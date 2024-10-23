Fort Lauderdale, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - October 23, 2024) - Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) (FSE: 7301) ("Flora" or the "Company") is pleased to announce important progress on its strategic investment in Hoshi International Inc. ("Hoshi") in Portugal. This update highlights the ongoing developments since Hoshi secured a new financial partner in 2023, which has accelerated the advancement of its operations.

Hoshi's new financial partner agreed to take over the capital expenditures and operational expenses in exchange for an equity stake in the company. As a result of this collaboration, Hoshi has made headway in the following areas:

Facility Construction: Completing the first phase of construction at the facility, which includes a 1,200-square meter greenhouse with a production capacity of up to 1,500 Kilograms per year.

Completing the first phase of construction at the facility, which includes a 1,200-square meter greenhouse with a production capacity of up to 1,500 Kilograms per year. Licensing Inspection: Conducting a licensing inspection by the Portuguese regulator and receiving its good agricultural and collecting practice ("GACP") production and processing license.

Conducting a licensing inspection by the Portuguese regulator and receiving its good agricultural and collecting practice ("GACP") production and processing license. Cannabis Clones: Receiving the first 70 cannabis clones as part of the pre-licensing process.

The project in Portugal currently employs 18 full-time staff. To date, approximately $20 million has been invested into the facility.

"We are pleased with the strides Hoshi has made over the past 18 months. Our investment in the European cannabis market aligns with our strategy. We believe that Hoshi's facility will become a key player in the European cannabis landscape, particularly as the market continues to evolve and move forward," said Clifford Starke, Chief Executive Officer.

Flora initially made an equity investment of $2.4 million into Hoshi in 2021, securing a 10% ownership in the company. Hoshi, in turn, controls 51% of the Portuguese entity operating the facility. As milestones are met, Hoshi's ownership stake will be reduced to 25%.

"We remain confident in Hoshi's ability to deliver on its goals and timelines. The GACP certifications and expected commercial harvest in 2025 are important inflection points, both for Flora and Hoshi, as we capitalize on the growing demand for high-quality cannabis in Europe," concluded Mr. Starke.

Flora is exploring the expansion of its EU-GMP license from Germany by collaborating with Hoshi to establish a direct sales channel. This strategic move would allow Flora to secure a long-term supply of high-quality medical cannabis from Hoshi's operations, based in a low-cost and favorable jurisdiction.

Portugal has emerged as an attractive jurisdiction for cannabis production, offering a strategic advantage for meeting the demands of Germany and the broader European market. With its fit-for-purpose cannabis cultivation and processing facilities, Portugal provides ideal conditions for producing high-quality medical cannabis that aligns with stringent European standards. The country's logistics infrastructure allows for efficient distribution across Europe, while its reduced VAT regime and lower operational costs make it a suitable location for cannabis companies.

About Flora Growth Corp.

Flora Growth Corp.'s mission is to become the leading NASDAQ small-cap international cannabis company. Flora is a cannabis-focused consumer-packaged goods leader and pharmaceutical distributor serving all 50 states and 28 countries with 20,000+ points of distribution around the world. For more information on Flora, visit www.floragrowth.com .

