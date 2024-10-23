Quectel Wireless Solutions, a global IoT solutions provider, and TÜV SÜD, one of the world's leading testing and certification companies and an EU Notified Body (No. 0123) for 2014/53/EU Radio Equipment Directive (RED), have announced that the Quectel EG91-EX LTE Cat 1 module has been awarded the EU Type Examination Certificate for RED Cybersecurity. This certification confirms that the module complies with the cybersecurity requirements outlined in RED DA, providing Quectel customers with assurance in the module's robust cybersecurity features.

"In today's IoT environment, the security of modules used in IoT devices is paramount. Receiving EU RED certification is another step to demonstrate to our customers that we're serious about security and compliance," commented Norbert Muhrer, President and CSO of Quectel Wireless Solutions. "The EG91-EX in this instance has pass the testing by TÜV SÜD based on EN 18031 standards and was successfully certificated for RED DA requirements, compliance with RED cybersecurity requirement in advance, providing our customers with peace of mind when they purchase through Quectel."

"In the contemporary digital epoch, there is a notable escalation in the transformation of various products into entities that are intelligent, interconnected, and robotic," commented Justin Zhu, Market Head of Cybersecurity Business, TÜV SÜD. "Simultaneously, the global legislative and regulatory frameworks pertaining to cybersecurity and data security are undergoing a period of heightened rigor. It is with great satisfaction that we observe Quectel, a preeminent provider of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, facilitating a multitude of terminal device enterprises. This is being done to expedite the advent of the IoT era while concurrently safeguarding the cybersecurity of consumers worldwide. The recent acquisition of the inaugural for TÜV SÜD EU Type Examination certificate for RED cybersecurity for communication modules by Quectel from TÜV SÜD is a testament to its pioneering prowess in the field of security technology."

The Radio Equipment Directive 2014/53/EU (RED) establishes a regulatory framework for placing radio equipment on the market, ensuring a single market for radio equipment by setting essential requirements for safety and health, electromagnetic compatibility, and the efficient use of the radio spectrum.

Devices covered by RED DA includes equipment that uses radio technology for communication over the internet such as mobile phones, tablets, electronic cameras, telecommunication equipment, IoT devices that can transmit data over the internet, toys and childcare equipment such as baby monitors, wearable devices such as smartwatches or fitness trackers and finally, connected industrial devices.

The Quectel EG91-EX is an LTE Cat 1 module optimized for M2M and IoT applications. Utilizing 3GPP Rel-11 LTE technology, it offers data rates of up to 10 Mbps for downlink and 5 Mbps for uplink. These capabilities make the EG91 series an excellent choice for IoT applications that prioritize longevity and reliability over high-speed connectivity, ensuring dependable performance on the LTE network.

Quectel's IoT modules are designed with security as a foundational priority. From product architecture to firmware and software development, Quectel adheres to leading industry standards and best practices to address potential vulnerabilities. The company engages independent third-party test houses to verify security measures and integrates robust processes, including the generation of SBOMs (Software Bill of Materials), VEX (Vulnerability Exploitability eXchange) files, and conducting thorough firmware binary analysis throughout the entire software development lifecycle.

