixed income asset classes

The Depository Trust Clearing Corporation (DTCC), the premier post-trade market infrastructure for the global financial services industry, today announced that FFG Asset Management (FFG AM) has adopted the firm's Institutional Trade Processing (ITP) services, leveraging the automated post-trade solutions to achieve no touch processing for equities and fixed income transactions.

FFG AM, a Japanese regional bank, has selected CTM, ALERT and Settlement Instruction Manager to fully automate their post-trade processing for domestic and cross-border transactions. By adopting DTCC's ITP services, FFG AM can save time and resources spent on manual processes, creating a faster and more efficient post-trade process, thereby achieving a shorter time to settlement. This aligns with the global financial industry's focus on accelerating settlement cycles after the successful implementation of T+1 settlement in the U.S.

"We are pleased to adopt DTCC's ITP suite of services," said Takashi Yoshinaga, Representative Director of FFG Asset Management. "In addition to the global movement around the shortening of settlement cycles, the domestic Tokyo Stock Exchange is planning to extend its trading hours, making it increasingly important to carry out post-trade operations quickly and accurately. We look forward to benefiting from DTCC services' capabilities to improve efficiency and robustness while leveraging a fully automated post-trade process."

Firms can achieve faster post-trade agreement and affirmation by automating the allocation, confirmation and affirmation process, thereby achieving accelerated settlement. CTM, DTCC's platform for the central matching of cross-border and U.S. equity and fixed income transactions, automates the trade confirmation process. When used in conjunction with ALERT, all transactions within CTM are enriched with golden source account and standing settlement instructions (SSI), ensuring all account information is accurate. When combined with Settlement Instruction Manager, which automatically generates and sends settlement instructions to custodians and interested third parties, users can more effectively manage and monitor the lifecycle of a trade through to settlement finality.

"We are pleased to partner with FFG AM in bringing greater post-trade processing efficiency to the region," said Val Wotton, Managing Director and General Manager, DTCC Institutional Trade Processing. "DTCC's ITP is uniquely positioned to enable counterparties to reach settlement finality faster while seamlessly connecting the ITP community to thousands of counterparties around the world."

ABOUT DTCC

With over 50 years of experience, DTCC is the premier post-trade market infrastructure for the global financial services industry. From 20 locations around the world, DTCC, through its subsidiaries, automates, centralizes, and standardizes the processing of financial transactions, mitigating risk, increasing transparency, enhancing performance and driving efficiency for thousands of broker/dealers, custodian banks and asset managers. Industry owned and governed, the firm innovates purposefully, simplifying the complexities of clearing, settlement, asset servicing, transaction processing, trade reporting and data services across asset classes, bringing enhanced resilience and soundness to existing financial markets while advancing the digital asset ecosystem. In 2023, DTCC's subsidiaries processed securities transactions valued at U.S. $3 quadrillion and its depository subsidiary provided custody and asset servicing for securities issues from over 150 countries and territories valued at U.S. $85 trillion. DTCC's Global Trade Repository service, through locally registered, licensed, or approved trade repositories, processes more than 20 billion messages annually. To learn more, please visit us at www.dtcc.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, X, YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.

Additional Information

Learn more about ITP

Access spokesperson bio and photo

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241023822396/en/

Contacts:

DTCC

Madiha Arsalan

+1 813 470 2217

marsalan@dtcc.com

US

Eric Hazard, Vested

+1 917 765 8720

eric@fullyvested.com

Europe

Ana Reynaud

+44 (0) 7866 202 656

ana.reynaud@greentarget.co.uk

Asia

Corinne Lee, DTCC

+65 6805 8033

clee2@dtcc.com