1NCE, a company offering a software platform for connected products, today announced it won the "Automotive Sensor Software Solution of the Year" award at the fifth annual AutoTech Breakthrough Awards. The program is conducted by AutoTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global automotive and transportation technology markets today.

The award is the latest in a run of wins for 1NCE in the last year, including recognition by Fierce Telecom, Frost Sullivan, Gartner and the SaaS Awards.1NCE continues to be one of the fastest growing companies in IoT and is increasingly recognized as a global standard, with more than 23,000 customers from 52 countries collecting data from 30 million connected devices across 173 countries.

1NCE serves more than 3,500 companies in the automotive sector sixteen percent of its customer base and they use the company's connectivity and software tools on the roads in 137 countries. Scaling deployments is one of the trickiest parts in IoT, but 1NCE's services allow customers to test ideas before rollout, significantly improving the odds of a successful deployment. 1NCE's automotive customers scale up their solutions globally on average, they start in five countries and expand into more than 20 countries within 48 months. To date, 1NCE has supported its automotive customers through more than 350 large-scale deployments worldwide.

1NCE customers can speed up the time-to-market for their automotive innovations with affordable, hassle-free connectivity that's available nearly anywhere in the world. Use cases include dash cams, diagnostics, eCalling, EV charging, in-vehicle infotainment, navigation, traffic monitoring and control, usage-based insurance, the vehicle head unit, and more.

"1NCE's software platform is a gamechanger for the connected car. It used to be that every connected device would operate differently with a patchwork of subscriptions that often varied from country to country. 1NCE is the all-in-one alternative to the complex task of using regional mobile network operators in every country while also delivering increased lifetime to valued sensors and devices," said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director, AutoTech Breakthrough.

New customers can get started today at the 1NCE online shop. Customer support is available in 25 languages.

About 1NCE

1NCE is a company offering a software platform for connected products that delivers future-proof, hassle-free IoT in 173 countries and regions. The platform enables customers to easily, securely and reliably collect device data and turn it into actionable intelligence. This accelerates time-to-market for data collection projects by months, increases device lifetime by years, and allows efficient management of sensors from initial deployment to the end of the product lifecycle. More than 23,000 users and 60 Fortune 500 companies trust 1NCE with 30 million connected products. Learn more at www.1NCE.com and follow on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter/X.

