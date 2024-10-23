Solplanet has released its ASW350K-HT three-phase solar inverter, a 350 kW device with a maximum efficiency of 99. 01% for utility-scale PV projects in India. From pv magazine India Solplanet, a China-based inverter manufacturer, has unveiled a three-phase, 350 kW solar inverter for large-scale PV installations in India. The ASW350K-HT inverter's maximum operating input current is 75 amps, ensuring compatibility with large PV modules. A high conversion efficiency of more than 99% ensures that most of the energy produced by solar panels is effectively converted into usable power, minimizing energy ...

